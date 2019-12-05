DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
HOLIDAYS - CHRISTMAS
ALL ABOARD RAILROAD
43rd annual showcase of this 800-plus-square-foot display of American Flyer trains featuring animation, several levels and up to 20 trains on more than 2,010 feet of track. Also, half-hourly night-time light displays. Opens Sat. Continues through Dec. 29. Sat. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. $6 ages 12 and up, $4 children 3-11, free children under 3. All Aboard Rail Road, 1952 Landis Valley Road, 717-392-1568. bartspneumatics.com.
ALTERNATIVE GIFT FAIR
Gifts That Give Hope, Lancaster’s annual gift fair featuring 30 local, national and international nonprofits. Also family fun, food and tangible gift items available — social enterprise and/or fair trade. Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. giftsthatgivehope.org/lancaster/.
A BRANDYWINE CHRISTMAS
Annual holiday display and celebration features an O-gauge model train display, antique dolls, thousands of whimsical critter ornaments on towering trees, live music, special events and more. Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $18 adults; $15 seniors, $6 students with ID and children 6-18, free children under 6. Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, U.S. Route 1 in Chadds Ford, 610-388-2700. brandywinemuseum.org.
CHRISTMAS AT THE CLOISTER
Spend a few moments in quiet reflection with holiday music and seasonal readings in the 1741 Meetinghouse during this 54th annual holiday event. Mon. and Tues. 6:30 and 8 p.m. Advance tickets required. $7. Historic Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-733-6000. ephratacloister.org.
CHRISTMAS AT JOANNA
Revisit the holiday season of 1869 during this 19th century celebration of the historic Joanna Furnace. Over a thousand luminaries light the paths of the complex. Food, bonfires, music, dancing, crafts, demonstrations and much more. Fri. 5-9 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 4-9 p.m. $7 adults, free for children 12 and under. Joanna Furnace Iron Works, off Route 10, north of Morgantown. (Look for signs and enter by turning on Furnace Road.) 610-286-0388. haycreek.org.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN
The whole street celebrates the season with a day full of holiday fun including music, carriage and hay rides, a live Nativity, tree lighting, food, breakfast with Santa and much more. Sat. beginning with breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m.; indoor Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; carriage rides, 3-6 p.m.; Santa’s arrival 3 p.m.; hay rides, 4-6 p.m.; live Nativity, 4:30-6 p.m. and tree lighting at 6 p.m. All events free. Main Street, New Holland. christmasonmain.com.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT LIGHT SHOW AND CHRISTMAS AT CLIPPER MAGAZINE STADIUM
One-mile, drive-thru holiday light show, plus a walk-thru area with Santa, decorated trees, entertainment and holiday cheer. Concourse walk through area opens Wed. and cont. through Dec. 22. Drive through cont. through Dec. 31. Times and days vary. Check website for details. Drive-thru light show tickets: $18 Mon.-Thurs.; $25 Fri.-Sun. ($25 tickets include the walk-thru area.); walk-thru only tickets are $5 adults, $3 children 5-12. Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., 717-509-4487. lancasterbarnstormers.com.
COLUMBIA MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY
Annual Ed King Memorial Model Train Open House sponsored by the Columbia Historic Preservation Society HO model and Lower Susquehanna Valley Model Railroaders. An O-scale railroad modular layout modeled after Columbia from the ’20s to the ’50s. Opens Sat. Cont. through Jan. 5. Sat. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Columbia Historic Preservation Society, 19-21 N. Second Street Columbia. columbiahistory.net.
DUTCH WINTER WONDERLAND
Annual seasonal celebration features themed rides, games, visits with Santa and holiday entertainment under thousands of twinkling lights. Cont. through Dec. 30. Sat. 3-9 p.m.; Sun. 3-8 p.m. (Also Nov. 29, and Dec. 26, 27 and 30 from 5-9 p.m.) $15.99 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park, 2249 Route 30 East, (866) FUNatDW. dutchwonderland.com.
