BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Kate Skales, tonight at 7, Frank Dinunzio and the Frankadelics, Fri. 9 p.m.; Sonic Tonic, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Tuesday Rains, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Whiskey on the Rocks, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Flux Capacitor, Fri. 7 p.m.; Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, Sat. 7 p.m.; The Blue Stones, Sun. 7 p.m.; Steve Harris — British Lion, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Herb & Hanson, Sat. 7 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
The AKT Duo, Fri. 8 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Bryan & Rachel Stevenson, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Temple Avenue Trio, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Valentine’s Day celebration with the Tom Pontz Project, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Salt Hill, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Sweet Ember, Sat. 10 p.m.; Troy Isaac Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with LB Blues, tonight at 8; Quentin Jones Trio, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Grant Bryan, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Pointer Orr aka Porr & Friends, tonight at 7:30; Pop Scotch Valentine Dance, Fri. 8-11:30 p.m.; Love Haters, Sat. 8-10:30 p.m.; open mic with Steven Courtney, Sun. 2-5 p.m.; St. Paddy’s Day Celebration with Steven Courtney & Friends, Tues. 6-10 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Irish Happy Hour with Dave Pedrick, Fri. 6 p.m.; Kelly Buchanan Presents: The Valentine’s Day Revue,’’ Fri. 7 p.m.; Red Rose Soul Club, Fri. 10 p.m.; Maddy Walsh & the Blind Spots, Fri. 10:30 p.m.; Happy Hour with Vivace Live, Sat. 6 p.m.; Seasons, Sat. 8 p.m.; Max Swan, Tuck Ryan Band, Sat 10 p.m.; Andy Mowatt Jam Sesssion, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 7 p.m.; folk & blues jam with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Adam Blessing, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Dennis McCaughey, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CABARETS
“FALLING IN AND OUT OF LOVE”
Popovsky Performing Arts Studio presents this cabaret that explores the good, bad and the ugly about love. Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7:30 p.m. $15 advance, $20 at door. Mulberry Center, 315 W. James St. (parking lot entrance on Mulberry Street, near The Fridge.) Tickets at ppas.ticketleap.com. Questions at info@popovskyperfromingarts.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Matt Wheeler & Vintage Heart. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
LCHS CONCERT AND LECTURE SERIES
Season continues with a Weekend Beethoven Festival featuring the Jamanis family. Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 5 p.m. Free but donations encouraged. Old Main Auditorium, Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., 717-509-0310. lchsyes.org.
LANCASTER SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Lancaster Symphony Orchestra presents a “Winter Romance” concert, featuring renowned violist Asi Matathias. Sat. 3 and 8 p.m. (A pre-concert lecture begins one hour before each performance.) $27.50-$63.50. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-291-4420. lancastersymphony.org.
LEE BRICE
Country singer in concert. Tonight at 8. $36.65-$66.65. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
THE SPINNERS
In concert, with guest Darlene Love. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $58-$78. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700 or 800-648-4102. amtshows.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
FILL THE VOID MUSIC FESTIVAL
Ten local bands on two stages. BYOB and BYO food. Proceeds to aid in the medical expenses of Claudia Ruoff, the wife of Roots and Blues founder Rich Ruoff. Sat. noon-10 p.m. (Doors at 11 a.m.) $20 online, $25 at door. Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry St. bit.ly/fillthevoidlnp.