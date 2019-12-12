BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Good Stew, Fri. 9 p.m., Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; 3rd Power Family Soul, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
All Get Out, tonight at 7; Joey Harkum, Fri. 7 p.m.; Laura Stevenson, Sat. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Carmitchell Sisters, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Funk on Fire, Fri. 7-9 p.m.; Swing Streert, Sat. 7-9 p.m.; Scott Parmer, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Nick DiSanto Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Sean Cox, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Bryan Stevenson, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Modern Day Pharaohs, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Annual Christmas review with Kelly Buchanan and Friends, Sat. 8:30 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Tuck & Friends, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Wild Llama, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight; Southbound 66, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Genna & Jesse, Fri. 8 p.m.; Shank’s Christmas Party, Sat. 6 p.m., with music by The Chapmans at 8 p.m.; country acoustic open mic with Grant Bryan, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Mike Steele hosts an open mic, tonight from 8-10. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
The Willie Marble Experience, tonight at 8; Tom Pontz, Fri. 6 p.m.; Goodnight Moonshine, Fri. 8 p.m.; Root Shock, Kyle Hancock Trio, Fri. 8 p.m.; Irish session with Rich Dodson, Sat. 2 p.m.; Schnazzy, Sat. 5 p.m.; The Julie Schreiber Band, One Trick Grizzly, Sat. 8 p.m.; Andy Mowatt Jam Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; The Ogham Stones, Sun. 8 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; blues jam session with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Mike Gordon, tonight from 6-8; Justin Angelo, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Danny Fredrick, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Matt Miskie. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
A CELTIC FAMILY CHRISTMAS
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas, features fiddler and stepdancer MacMaster, along with her husband and children. Tonight at 7:30. $28 adults, $17 students. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
CHORAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Susquehanna Chorale performs its annual Candlelight Christmas Concert, including beloved classics interwoven with new settings of familiar texts, some featuring guest cellist Ai-Lin Hsieh. Local performance Sat. 8 p.m. Leffler Chapel, Elizabethtown College. (Also Fri. 8 p.m. The High Center, Messiah College, Mechanicsburg and Sun. 4 p.m. Market Square Presbyterian Church, Harrisburg.) Tickets for each concert are $22 advance, $27 at door for adults, $5 students. For details, call 717-691-6036 or visit susquehannachorale.org.
CLUB 42 JAZZ SERIES
Series of concerts in a club atmosphere with the option to buy food and beverages, continues with Pablo Batista's Latin Rhythms Holiday. Sat. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $25. Atrium of the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
FLUTE ENSEMBLE
WindSpirit Flute Ensemble will perform the music of Haydn, Handel, McMichael, McGinty, and more. Sun. 4 p.m. Offering (benefits Water Street Rescue Mission and the Columbia Food Bank.) St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. stthomaslancaster.org.
JINGLE BELL RING
Handbell musicians ring holiday favorites for the public during the festive visit with Santa. Sat. 11:15-11:45 a.m. and 1-1:30 p.m. Free, but nonperishable food items accepted for Autumn’s Food Pantry at the Emerald Foundation. Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St. facebook.com/groups/lancasterlebanonhandbellfestival/.
LCHS CONCERT AND LECTURE SERIES
Season continues with a concert titled “The Advent of Beethoven’s Birthday,’’ featuring violinist Michael Jamanis and pianist Frances Veri. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Free but donations encouraged. Old Main Auditorium, Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., 717-509-0310. lchsyes.org.
LANCASTER CHAMBER SINGERS CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Lancaster Chamber Singers present “Christmas Joy,’’ a concert to celebrate the spirit of Christmas. Sat. 7 p.m. $10. Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St. New Holland; Sun. 3 p.m. $10. St. Edward Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike. Tickets available in advance on website or at the door until (or unless) sold out. 717-330-9025. lancasterchambersingers.org.
LSO SOUNDS OF THE SEASON CONCERT
Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and Lancaster Symphony Chorus present “Sounds of the Season.’’ Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. $10-$40. Barshinger Center, College Ave., F&M College. 717-291-4420. lancastersymphony.org.
LITITZ COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CAROL SING
Annual carol sing joined by the Moravian Trombone Choir. Refreshments follow. Also showings of the Christmas Putz throughout the evening. Tonight at 7. Free. Moravian Church Square, Lititz.
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER
Christmas tour. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $46-$69. Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. Sixth St., Reading. santander-arena.com.
MICHAEL W. SMITH
Singer stops on his Christmas Tour, with guest Marc Martel. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79. Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. Sixth St., Reading. santander-arena.com.
PENTATONIX
A Pentatonix Christmas Tour 2019. Tonight at 7. Tickets start at $32.35. Giant Center, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
PRIMA MOTOWN LEGENDS
Concert of “joyful, unifying music for the holiday season,’’ from the Motown genre. Cont. through Dec. 21. Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m. $32-$39. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., 717-327-5124. primalancaster.org.
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA
A musical Christmas tradition — “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.’’ Fri. 4 and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. Giant Center, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
TRUST PERFORMING ARTS CONCERT SERIES
Season continues with “Christmas A Cappella,’’ a performance by German vocal ensemble, Calmus. Fri. 7:30 p.m.. $30 adults, $27 seniors and veterans, $15 students. Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. 717-560-8241. lancastertrust.com.