ELIZABETHTOWN MODEL RAILROAD DISPLAY
Holiday open house with model train layouts featuring O-gauge, HO-gauge, N-gauge, Z-gauge and standard-gauge trains and trolleys laid on more than 1,200 feet of track, presented by the Masonic Village and Elizabethtown Model Railroad Club. Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 2-4 p.m. Free. Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. mvemodelrrclub.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW
2nd annual event is a collaborative effort between Conestoga Valley Education Foundation, Region 2 Technology Student Association, Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services and Meals on Wheels. The light show is a preview of the TSA’s Holiday Light Show (opening in Dec.). Fri. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Shows run every 20 minutes. Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road.
FIND YOUR BELSNICKLE TOUR
5th annual self-guided tour presented by Authentic Bed & Breakasts of Lancaster County benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Visit area inns for holiday charm and fresh cookies, and every time you spot the Belsnickle get entered into a drawing to win a stay at an inn, among other things. Sat. noon-5 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m. $20 (includes admission to Choo Choo Barn.) For tickets and information, visit authenticbandb.com/belsnickle.php
HERSHEY GARDENS CHRISTMAS
The conservatory is decorated for the season and will host a Christmas Tree Showcase, eight 8-foot trees decorated by local floral designers, plus a 14-foot red and white poinsettia tree. Even the butterfly atrium will be glittering with holiday cheer. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily 9 a.m-5 p.m. Included with regular gardens admission of $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 children 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Optional $1 for a pair of glasses that will allow you to see something magical in the lights! Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 717-508-5970 or 717-534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
HERSHEY SWEET LIGHTS
A holiday drive-thru spectacular, more than 2 miles of nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays. Cont. nightly through Jan. 1. Opens at 5 p.m., closing varies from 9 to 11 p.m. $19.15 per car Mon.-Thurs.; $26.15 Fri. and Sat.; $34.15 per van seating 9-15 people. From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately 1/2 mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance. Hersheypark.com.
HERSHEYPARK CHRISTMAS CANDYLANE
The park is transformed into a holiday village with Santa Claus and his reindeer, live entertainment and more than 30 rides decked out for the season. Cont. select dates through Jan. 1. This weekend: Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-10 p.m.; Sun. noon-9 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs. (Dec. 12) 5-9 p.m. $30.95. Other packages available. Hersheypark, 800-HERSHEY. hersheypark.com.
HOLIDAY HOMES ON PARADE
The Building Industry Association of Lancaster County’s 3rd annual public tour of eight newly built and remodeled homes decorated for the holidays. Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Sat. 2-8 p.m. $15. Tickets can be purchased at Penn Stone, 190 W. Ross St.; or Cloister Flooring, 701 S. Broad St., Lititz, or online at holidayhomesonparade.com
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW
Outdoor light show synchronized to music created by the Conestoga Valley Technology Student Association. Opens Sat. with Santa’s arrival at 6:15 p.m.. Cont. through Dec. 28. Fri. and Sat. with shows at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Free. Rear parking lot of Huesken Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road. facebook.com/CVTSAHolidayLightShow.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Manheim Township Recreation & Park Planning’s
40th Annual Holiday Open House with kids’ crafts, live music and other entertainment, a visit with Santa and more. Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Meet costumed railroaders and railroad passengers from days gone by as they get ready for holiday travel during this annual event featuring festive decorations, holiday music, hands-on activities and more. Sat. and Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children 3-11, free for children 2 and under. Railroad Museum of Pa., Route 741, Strasburg; GPS: 300 Gap Road, Ronks, 717-687-8628. rrmuseumpa.org.
KRASLEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY
Annual light display for charity. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily, 5:30-10 p.m. Free, donations accepted for Ronald McDonald House. 525 Woodland Drive, Manheim. bit.ly/krasleychristmaslnp.
LANCASTER CITY FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Holiday weekends downtown continue through Dec. 21 with visits with Santa, carriage rides, special events and more. Reg. Santa hours: Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lancaster Mariott); Carriage rides will be available every Friday evening. Downtown Lancaster. 717-291-4758 visitlancastercity.com.
