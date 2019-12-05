BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Sweet Ember, Fri. 9 p.m.; Deep Space 90s, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; Screamin’ Daisies, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
A Scent Like Wolves, Fri. 6 p.m.; The Amish Outlaws, Fri. 7 p.m.; Damn The Torpedoes, Sat. 7 p.m.; Horse Jumper of Love, Sun. 7 p.m.; Obituary, False Prophet, Extinction A.D., Mon. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Rooster Stone, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Dreadnought Brigade, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Tuck Ryan, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Tom Pontz, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Temple Avenue, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Jimmy the Whale, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Ghost Light Radio Show, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Caverna Club, Fri. 10 p.m.; Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Swing Street, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Screamin’ Daisys, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight; Southbound 66, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Vince, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
C.J. Filak hosts an open mic, tonight from 7-10; Mark Lentz, Wed. 7-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
NakedEye Ensemble, tonight at 7:30; Country Fried Two Piece, tonight at 8; Corty Byron, Fri. 6 p.m.; Nearly York, Big Fat Meanies, Lyncs, Fri. 8 p.m.; The Hershel Tucker Band, The Wild Hymns, Fri. 8 p.m.; Bohemian Groove, Fri. 10 p.m.; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sat. 5 p.m.; Television Skies, Denny Zinger, Jordan Rast & Monica de Vitry, Sat. 8 p.m.; Matt Wenger jam session, Sun. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sun. 5:30 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Rockaoke, Tues 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Quentin Jones, tonight from 5-8; Troy Witman, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Jessica Boyer, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Jackson Howard. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERTS
The Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band performs holiday favorites. Sun. 2:30 p.m. Free. Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive. And Wed. 7 p.m. Free. Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. 717-413-7126.
COMMUNITY CELTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT
“A Celtic Christmas,’’ concert by Irish/Scottish trio Fire in the Glen. Refreshments follow. Sun. 6:30 p.m. Free. Wayside Presbyterian Chruch, 600 Stony Battery Raod. waysidepc.org. fireintheglen.com.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND CAROL SING
Sing holiday favorites with the Bainbridge Band. Sun. 2:30 p.m. Free. Mountville Church of the Brethren, College Ave. and Clay St., Mountville.
HOLIDAY CONCERT
“A Thrill of Hope: The Weary World Rejoices,’’ a holiday concert of music for voice, organ, piano and Celtic harp. Refreshments follow. Sun. 4 p.m. Free. Lancaster Theological Seminary, College Avenue and W. James Street. 717-290-8702.
IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA
Irish and Scottish music and dancing with seasonal images of Celtic traditions. Tues. 7:30 p.m. $22 adults, $15 students. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
PRIMA MOTOWN LEGENDS
Concert of “joyful, unifying music for the holiday season,’’ from the Motown genre. Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 21. Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m. $32-$39. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., 717-327-5124. primalancaster.org.
REINHOLDS BLUEGRASS SERIES
Farm Country Shindig continues its bluegrass series with a performance by The Lykens Valley Bluegrass Band with Chester Johnson & The Foggy Mountain Grass along with Scott Eager. Sat. Doors at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Food available. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-17, free for children 12 and under. Reinholds Fire Company banquet hall, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds. 610-573-0797. facebook.com/FarmCountryShindig/.
SINGING LIGHT BENEFIT CONCERT
The Shenandoah Valley-based Walking Roots Band presents a concert of traditional carols, old hymn texts set to new music, and original compositions for the Christmas season. Benefits the Mennonite Central Committee’s Pa. Relief Sale. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird-In-Hand. thewalkingrootsband.com. pareliefsale.org.
SUSQUEHANNA FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY SERIES
Series continues with a performance by string band Twisted Pine. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $10 children and students 3-22. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 S. George St., York. 717-745-6577. sfmsfolk.org.
WESTMINSTER MUSIC CONCERT SERIES
Series continues with “Christ Was Born For This,’’ an Advent worship service and concert. Sun. 6:30 p.m. Offering. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, 717-569-2151. westpca.com/music.
WHEATLAND CHORALE CONCERT
The Wheatland Chorale joins forces with composer/pianist Ola Gjeilo to present “Winter,’’ a program of sacred and secular music around the theme of winter. Sun. 4 p.m. $20. First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St. wheatlandchorale.org.