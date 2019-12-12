SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
CHRISTMAS FOLK ART SHOW
Annual show and sale features works by a dozen local and regional artists, plus light refreshments. This year, the show will expand into prevously unopened areas of the station. Fri. 3-8 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Manheim Historical Society’s Railroad Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-584-5576. bit.ly/Christmasfolkartshow.
MAKERS MARKET
Creatively Lancaster’s holiday arts market featuring more than 65 curated vendors. Cont. through Dec. 21. Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Sears wing of Park City Center. creativelylancaster.com.
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Continuing...
ART SPACE AT LANCASTER HACC
“Painting on the Edge of Town’’ landscapes by Lou Schellenberg. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 10. Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. East Building, HACC Lancaster Campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. 424-200-0070. hacc.edu.
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITY HALL GALLERY
“Redistricting: 50 Variations on 13 Shapes,” by Brant Schuller. Cont. through Jan. 3. Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (First Friday events 5-8 p.m.) Free. City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. (For First Friday receptions, enter through Marion Street entrance.) 717-291-4829, visitlancastercity.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
Gregory Prestegord, “Falling in Muse,” and René Romero Schuler, “Expanding the Narrative: a traveling exhibit.’’ Exhibits continue through Dec. 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by ceramicist Dennis Maust. Cont. through Jan. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-381-3550. landishomes.org.
CURIO GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY
“Rami Della Memoria,” new paintings by Philadelphia artist Seth Madden. Cont. through Dec. Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (First Fridays until 9 p.m.) Free. 106 W. Chestnut St., 717-874-4482. curiolancaster.square.site.
DISCOVER LANCASTER VISITORS CENTER GALLERY
Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including Country Lane Quilts, Friendship Heart Gallery, Bruce Garrabrandt, Log Cabin Quilt Shop, Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, and John Stevens. Mon.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 501 Greenfield Road, 717-299-8901. discoverlancaster.com.
ECKERT ART GALLERY
“Diasporic Musing,’’ exhibit of ceramic artwork by African American artists Sharif Bey, Michael Clemmons, Mary Hakim Martin and Paul Andrew Wandless. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-3304, 717-871-4633. mville.us/eckertgallery.
EMERALD FOUNDATION
Exhibit of paintings by Jenni Buffington. Cont. through Dec. 15. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. 2120 Oregon Pike. emeralde.org.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
GALLERY ONE
Exhibit by Sandra Desrosiers. Cont. through Jan. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (First Fridays 5-8 p.m.) Free. Inside Realty ONE Group Unlimited, 415 N. Prince St., 717-569-1700. galleryonelancaster.com. facebook.com/galleryonelancaster. sandradesrosiers.com.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Looking Closer,” nature paintings by Steph Holmes. Cont. through Dec. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
HESS GALLERY
“Womenfolk - Gene Ann Behrens.’’ Cont. through Dec. 13. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Zug Memorial Hall, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1212. etown.edu.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
Kauffman Gallery: “Holiday Greens and Merry Miniatures,’’ membership show. In the Steinmetz Gallery: Permanent Collection sale. Cont. through Dec. 22. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Prelude 2019,’’ a group exhibition. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LEFFLER CHAPEL AND PERFORMANCE CENTER
Elizabethtown College anatomy and physiology students present artwork that combines bodily systems and fine art. Cont. through Dec. 15. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Free. Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown. etown.edu.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
“Gail Whatmore: Through the Door’’ and “Scott Higgins: It's In Their Eyes.’’ Cont. through Dec. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“West Virginia In All Seasons,” a colorful collection of photos by Herb Myers. Cont. through Dec. 29. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
Erick Antonio Benitez, “Esta tierra es tu tierra” (This Land is Your Land), an immersive multimedia installation focusing on the first generation Salvadorian-American artist’s travels throughout cities on the U.S./Mexico border. Cont. through Jan. 12. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Rotating works by guild members. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
Annual group show featuring the works of over 35 Red Raven artists. Cont. through Dec. 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
THE SHOPPE AT AK INTERIORS
Sherry Bowman, “Unreliable Witness.’’ Cont. through Dec. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 246 W. Orange St. akinteriorsllc.com.
SUZANNE H. ARNOLD ART GALLERY
“Insider/Outsider,” an exhibit of contemporary paintings, prints and photographs of those in society who often are overlooked. Cont. through Dec. 15. Wed. 5-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 1-4:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. West Church and North White Oak streets, Lebanon Valley College, Annville, 717-867-6445. lvc.edu/gallery.
SYKES GALLERY
“Cowboys and Carpenters,’’ mixed media works and installations that focus on species disintegration and extinction, by Sutton Demlong and Alex Schechter. Exhibit continues through Jan. 29. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Breidenstine Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7249. millersville.edu.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Photo exhibit by members of the Lancaster Camera Club. Cont. through Dec. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
THE WARE CENTER
“Ron Ettelman: Portrait Gallery.’’ Cont. through Jan. 29. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Cinderella & Co. — Three Fairy Tales Reimagined.” Cont. through Jan. 5. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: 18th annual Art in a Box Exhibition. Cont. through Dec. 22. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
Main exhibition: “Trees Galore: Holiday Feasts,’’ a holiday tradition with feast-themed and holiday-themed art by a variety of artists. And Pennsylvania College of Art & Design Senior Fine Art Exhibition, “Shoulda Been a Poet.” 2nd floor gallery. Both exhibits cont. through Dec. 22. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Current exhibits: works by mixed media artist Karen Garvey; “Environmental Graphiti - The Art of Climate Change” by Alisa Singer; and paintings by Michael Finch. Cont. through Dec. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART
One of the country’s largest art museums featuring permanent collections and rotating exhibitions. Exhibit opening: “Off the Wall: American Art to Wear,’’ major exhibition highlighting a distinctive American art movement that emerged in the late 1960s. Cont. through May 17. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students with ID, free for ages 18 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $22 adults, $20 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.