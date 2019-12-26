SPECIAL EVENTS
WWE LIVE HOLIDAY TOUR
The superstars of WWE RAW head to Hershey for a non-televised event on the WWE Live Tour. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Giant Center, Hershey. 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com. wwe.com.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
HISTORIC
LANCASTERHISTORY EXHIBIT
“Lancaster in the ‘60s,’’ exhibit examines the issues of conflict, resolution, and protest against the backdrop of four pivotal decades — the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and 1960s — in Lancaster County's history. Mon.-Sat. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Museum is closed from Dec. 30-Jan. 12.) $15 adults, $13 seniors and students, $8 children 10-16, free for children under 10. LancasterHistory campus, 230 N. President Ave. lancasterhistory.org.
HOLIDAYS - CHRISTMAS
ALL ABOARD RAILROAD
43rd annual showcase of this 800-plus-square-foot display of American Flyer trains featuring animation, several levels and up to 20 trains on more than 2,010 feet of track. Also, half-hourly night-time light displays. Continues through Dec. 29. Sat. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. $6 ages 12 and up, $4 children 3-11, free children under 3. All Aboard Rail Road, 1952 Landis Valley Road, 717-392-1568. bartspneumatics.com.
A BRANDYWINE CHRISTMAS
Annual holiday display and celebration features an O-gauge model train display, antique dolls, thousands of whimsical critter ornaments on towering trees, live music, special events and more. Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $18 adults; $15 seniors, $6 students with ID and children 6-18, free children under 6. Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, U.S. Route 1 in Chadds Ford, 610-388-2700. brandywinemuseum.org.
CHRISTIANA FREIGHT STATION HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
The Lancaster Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society hosts this open house of the 1882 Christiana freight station decorated for the holidays. Railroad artifacts and historic photos and tours of a restored Conrail caboose. Model railroad upstairs, with railroad-theme books, prints and more available. Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Freight station, 10 Railroad Ave., Christiana.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT LIGHT SHOW AND CHRISTMAS AT CLIPPER MAGAZINE STADIUM
One-mile, drive-thru holiday light show, plus a walk-thru area with Santa, decorated trees, entertainment and holiday cheer. Concourse walk through closed, but drive through cont. through Dec. 31. Times and days vary. Check website for details. Drive-thru light show tickets: $18 Mon.-Thurs.; $25 Fri.-Sun. Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., 717-509-4487. lancasterbarnstormers.com.
COLUMBIA MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY
Annual Ed King Memorial Model Train Open House sponsored by the Columbia Historic Preservation Society HO model and Lower Susquehanna Valley Model Railroaders. An O-scale railroad modular layout modeled after Columbia from the ’20s to the ’50s. Cont. through Jan. 5. Sat. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Columbia Historic Preservation Society, 19-21 N. Second Street Columbia. columbiahistory.net.
DUTCH WINTER WONDERLAND
Annual seasonal celebration features themed rides, games, visits with Santa and holiday entertainment under thousands of twinkling lights. Cont. through Dec. 30. Sat. 3-9 p.m.; Sun. 3-8 p.m. (Also Dec. 26, 27 and 30 from 5-9 p.m.) $15.99 for ages 3 and up, free for ges 2 and under. Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park, 2249 Route 30 East, (866) FUNatDW. dutchwonderland.com.
EPHRATA CLOISTER LANTERN TOURS
Annual theatrical tour each year has a different theme. This year’s is set in 1751, when a fellowship meal is being planned to welcome arrivals from a foreign land, but not everyone has open arms. Today-Sun. Tours run every half hour from 6:30-8 p.m. $10 adults, $9 seniors, $7 youth ages 6-17; $5 for children 3-5; free for children 2 and under. Historic Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-733-6000. ephratacloister.org.
HERSHEY GARDENS CHRISTMAS
The conservatory is decorated for the season and will host a Christmas Tree Showcase, eight 8-foot trees decorated by local floral designers, plus a 14-foot red and white poinsettia tree. Even the butterfly atrium will be glittering with holiday cheer. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily 9 a.m-5 p.m. Included with regular gardens admission of $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 children 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Optional $1 for a pair of glasses that will allow you to see something magical in the lights! Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 717-508-5970 or 717-534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
HERSHEY SWEET LIGHTS
A holiday drive-thru spectacular, more than 2 miles of nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays. Cont. nightly through Jan. 1. Opens at 5 p.m., closing varies from 9 to 11 p.m. $19.15 per car Mon.-Thurs.; $26.15 Fri. and Sat.; $34.15 per van seating 9-15 people. From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately 1/2 mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance. Hersheypark.com.
HERSHEYPARK CHRISTMAS CANDYLANE
The park is transformed into a holiday village with Santa Claus and his reindeer, live entertainment and more than 30 rides decked out for the season. Cont. select dates through Jan. 1. This weekend: today from noon-9 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. noon-10 p.m.; Sun. and Mon. noon-9 p.m.; Tues. and Wed. noon-5 p.m. $30.95. Other packages available. Hersheypark, 800-HERSHEY. hersheypark.com.
KRASLEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY
Annual light display for charity. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily, 5:30-10 p.m. Free, donations accepted for Ronald McDonald House. 525 Woodland Drive, Manheim. bit.ly/krasleychristmaslnp.
