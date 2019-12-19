DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
LANCASTER CONTRADANCE
Caroline Barnes calls to Sleigh for Four. Sat. New dancers’ workshop 6:15 p.m.; dance 7-10 p.m. $10 adults, $6 students, free for children 15 and under. St. John's Episcopal Church 321 W. Chestnut St. 717-951-4317. lancastercontra.org.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
HOLIDAYS - CHRISTMAS
ALL ABOARD RAILROAD
43rd annual showcase of this 800-plus-square-foot display of American Flyer trains featuring animation, several levels and up to 20 trains on more than 2,010 feet of track. Also, half-hourly night-time light displays. Continues through Dec. 29. Sat. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. $6 ages 12 and up, $4 children 3-11, free children under 3. All Aboard Rail Road, 1952 Landis Valley Road, 717-392-1568. bartspneumatics.com.
A BRANDYWINE CHRISTMAS
Annual holiday display and celebration features an O-gauge model train display, antique dolls, thousands of whimsical critter ornaments on towering trees, live music, special events and more. Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $18 adults; $15 seniors, $6 students with ID and children 6-18, free children under 6. Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, U.S. Route 1 in Chadds Ford, 610-388-2700. brandywinemuseum.org.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT LIGHT SHOW AND CHRISTMAS AT CLIPPER MAGAZINE STADIUM
One-mile, drive-thru holiday light show, plus a walk-thru area with Santa, decorated trees, entertainment and holiday cheer. Concourse walk through area opens Wed. and cont. through Dec. 22. Drive through cont. through Dec. 31. Times and days vary. Check website for details. Drive-thru light show tickets: $18 Mon.-Thurs.; $25 Fri.-Sun. ($25 tickets include the walk-thru area.); walk-thru only tickets are $5 adults, $3 children 5-12. Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., 717-509-4487. lancasterbarnstormers.com.
COLUMBIA MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY
Annual Ed King Memorial Model Train Open House sponsored by the Columbia Historic Preservation Society HO model and Lower Susquehanna Valley Model Railroaders. An O-scale railroad modular layout modeled after Columbia from the ’20s to the ’50s. Cont. through Jan. 5. Sat. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Columbia Historic Preservation Society, 19-21 N. Second Street Columbia. columbiahistory.net.
DUTCH WINTER WONDERLAND
Annual seasonal celebration features themed rides, games, visits with Santa and holiday entertainment under thousands of twinkling lights. Cont. through Dec. 30. Sat. 3-9 p.m.; Sun. 3-8 p.m. (Also Dec. 26, 27 and 30 from 5-9 p.m.) $15.99 for ages 3 and up, free for ges 2 and under. Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park, 2249 Route 30 East, (866) FUNatDW. dutchwonderland.com.
ELIZABETHTOWN MODEL RAILROAD DISPLAY
Holiday open house with model train layouts featuring G-, O-, HO- N- and Z-gauge, and standard-gauge trains and trolleys laid on more than 1,600 feet of track depicting the railroads of yesterday and today, presented by the Masonic Village and Elizabethtown Model Railroad Club. Cont. Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. mvemodelrrclub.com. 717-287-2086. mvemodelrrclub.com or facebook.com/MasonicvillageMRRC.
HERSHEY GARDENS CHRISTMAS
The conservatory is decorated for the season and will host a Christmas Tree Showcase, eight 8-foot trees decorated by local floral designers, plus a 14-foot red and white poinsettia tree. Even the butterfly atrium will be glittering with holiday cheer. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily 9 a.m-5 p.m. Included with regular gardens admission of $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 children 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Optional $1 for a pair of glasses that will allow you to see something magical in the lights! Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 717-508-5970 or 717-534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
HERSHEY SWEET LIGHTS
A holiday drive-thru spectacular, more than 2 miles of nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays. Cont. nightly through Jan. 1. Opens at 5 p.m., closing varies from 9 to 11 p.m. $19.15 per car Mon.-Thurs.; $26.15 Fri. and Sat.; $34.15 per van seating 9-15 people. From Hersheypark Drive, go north on Sand Beach Road for approximately 1/2 mile. Follow the signs to Boathouse Road to the Sweet Lights entrance. Hersheypark.com.
