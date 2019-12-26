SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Continuing...
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITY HALL GALLERY
“Redistricting: 50 Variations on 13 Shapes,” by Brant Schuller. Cont. through Jan. 3. Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (First Friday events 5-8 p.m.) Free. City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. (For First Friday receptions, enter through Marion Street entrance.) 717-291-4829, visitlancastercity.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
Gregory Prestegord, “Falling in Muse,” and René Romero Schuler, “Expanding the Narrative: a traveling exhibit.’’ Exhibits continue through Dec. 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by ceramicist Dennis Maust. Cont. through Jan. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-381-3550. landishomes.org.
CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY
“Rami Della Memoria,” new paintings by Philadelphia artist Seth Madden. Cont. through Dec. Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (First Fridays until 9 p.m.) Free. 106 W. Chestnut St., 717-874-4482. curiolancaster.square.site.
DISCOVER LANCASTER VISITORS CENTER GALLERY
Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including Christiane David, Josh Gingerich, Kevin Lehman, Riehl's Quilts & Crafts, G. Robert Wagner and Zum Anker Alley Shoppes. Mon.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 501 Greenfield Road, 717-299-8901. discoverlancaster.com.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
GALLERY ONE
Exhibit by Sandra Desrosiers. Cont. through Jan. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (First Fridays 5-8 p.m.) Free. Inside Realty ONE Group Unlimited, 415 N. Prince St., 717-569-1700. galleryonelancaster.com. facebook.com/galleryonelancaster. sandradesrosiers.com.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Looking Closer,” nature paintings by Steph Holmes. Cont. through Dec. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Prelude 2019,’’ a group exhibition. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
“Gail Whatmore: Through the Door’’ and “Scott Higgins: It's In Their Eyes.’’ Cont. through Dec. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“West Virginia In All Seasons,” a colorful collection of photos by Herb Myers. Cont. through Dec. 29. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
Erick Antonio Benitez, “Esta tierra es tu tierra” (This Land is Your Land), an immersive multimedia installation focusing on the first generation Salvadorian-American artist’s travels throughout cities on the U.S./Mexico border. Cont. through Jan. 12. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
Annual group show featuring the works of over 35 Red Raven artists. Cont. through Dec. 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
THE SHOPPE AT AK INTERIORS
Sherry Bowman, “Unreliable Witness.’’ Cont. through Dec. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 246 W. Orange St. akinteriorsllc.com.
SYKES GALLERY
“Cowboys and Carpenters,’’ mixed media works and installations that focus on species disintegration and extinction, by Sutton Demlong and Alex Schechter. Exhibit continues through Jan. 29. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Breidenstine Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7249. millersville.edu.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Photo exhibit by members of the Lancaster Camera Club. Cont. through Dec. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
THE WARE CENTER
“Ron Ettelman: Portrait Gallery.’’ Cont. through Jan. 29. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Cinderella & Co. — Three Fairy Tales Reimagined.” Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. ues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Current exhibits: works by mixed media artist Karen Garvey; “Environmental Graphiti - The Art of Climate Change” by Alisa Singer; and paintings by Michael Finch. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART
One of the country’s largest art museums featuring permanent collections and rotating exhibitions. Exhibit opening: “Off the Wall: American Art to Wear,’’ major exhibition highlighting a distinctive American art movement that emerged in the late 1960s. Cont. through May 17. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students with ID, free for ages 18 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $22 adults, $20 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.