LONGWOOD GARDENS CHRISTMAS DISPLAY
“A Longwood Christmas’’ turns the gardens into a wonderland. This year the gardens feature the many shapes of the season in a display that is both nostalgic and inventive, plus half a million lights. Cont. through Jan. 5. Admission is by advance reservation only for this display. Timed tickets are needed. Daily 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $30 adults; $27 seniors and college students with ID; $16 children 5-18; and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
MESSICK’S CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW
Annual drive-thru, animated light show featuring more than 70,000 lights that dance to choreographed holiday music, playing on the radio at 89.1 FM. Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows run daily every 15 minutes from 6-9:30 p.m. Free, but donations requested to benefit area nonprofits. Messicks Farm Equipment, 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown. 800-222-3373. messicks.com/messicks-2019-christmas-light-show
STAR BARN VILLAGE CHRISTMAS DRIVE-THRU LIGHT SHOW
Enjoy the village adorned for the holidays on a 2-mile drive through the lights. Cont. through Dec. 28. Fri. and Sat. 5-8 p.m. $20 per car for up to 8 passengers. Star Barn Village. (Drive-through entrance is on Newville Road, Elizabethtown) thestarbarn.com.
YULETIDE AT ROCK FORD
Step back in time to when Christmas Day was only the beginning of the season! Learn about 18th-century Yuletide traditions and customs. Today and Fri. 4-8 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $10 adults, $8 seniors and children 6-17, free for children 5 and under. Rock Ford Plantation, 881 Rockford Road, 717-392-7223. rockfordplantation.org.
YULETIDE AT WHEATLAND
This year’s annual holiday tour of this presidential mansion focuses on how the ”help” celebrated the season in “Christmas Below Stairs.’’ Cont. through Dec. 30. Mon.-Sat. tours on the hour from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $17 adults, $8 children 6-13, free for children 5 and under. President James Buchanan’s Wheatland, 1120 Marietta Ave. 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org/yuletide.
ZIP LINE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Four miles of Christmas lights and decorations to enjoy while zip-lining overhead. Also campfires, hot chocolate and more. Tonight-Sun. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tours run every half hour. Through Jan. 12. Reservations highly recommended. $39. Refreshing Mountain, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, 717-738-1490. refreshingmountain.com.
HOLIDAYS - NEW YEAR’S EVE
AKRON SHOE-IN
Hayrides, a bonfire, hot chocolate and other family fun, culminating in a midnight shoe drop. Bring shoes to donate to those in need. Tues. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Broad Street Park, Akron.
BUBBLE WRAP STOMP
Children’s celebration of the new year at a time appropriate for younger ages. Bubble wrap stomps, party music, a little elves workshop ($5 to make ornament) and more. Tues. Bubble wrap stomps at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.; workshop ongoing from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Museum open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) Free for some activities. Hershey Story Museum, 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey. 717-534-8939, hersheystory.org.
DOWNTOWN LANCASTER CONCERT/ROSE
The city welcomes 2020 with a performance by One Too Many, the lowering of the Red Rose and fireworks at midnight. Tues. 10 p.m. Free. Binns Park, 100 block of N. Queen St. visitlancastercity.com.
EAST PETERSBURG NEW YEAR’S EVE ON THE SQUARE
Family-friendly celebration with music, chainsaw wood carving and more, culminating with the countdown to midnight and the lowering of the town’s “Haydn’s Jug.’’ Food available. Tues. 10 p.m.-midnight. Free. East Petersburg town square, East Petersburg. eastpetersburgday.com.
ELIZABETHTOWN STAR RAISING
Family activities followed by the raising of a star at 7 p.m. which is midnight in sister city Letterkenny, Ireland. Fireworks follow. Tues. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free. Christ Lutheran Church, 125 E. High St., Elizabethtown.
GAMUT THEATRE NYE PARTY FOR CHILDREN
27th annual event features a countdown until noon with noisemakers and party hats, plus a performance of “Beauty and the Beast’’ Tues. doors at 10:30 a.m.; performance at 11 a.m. $12. Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111 or gamuttheatre.org/tickets.
HERSHEY NEW YEAR’S EVE
15th annual New Year’s Eve celebration has the theme “Rocking Through the Decades” featuring Pentagon and The Mahoney Brothers ringing in 2020. Also a variety of children’s events and activities, culminating with the raising of a giant Hershey’s Kiss, followed by a fireworks display. Food available. Tues. Mainstage concert: 9 p.m. Free. Chocolate and Park aves., Hershey. Also, children’s games, activities and a concert by Jim Rule, 7-10 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Hershey, 64 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey For details, visit hersheynewyears.org.
NEW YEAR’S AT NOON
New Year’s Eve celebration at a time fit for children. Ring in the new year with Father Time, complete with countdown and balloon drop at the stroke of noon. Tues. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Included with regular admission of $9 adults, $8 seniors, $5 children 5-16, free for children under 5. (Family rate: $23.) National Watch and Clock Museum, 514 Poplar St., Columbia, 717-684-8261, ext. 211. museumoftime.org.
NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Celebrate the last noon of 2019 at this kid-friendly event. Activities include a balloon drop countdown, bubble dancing, face painting, balloon artist and carnival games. Tues. 10 a.m.-noon. $15 children, free for one accompanying adult; $10 for additional adult. Hands-On House Children’s Museum of Lancaster, 721 Landis Valley Road. 717-569-5437. handsonhouse.org.