BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Wild Llama, Fri. 9 p.m., Cavern Club, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; New Year’s Eve with the Ben Vo Band, Tues. 9 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Apple Jack, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; Fast Lane, Sat. 7-11 p.m 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Big Fat Meanies, Hot Jam Factory, Carousel Kings, Fri. 6 p.m.; The Ho Ho Holiday Snowdown, Sat. 7 p.m.; Lancaster Holiday Jam, Sat. 7 p.m.; Yarn, Tues. 8 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Steel Radiance, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Little Leroys, Sat. 7 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Aaron Abercrombie, Fri. 8 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Bryan & Rachel Stevenson, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Rachel Stevenson, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Hydroponic Philharmonic, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Fire in the Glen, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; New Year’s Eve celebration with Hydroponic Philharmonic, Tues. 9:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Tuck & Friends, Tues. 10 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Heroes 4 Ransom, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam withThe Picaros, tonight at 8; David Wilson and Bailey Run, Fri. 8 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
John Brown Band hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
St. Stephens Boxing Day Happy Hour with music by The Wrenboys, today at 5 p.m.; Nina DeVitry, tonight at 8; Happy Hour in the lounge with The Violettes, Fri. 6 p.m.; Rachel Ann Morgan, Fri. 8 p.m.; Michael Wavves, Fri. 8 p.m.; Whiskey Before Breakfast Irish Session, Sat. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sat. 5 p.m.; Grateful Xmas 2.0, Sat. 8 p.m.; Jon Smith’s Voyages, Chaz DePaolo, Sat. 8 p.m. Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 12:30 p.m.; New Year’s Eve party, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Ali Murphy, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Vaughn Hummel, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
ZOETROPOLIS
Mike McMonagle & The Houston Roosters with The Bernhardt Family Band, Fri. 7 p.m., $10. Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. zoetropolis.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
CHRISTMAS AT THE ORGAN
The Lancaster Chapter of the American Guild of Organists hosts its 5th annual “Christmas at the Organ” carol sing and recital, featuring the church's Gottfried pipe organ (refurbished in 2015). Fri. 7 p.m. Offering. St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St. lancasterago.org.