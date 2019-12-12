SPECIAL EVENTS
MAGIC LANTERN CHRISTMAS SHOW
“A Christmas Journey.’’ Become part of a Victorian family’s traditional Christmas Eve celebration as grandpa tells stories with the help of the magic lantern. Cont. Sat. 2 and 7 p.m. through Dec. 21, plus performances Dec. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 26-28 at 2 and 7 p.m. $19.95 adults, $13.95 children 4-12. Amish Experience, on grounds of Plain and Fancy Farm, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike. 800-555-2303 or 717-768-8400. magiclanterntheater.com.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: A MAGICAL MERRY CHRISTMAS’’
Take a journey to the North Pole and watch toys come to life in Santa’s Workshop in this all-new magical musical variety show from illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Jan. 1, 2020. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 717-768-1568. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Cinderella’s Christmas,’’ the classic tale in a holiday setting. Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Dec 28. Sat. 11 a.m. with special holiday performances Dec. 23, 24, 26, 27 at 11 a.m. $15. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
THEATER
Continuing...
AMT CHRISTMAS SHOW: “JOY TO THE WORLD’’
AMT’s original holiday production features a nostalgic theme, set in a Christmas-decorated small-town square — and lots of music! Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows various days and times. $46 adults, $23 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., 800-648-4102. amtshows.com.
“BEFORE MIDNIGHT”
A Christmas mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Coming up: Fri. 6:30-8:45 p.m. $57. Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“A CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Susquehanna Stage presents this original adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Cont. through Dec. 15. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $25 adults, $20 students. Susquehanna Stage Co., 264 W. Market St., Marietta, 717-426-1277. susquehannastageco.com.
“A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER’’
Quirky but heartwarming holiday story in which a couple facing challenges find the spirit of Christmas. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1568, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI’’
Heartwarming holiday story about the real meaning of Christmas. Cont. through Dec. 15. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m. $17, $25 adults ($19 at door), $12 students. Cavod Theatre, 665 W. Main St., New Holland, 717-354-3355. cavod.org.
“HOLIDAY INN”
Celebrate a whole year of holidays in this Irving Berlin musical based on the classic film. Cont. through Jan. 4. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
“THE HOMECOMING’’
Hershey Area Playhouse presents this heartwarming family story that takes place on Christmas Eve 1933, as a family awaits the return of their father during a blizzard. Cont. through Dec. 15. Tonight-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $20 adults, $17 children. Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, 717-533-9525. hersheyareaplayhouse.com.
INTERACTIVE DINNER THEATER: STORIES AND CAROLS
Dine inside the decorated Mount Hope Mansion and enjoy interactive holiday-inspired theater and caroling. Cont. through Dec. 22. Various days and times. $54.95. Mount Hope Estate, Route 72, north of Manheim. 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
“JOY TO THE WORLD”
Servant Stage Company presents this original Christmas revue with lots of music and a look at the reason for the season. Touring throughout the region through Dec. 22. 717-455-0255. servantstagecompany.com.
“THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE”
The Reverie Actor’s Company presents a unique adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ beloved story where all the roles are performed by two actors. Cont. through Dec. 21. Sat. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 students. Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. reverieactorscompany.com.
“MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS”
Travel back in time to Bethlehem in this unfolding of the Christmas story with live animals and state-of-the-art sets. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“MY FAIR LADY”
EPAC presents this classic musical about Eliza Doolittle and the man who sets out to “elevate” her. Cont. through Dec. 21. Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m. $15-$32. Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1. ephrataperformingartscenter.com.
“PETER PAN”
Story of the boy who never grew up. Cont. through Dec. 29. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$80. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.