LANDIS VALLEY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Landis Valley celebrates an old-fashioned Pennsylvania German Christmas with wagon rides, crafts, music, decorations, visits by the Belsnickel and more. Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
LITITZ CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
Annual Christmas tree lighting and carol sing. Fri. 6:30 p.m. Free. Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz.
LONGWOOD GARDENS CHRISTMAS DISPLAY
“A Longwood Christmas’’ turns the gardens into a wonderland. This year the gardens feature the many shapes of the season in a display that is both nostalgic and inventive, plus half a million lights. Cont. through Jan. 5. Admission is by advance reservation only for this display. Timed tickets are needed. Daily 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $30 adults; $27 seniors and college students with ID; $16 children 5-18; and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
MESSICK’S CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW
Annual drive-thru, animated light show featuring more than 70,000 lights that dance to choreographed holiday music, playing on the radio at 89.1 FM. Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows run daily every 15 minutes from 6-9:30 p.m. Free, but donations requested to benefit area nonprofits. Messicks Farm Equipment, 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown. 800-222-3373. messicks.com/messicks-2019-christmas-light-show
MOUNT HOPE HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Enjoy Victorian carolers, vendor shopping, visits with Father Christmas and a stroll through the elaborately adorned mansion during this annual event. Food and drink available. Cont. through Dec. 15. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Mount Hope Estate and Winery, Route 72, north of Manheim. parenfaire.com.
NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS TRAIN
Hear a retelling of Clement Moore’s “The Night Before Christmas’’ and enjoy milk and cookies. Children can come in jammies. Opens tonight. Cont. through Dec. 22. Various days and times. (Some days sold out. Check website for availability.) $20, $31 adults; $14, $31 children 2-11; $4 children under 2. Strasburg Rail Road, Route 741, Strasburg, 687-7522. 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com.
SANTA’S PARADISE EXPRESS
Strolling musicians, holiday storytimes and a visit with Santa himself highlight these annual train rides with Santa. Cont. through Dec. 22. Sat. and Sun. Multiple departure times beginning at 11 a.m. Call or visit for details. $19.50-$33 adults; $13.50-$33 children 2-11; $4-$33 children under 2. (Prices depend upon car chosen.) Strasburg Rail Road, Route 741, Strasburg, 717-687-7522. 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com.
STAR BARN VILLAGE CHRISTMAS DRIVE-THRU LIGHT SHOW
Enjoy the village adorned for the holidays on a 2-mile drive through the lights. Cont. through Dec. 28. Fri. and Sat. 5-8 p.m. $20 per car for up to 8 passengers. Star Barn Village. (Drive-through entrance is on Newville Road, Elizabethtown) thestarbarn.com.
STRASBURG HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
10th annual event includes homes in or near Strasburg decorated for the season, sponsored by the Strasburg Heritage Society. Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20 in advance by today at Main Street Antiques, 2 W. Main St.; Speckled Hen Restaurant, 144 E. Main St.; or Strasburg Heisler Library, 143 Precision Ave. $25 on tour day. Tour-day tickets available at the event center, First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg. 717-687-9039. strasburgholidaytour@gmail.com. strasburgheritagesociety.org/events.
TERRE HILL CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
2nd annual event includes a holiday decorated walking trail with a live nativity, live music, food, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, community vendors, live music, food and more. Fri.-Sun. 5-9 p.m. Admission to the park is free; $5 suggested donation for the lighted trail. Some other some activities require a small fee. Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill. terrehilldays.com/christmas-in-the-park.
YULETIDE AT WHEATLAND
This year’s annual holiday tour of this presidential mansion focuses on how the ”help” celebrated the season in “Christmas Below Stairs.’’ Cont. through Dec. 30. Mon.-Sat. tours on the hour from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $17 adults, $8 children 6-13, free for children 5 and under. President James Buchanan’s Wheatland, 1120 Marietta Ave. 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org/yuletide.
ZIP LINE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Four miles of Christmas lights and decorations to enjoy while zip-lining overhead. Also campfires, hot chocolate and more. Tonight-Sun. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tours run every half hour. Reservations highly recommended. $39. Refreshing Mountain, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, 717-738-1490. refreshingmountain.com.