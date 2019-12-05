SPECIAL EVENTS
MAGIC LANTERN CHRISTMAS SHOW
“A Christmas Journey.’’ Become part of a Victorian family’s traditional Christmas Eve celebration as grandpa tells stories with the help of the magic lantern. Cont. Sat. 2 and 7 p.m. through Dec. 21, plus performances Dec. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 26-28 at 2 and 7 p.m. $19.95 adults, $13.95 children 4-12. Amish Experience, on grounds of Plain and Fancy Farm, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike. 800-555-2303 or 717-768-8400. magiclanterntheater.com.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: A MAGICAL MERRY CHRISTMAS’’
Take a journey to the North Pole and watch toys come to life in Santa’s Workshop in this all-new magical musical variety show from illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Jan. 1, 2020. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 717-768-1568. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Cinderella’s Christmas,’’ the classic tale in a holiday setting. Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Dec 28. Sat. 11 a.m. with special holiday performances Dec. 23, 24, 26, 27 at 11 a.m. $15. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
DANCE PERFORMANCE
MAKE-A-WISH HOLIDAY DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA
15th annual event, titled “A Season for Wishes,’’ features a variety of performances from the Lititz Academy of Dance CoJoMotion dancers, plus Christmas music by local performers and stories from Make-A-Wish families. Sat. 6 p.m. Advance tickets: $15; at door, $20 adults, $15 students. Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd. For tickets or info, call 717-560-4000. lititzacademyofdance.com.
THEATER
Opening...
“A CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS CAROL”
Susquehanna Stage presents this original adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 15. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $25 adults, $20 students. Susquehanna Stage Co., 264 W. Market St., Marietta, 717-426-1277. susquehannastageco.com.
“ELF ON A SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL”
When Tater Tot, top Scout Elf of his graduating class, is sent to a family struggling to rediscover Christmas spirit, he's got to find a way off the shelf and into their hearts. Tues. and Wed. 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
“THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI’’
Heartwarming holiday story about the real meaning of Christmas. Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 15. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m. $17, $25 adults ($19 at door), $12 students. Cavod Theatre, 665 W. Main St., New Holland, 717-354-3355. cavod.org.
“THE HOMECOMING’’
Hershey Area Playhouse presents this heartwarming family story that takes place on Christmas Eve 1933, as a family awaits the return of their father during a blizzard. Opens tonight. Cont. through Dec. 15. Tonight-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $20 adults, $17 children. Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, 717-533-9525. hersheyareaplayhouse.com.
“THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE”
The Reverie Actor’s Company presents a unique adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ beloved story where all the roles are performed by two actors. Opens Sat. with a performance at 11 a.m. (only). Cont. through Dec. 21. Sat. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 students. Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. reverieactorscompany.com.
“MY FAIR LADY”
EPAC presents this classic musical about Eliza Doolittle and the man who sets out to “elevate” her. Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 21. Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m. $15-$32. Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1. ephrataperformingartscenter.com.
Continuing...
“ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914”
Holiday show presented by Red Accordion Studios. Cont. Sun. 3 p.m. $15, $20. Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz. Tickets at redaccordionstudios.com or call 717-537-1347.
AMT CHRISTMAS SHOW: “JOY TO THE WORLD’’
AMT’s original holiday production features a nostalgic theme, set in a Christmas-decorated small-town square — and lots of music! Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows various days and times. $46 adults, $23 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., 800-648-4102. amtshows.com.
“BEFORE MIDNIGHT”
A Christmas mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Coming up: Fri. 6:30-8:45 p.m. $60. The Revere Tavern, 3063 Lincoln Highway, Paradise. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER’’
Quirky but heartwarming holiday story in which a couple facing challenges find the spirit of Christmas. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1568, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“HOLIDAY INN”
Celebrate a whole year of holidays in this Irving Berlin musical based on the classic film. Cont. through Jan. 4. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
INTERACTIVE DINNER THEATER: STORIES AND CAROLS
Dine inside the decorated Mount Hope Mansion and enjoy interactive holiday-inspired theater and caroling. Cont. through Dec. 22. Various days and times. $54.95. Mount Hope Estate, Route 72, north of Manheim. 717-665-7021. parenfaire.com.
“THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE”
Gamut Theatre Group presents this show, based on the novel by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by Joseph Robinette. Cont. through Dec. 8. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m. $36 ages 26-64; $30 ages 65 and over and military; $19 ages 19-25; $15 students. New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg. 717-238-4111. gamuttheatre.org.
“MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS”
Travel back in time to Bethlehem in this unfolding of the Christmas story with live animals and state-of-the-art sets. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“JOY TO THE WORLD”
Servant Stage Company presents this original Christmas revue with lots of music and a look at the reason for the season. Touring throughout the region through Dec. 22. This weekend includes a performance Sat. 2 and 7 p.m. Pay what you will. Zion Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg; Also on Sun. 7 p.m. Pay what you will. Risser’s Mennonite Church, 8360 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. 717-455-0255. servantstagecompany.com.
“ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”
Tony Award-winning musical about Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Cont. tonight at 7:30; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
“PETER PAN”
Story of the boy who never grew up. Cont. through Dec. 29. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$80. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.