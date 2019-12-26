SPECIAL EVENTS
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE
The New York Daily News says this holiday spectacular is a “delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload and so full of energy it could end our dependence on oil.” Tonight at 8. $26-$99. Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. Sixth St., Reading. santander-arena.com.
MAGIC LANTERN CHRISTMAS SHOW
“A Christmas Journey.’’ Become part of a Victorian family’s traditional Christmas Eve celebration as grandpa tells stories with the help of the magic lantern. Cont. Sat. 2 and 7 p.m. through Dec. 21, plus performances Dec. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 26-28 at 2 and 7 p.m. $19.95 adults, $13.95 children 4-12. Amish Experience, on grounds of Plain and Fancy Farm, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike. 800-555-2303 or 717-768-8400. magiclanterntheater.com.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: A MAGICAL MERRY CHRISTMAS’’
Take a journey to the North Pole and watch toys come to life in Santa’s Workshop in this all-new magical musical variety show from illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Jan. 1, 2020. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 717-768-1568. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
STARS ON ICE
Show featuring the world’s best skaters — Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, Olympic medalists Mirai Nagasu, Jeremy Abbott, Bradie Tennell, skating icon Kurt Browning and more. Sat. 8 p.m. Santander Arena, 700 Penn St., Reading. santander-arena.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Cinderella’s Christmas,’’ the classic tale in a holiday setting. Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Dec 28. Sat. 11 a.m. with special holiday performances Dec. 26, 27 at 11 a.m. $15. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
THEATER
Continuing...
AMT CHRISTMAS SHOW: “JOY TO THE WORLD’’
AMT’s original holiday production features a nostalgic theme, set in a Christmas-decorated small-town square — and lots of music! Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows various days and times. $46 adults, $23 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., 800-648-4102. amtshows.com.
“BEFORE MIDNIGHT”
A Christmas mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER’’
Quirky but heartwarming holiday story in which a couple facing challenges find the spirit of Christmas. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1568, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“HOLIDAY INN”
Celebrate a whole year of holidays in this Irving Berlin musical based on the classic film. Cont. through Jan. 4. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
“MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS”
Travel back in time to Bethlehem in this unfolding of the Christmas story with live animals and state-of-the-art sets. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“PETER PAN”
Story of the boy who never grew up. Cont. through Dec. 29. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$80. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.