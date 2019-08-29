BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Nate Myers Trio, Fri. 9 p.m.; Plynth, Sat; karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight; Party of 5, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; family karaoke, Wed. 6-11 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Extinction A.D., Sat. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Sonic Tonic, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
AD Chandler, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Ric Iannone, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FREEDOM HALL
Chameleon Club and SLP Concerts present Social Distortion and Flogging Molly, Sun. 6 p.m. $49.50-$55. Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St. chameleonclub.net.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Temple Avenue, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Dave Wilson, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Love Haters, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Red Eye, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Fire in the Glen, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Hunter Root, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Little Buddy Blues, tonight at 8; Ben Pierson, from The Hit Sheds,, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Justin Angelo, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Steven Courtney hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10; FLy Boys, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; FIERCE, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Summer Series with Tom Pontz Project, Fri. 6 p.m.; Space Donkey and The Moonbouncers, Cory Patemoster, Sun Not Yellow, Fri. 8 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Ardvark Felon, Luke Redfield, Sat. 8 p.m.: Mark and Jordan Rast Bluegrass Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Old Time Jam, Tues. 7 p.m.; Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones, Tues. 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Ryan Moran, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Gabe Traynor, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BEETHOVEN 250TH BIRTHDAY SONATA SERIES
Pianist Xun Pan commemorates Beethoven’s birthday with a five-concert series of the composer’s sonatas. First concert features “Hammerklavier” and “Pathetique.” Sat. 7:30 p.m. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com/buy-tickets.
GRETNA MUSIC
Gretna Music continues its summer season with a performance by pianist Jeremy Denk. Sun. 7:30 p.m. $10-$30 adults; $1 children 18 and under. (Adults accompanying a child can get $5 tickets.) Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. 717-361-1508. gretnamusic.org.
HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH
Pop-rock band in its 2019 Group Therapy Tour. Guests, Barenaked Ladies. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.10. Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
JONAS BROTHERS
In concert. Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95. Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
ZAC BROWN BAND
Grammy Award-winning band brings “The Owl Tour’’ to town. Tonight at 7. Tickets start at $30. Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
NEW HOLLAND FIDDLERS’ PICNIC
Folk, country, gospel and bluegrass music fill the stage all day at this annual event sponsored by the New Holland Summer Arts Association. Mon. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. New Holland Community Memorial Park, 401 E. Jackson St., New Holland. newhollandsummerarts.com.
PA. GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL
Several days of performances featuring an array of musical groups, comedians and speakers. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. $84-$134. Tickets include any and all shows. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
GARDEN CONCERT/ICE CREAM SOCIAL
Performance by Beatles Tribute Band Cavern Club, plus free ice cream. Bring a lawn chair. Sun. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. In the Mary Oehme Gardens behind the Lititz Historical Foundation, 145 E. Main St., Lititz.
GRETNA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Larry McKenna’s Mt. Gretna Summer Concerts at the Tabernacle, a weekly series featuring an array of popular music styles. Next up is the season conclusion: "Divas Through the Decades.’’ Sat. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you want. Mt. Gretna Tabernacle, Third Street and Glossbrenner Ave., Mt. Gretna’s Campmeeting area. newvoicescabaret.com/mtgretnasummerconcerts.
HUFFNAGLE PARK CONCERT SERIES
Outdoor series of monthly concerts continues with a performance by Flipside Big Band. Bring lawn chairs. Sat. 7 p.m. Free. Huffnagle Park, Summit Drive and Oak Street, Quarryville. (Rain location: Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville.) quarryvilleborough.com/recreation.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Annual weekly outdoor concert series continues with a performance by D-Bo. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 21 and over only. Snacks and chilled wine available. Picnics welcome (but not other alcohol). Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. (Doors at 6 p.m.) $16. Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, 717-426-3514. nissleywine.com/music-in-the-vineyards/.