HERSHEYPARK CHRISTMAS CANDYLANE
The park is transformed into a holiday village with Santa Claus and his reindeer, live entertainment and more than 30 rides decked out for the season. Cont. select dates through Jan. 1. This weekend: tonight 5-9; Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-10 p.m.; Sun. noon-9 p.m.; Mon. noon-9 p.m.; Tues. noon-5 p.m. $30.95. Other packages available. Hersheypark, 800-HERSHEY. hersheypark.com.
JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM
Experience the historical story of Christmas and the excitement of Jesus’ birth in an outdoor setting with actors, a live nativity and real animals. Walk with the biblical characters along candlelit wooded trails on the journey. Cont. through Dec. 21. Fri. arrive anytime between 6-8 p.m.; Sat. arrive anytime between 5-8 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children 4-16, free for children 3 and under. Maximum family charge (living at same address): $40. (Cash and check only.) Woodcrest Retreat, 225 Woodcrest Road, Ephrata, 717-738-2233. woodcrestretreat.org/events/journey-to-bethlehem
KRASLEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY
Annual light display for charity. Cont. through Jan. 1. Daily, 5:30-10 p.m. Free, donations accepted for Ronald McDonald House. 525 Woodland Drive, Manheim. bit.ly/krasleychristmaslnp.
LANCASTER CITY FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Holiday weekends downtown continue through Dec. 21 with visits with Santa, carriage rides, special events and more. Reg. Santa hours: Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lancaster Mariott); Carriage rides will be available every Friday evening. Downtown Lancaster. 717-291-4758 visitlancastercity.com.
LONGWOOD GARDENS CHRISTMAS DISPLAY
“A Longwood Christmas’’ turns the gardens into a wonderland. This year the gardens feature the many shapes of the season in a display that is both nostalgic and inventive, plus half a million lights. Cont. through Jan. 5. Admission is by advance reservation only for this display. Timed tickets are needed. Daily 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $30 adults; $27 seniors and college students with ID; $16 children 5-18; and free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
MESSICK’S CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW
Annual drive-thru, animated light show featuring more than 70,000 lights that dance to choreographed holiday music, playing on the radio at 89.1 FM. Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows run daily every 15 minutes from 6-9:30 p.m. Free, but donations requested to benefit area nonprofits. Messicks Farm Equipment, 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown. 800-222-3373. messicks.com/messicks-2019-christmas-light-show
NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS TRAIN
Hear a retelling of Clement Moore’s “The Night Before Christmas’’ and enjoy milk and cookies. Children can come in jammies. Cont. through Dec. 22. Various days and times. (Some days sold out. Check website for availability.) $20, $31 adults; $14, $31 children 2-11; $4 children under 2. Strasburg Rail Road, Route 741, Strasburg, 687-7522. 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com.
SANTA’S PARADISE EXPRESS
Strolling musicians, holiday storytimes and a visit with Santa himself highlight these annual train rides with Santa. Cont. through Dec. 22. Sat. and Sun. Multiple departure times beginning at 11 a.m. Call or visit for details. $19.50-$33 adults; $13.50-$33 children 2-11; $4-$33 children under 2. (Prices depend upon car chosen.) Strasburg Rail Road, Route 741, Strasburg, 717-687-7522. 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com.
STAR BARN VILLAGE CHRISTMAS DRIVE-THRU LIGHT SHOW
Enjoy the village adorned for the holidays on a 2-mile drive through the lights. Cont. through Dec. 28. Fri. and Sat. 5-8 p.m. $20 per car for up to 8 passengers. Star Barn Village. (Drive-through entrance is on Newville Road, Elizabethtown) thestarbarn.com.
YULETIDE AT WHEATLAND
This year’s annual holiday tour of this presidential mansion focuses on how the ”help” celebrated the season in “Christmas Below Stairs.’’ Cont. through Dec. 30. Mon.-Sat. tours on the hour from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $17 adults, $8 children 6-13, free for children 5 and under. President James Buchanan’s Wheatland, 1120 Marietta Ave. 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org/yuletide.
ZIP LINE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Four miles of Christmas lights and decorations to enjoy while zip-lining overhead. Also campfires, hot chocolate and more. Tonight-Sun. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tours run every half hour. Through Jan. 12. Reservations highly recommended. $39. Refreshing Mountain, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, 717-738-1490. refreshingmountain.com.