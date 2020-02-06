SPECIAL EVENTS
FIRST FRIDAY COMPLINE
Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.
FIRST FRIDAY ORGAN SERIES
First Friday “Organic Reflections” series of 30-minute organ concerts on the church’s vintage 1958 analog Allen organ conctinues with a performance titled “Winter Lights’’ by Larry Hershey. Fri. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Free. First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange St. 717-397-5149. firstreformedlancaster.org.
MUSIC EXPO
Keystone Record Collectors’ monthly event featuring vinyl, cassettes, CDs, picture sleeves, jukebox items and much more. Buy, sell, trade or just enjoy. Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Spooky Nook Sports Lanco (formerly Lanco Fieldhouse), 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. 610-932-7852. recordcollectors.org.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
High Tide Side Show, Fri. 9 p.m., Nate Myers Trio, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
The Nomads, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Pocketful O’ Soul, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Tweed, Fri. 7 p.m.; Huntingtons, Sat. 7 p.m.; TAUK, Sat. 7:30 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Eric Rocco, Sat. 7 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Songsmith, Fri. 8 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Anna Alexandra, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Bryan Stevenson, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Snapsquatch, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; The Corty Byron Band, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Tuck & Friends, Fri. 10 p.m.; Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Matt Wenger, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Mind The Light, Fri 8 p.m.; Collinsville Discount Band, Sat. 8 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 6:30 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Happy hour with Corty Byron, Fri. 6 p.m.; Jesse Barki, Fri. 8 p.m.; Sweet Ember, Kristi Jean & Her Ne’er-Do-Wells, Fri. 8 p.m.; Hexwax presents Bohemian Groove with Mike Vee, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Bohemian Groove, Fri. 10 p.m.; Irish session with Rich Dodson, Sat. 2 p.m.; City Blues Night, Sat. 8 p.m.; Second Saturdaze with Aortic Valve, Sat. 10 p.m.; William Matheny, Sat. 11 p.m.; Matt Wenger jam session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 7 p.m.; jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Eli Perron, Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Ryan Moran, Sat. 6-9 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
ZOETROPOLIS
Health Club album release show and party. Sat. doors at 7:45 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. $10; Hoss & Friends, Sun. 3 p.m. $5. Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. zoetropolis.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Liz Fulmer. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672. emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
ALLEGRETTO/NEXTGEN CONCERTS
A performance of orchestral standards by a youth orchestra, featuring up and coming county high school musicians. Sun. 3 p.m. Also a performance by Allegretto, a youth chamber orchestra composed of top students from across the county. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each concert are $10 adults, $5 college students and seniors, free for children 18 and under with paying adult. Steinman Hall at the Ware Center — Millersville University, 42 N. Prince St, 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
ANNUAL MUSIC NIGHT
Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society’s annual music night features performances by a cappella quartet SHALOM, baritone vocalist Kyle Lehman and EMS Band. Sat. 7 p.m. $30 adults, free for children under 12. Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, 717-393-9745. lmhs.org.
BLUE OYSTER CULT
Veteran hard rockers in concert. Sat. 8 p.m. $29-$49. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
FOLKLORE URBANO
Columbian music orchestra crosses cultural boundaries with “Ell Barrio Project,’’ which delves into the music of New York City’s ethnic neighborhoods. Sat. 8 p.m. $20 adults, $10 students. Barshinger Center for the Musical Arts, F&M College, https://www.fandm.edu/box-office.
LITTLE RIVER BAND
In concert with guest Pure Prairie League. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $49-$69. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
SEVEN MOUNTAINS BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION CONCERT SERIES
Season continues with a performance by Deeper Shade of Blue. Sat. 7 p.m. (Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m.) $20 adults, free for children under 12. Goodwill Firehall, 2318 S. Queen St., York. 717-395-7128 or 717-515-3324. sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.
SUSQUEHANNA FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY SERIES
Series continues with a performance by the Missy Raines Trio. (Raines is a seven-time International Bluegrass Music Association Bass Player of the Year.) Sun. 7:30 p.m. $24 adults, $10 children and students 3-22. The Abbey Bar, Appalachian Brewing Co. 50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, 717-745-6577. sfmsfolk.org.
TOM PETTY TRIBUTE CONCERT
Performance by Refugee: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute Band. Tonight at 8. $32. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
YAMATO: THE DRUMMERS OF JAPAN
Group presents its new show, “Passion.’’ Tonight at 7:30. $28 adults, $17 students. Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville, 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
SCHREIBERPALOOZA MUSIC FEST
Annual music fest supporting therapy services for children with disabilities through Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center. This year’s theme is a Mardi Gras Party. Music by Vinyl Groove, 3rd Power Family Soul and The Usual Suspects. Food and cash bar (wine and beer) available. 21 and over. Sat. 5:30-10:30 p.m. $20 advance, $25 at door. Clair Brothers, 1 Clair Blvd., Manheim. schreiberpediatric.org/palooza for tickets.