BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Jake Joyce Band, Fri. 9 p.m., Blues on the Loose, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
The Jess Zimmerman Band, Fri. 8-11 p.m. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; Syrplus, Sat. 7-11 p.m 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Christmas Burns Red Festival kickoff party and show, Fri. 6 p.m. (show Sat. at Freedom Hall, see separate listing); Ecstatic Vision, Sat. 7 p.m.; Crobot, ’68, Sun. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Times Two, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Holiday Pajama Party with the Paul Nelson Band, Sat. 7 p.m. (Upstairs); Nina de Vitry, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FREEDOM HALL
Chameleon Club, CI Productions and ABR present the Christmas Burns Red Festival with August Burns Red, Knocked Loose, Miss May I, Like Moths to Flames, Currents, Hawk and more. Sat. 4 p.m. $32.50-$80. Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St. chameleonclub.net.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Matt Miskie, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Street, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Memory Lapse, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Nate Myers and the Aces, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Ben & Joe, Sat. 10 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
Q’S DUKE ON LIBERTY
’Stogie Wagon, Sat. 7-11 p.m. 1002 N. Duke St., 717-299-7200.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Keil Holland, Sat. 8-11 p.m. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Buzzard Luck, tonight at 8; Leo DiSanto, Fri. 8 p.m.; Songs for Cindy fundraiser with music by Dave & Doug, Pete Devtry and John Chapman, Sun. beginning at 1 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
TELLUS360
Lingering Doubts, tonight at 8; Big Boy Brass, Fri. 7 p.m.; ‘Please Leave by 10,’ Kearasten Jordan Fort Nielsen Family Band, Fri. 7 p.m.; Flapjack Jones and The Bender Brohs, The Youngers, Fri. 8 p.m.; Cartoon Christmas Trio, Sat. 1 p.m.; Hadassah Edith, Andrew Pauls, Sat. 2 p.m.; Kris Kostoff Trio, Sat. 5 p.m.; New Direction, Sat. 8 p.m.; The DeVitry Sisters, Sat. 8 p.m.; Caligula Blushed, Sat. 10:30 p.m.; Swing to Blues, Sun. 6:30 p.m.; Leo and the Disantones, Sun. 7 p.m.; Hannukah Party, Mon. 5 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Leo DiSanto holiday jam session, Tues. 11 a.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Jason Smith, tonight 6-8; Melanie Ilana, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Wes Johnson, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
ZOETROPOLIS
Colebrook Road, Fri. 7 p.m., $10; “Crickets at Christmas,’’ Holiday concert by Manhattan-based folk band, The Chivalrous Crickets. Sat. 8 p.m. $15. Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. zoetropolis.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BRASS HOLIDAY CONCERT
Quintessenially Brass returns for its 21st annual Christmas concert to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Holiday reception follows. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Offering. First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St. 717-397-5149. firstreformedlancaster.org.
“A CHRISTMAS STORY’’ CONCERT
Point of Grace, Aaron Shust with guest Mallory Hope, on their 20th anniversary tour. $18-$50. The Junction Center - Landis Hall, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim, 717-459-3701. thejunctioncenter.com.
PRIMA MOTOWN LEGENDS
Concert of “joyful, unifying music for the holiday season,’’ from the Motown genre. Cont. through Dec. 21. Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m. $32-$39. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., 717-327-5124. primalancaster.org.