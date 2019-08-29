SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Today, Fri., and Mon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Opens Sat. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (And Labor Day Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.
HOSPICE LABOR DAY AUCTION
Original art, quilts, sports memorabilia, used cars, furniture and much more at this 35th annual event. Food available. Sat. and Mon. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m.; auction 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Solanco Fair Grounds, 101 Park Ave., Quarryville. 717-295-3900. labordayauction.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
AFRICAN AMERICAN FESTIVAL AND PARADE
6th annual celebration of African American culture features rides, entertainment, food and fun. Opens Fri. Culminates with the Annual Day Parade on Sept. 7. Fri. and Sat. 6-11 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs. 6-10 p.m. (And Sept. 7 from 2-11 p.m.) Free admission. Festival at Reservoir Park, 832 E. Orange St. facebook.com/iuannualday.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
JOURNALISM EXHIBIT
“Not Too Rash; Yet Not Fearful” 225 Years of Journalism in Lancaster County, a collaborative exhibit from LNP and LancasterHistory. Cont. through Sept. 7. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $8 youth 11-17, free for children 10 and under. LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org.