EL Music calendar logo
Buy Now

BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS

551 WEST

Jake Joyce Band, Fri. 9 p.m., Blues on the Loose, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 662

The Jess Zimmerman Band, Fri. 8-11 p.m. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.

AMVETS POST 19

Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; Syrplus, Sat. 7-11 p.m 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.

THE BRASSERIE

Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.

CHAMELEON CLUB

Christmas Burns Red Festival kickoff party and show, Fri. 6 p.m. (show Sat. at Freedom Hall, see separate listing); Ecstatic Vision, Sat. 7 p.m.; Crobot, ’68, Sun. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.

CHANCEY’S PUB

Times Two, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.

COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB

Holiday Pajama Party with the Paul Nelson Band, Sat. 7 p.m. (Upstairs); Nina de Vitry, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.

EDEN RESORT & SUITES

Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.

FREEDOM HALL

Chameleon Club, CI Productions and ABR present the Christmas Burns Red Festival with August Burns Red, Knocked Loose, Miss May I, Like Moths to Flames, Currents, Hawk and more. Sat. 4 p.m. $32.50-$80. Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St. chameleonclub.net.

HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT

Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803. fultonsteamboatinn.com.

LOG CABIN

Matt Miskie, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Street, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.

McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Memory Lapse, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Nate Myers and the Aces, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.

THE PRESSROOM

Ben & Joe, Sat. 10 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.

Q’S DUKE ON LIBERTY

’Stogie Wagon, Sat. 7-11 p.m. 1002 N. Duke St., 717-299-7200.

RED PIN BAR & GRILL

Keil Holland, Sat. 8-11 p.m. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.

SHANK’S TAVERN

Electric open mic jam with Buzzard Luck, tonight at 8; Leo DiSanto, Fri. 8 p.m.; Songs for Cindy fundraiser with music by Dave & Doug, Pete Devtry and John Chapman, Sun. beginning at 1 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.

TELLUS360

Lingering Doubts, tonight at 8; Big Boy Brass, Fri. 7 p.m.; ‘Please Leave by 10,’ Kearasten Jordan Fort Nielsen Family Band, Fri. 7 p.m.; Flapjack Jones and The Bender Brohs, The Youngers, Fri. 8 p.m.; Cartoon Christmas Trio, Sat. 1 p.m.; Hadassah Edith, Andrew Pauls, Sat. 2 p.m.; Kris Kostoff Trio, Sat. 5 p.m.; New Direction, Sat. 8 p.m.; The DeVitry Sisters, Sat. 8 p.m.; Caligula Blushed, Sat. 10:30 p.m.; Swing to Blues, Sun. 6:30 p.m.; Leo and the Disantones, Sun. 7 p.m.; Hannukah Party, Mon. 5 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Leo DiSanto holiday jam session, Tues. 11 a.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.

WEATHERED VINEYARDS

Jason Smith, tonight 6-8; Melanie Ilana, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Wes Johnson, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.

ZOETROPOLIS

Colebrook Road, Fri. 7 p.m., $10; “Crickets at Christmas,’’ Holiday concert by Manhattan-based folk band, The Chivalrous Crickets. Sat. 8 p.m. $15. Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. zoetropolis.com.


CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES

BRASS HOLIDAY CONCERT

Quintessenially Brass returns for its 21st annual Christmas concert to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Holiday reception follows. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Offering. First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St. 717-397-5149. firstreformedlancaster.org.

“A CHRISTMAS STORY’’ CONCERT

Point of Grace, Aaron Shust with guest Mallory Hope, on their 20th anniversary tour. $18-$50. The Junction Center - Landis Hall, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim, 717-459-3701. thejunctioncenter.com.

PRIMA MOTOWN LEGENDS

Concert of “joyful, unifying music for the holiday season,’’ from the Motown genre. Cont. through Dec. 21. Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m. $32-$39. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., 717-327-5124. primalancaster.org.