SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
MYRTLE TREMBLAY RETROSPECTIVE EXHIBIT
Two-fold exhibit of works by the late Myrtle Tremblay: “The Myrtle You Knew,’’ 16 recent works; and “Unseen Works of Myrtle Tremblay,’’ earlier works. Cont. through Sept. Reg. hours: Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. New Holland Historical Society Museum, 207 E. Main St., New Holland. nhhistorical.com.
PLEIN AIR SUNDAY: A CELEBRATION OF TRADITIONAL CRAFT
Landis Valley partners with the Pa. Guild of Craftsmen for this day of art, crafts, live music, ice cream, wagon rides and family activities. Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 6-11, free for kids 5 and under. Landis Valley Museum grounds, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
HEART OF LANCASTER ARTS AND CRAFT SHOW
32nd annual juried show features 200 exhibitors, demonstrations, a variety of food and live entertainment. Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Grounds of Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim. hlcshow.com.
LONG’S PARK ART FESTIVAL
41st annual event features more than 200 exhibitors from across the country. Lots of food, live music and artist demonstrations. Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 at gate, $10 tickets available online through midnight tonight. Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. 717-735-8883. longspark.org.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Continuing...
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
COMMUNITY ROOM ON KING
“The REProject Part 2.’’ Sarah Rowles, Jemma Lindquist, Vanessa Fetrow and Sammy created art out of both pollutants and natural materials found on a trip to the Chesapeake Bay. Photos document the process. Cont. through Aug. Open by appt. Free. 106 W. King St. 717-572-5914. communityroomonking.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Art Auction Preview Exhibit, featuring an array of originals and prints from local artists, which will be auctioned on Sept. 14. Continues through Sept. 11. Auction takes place Sept. 14 at 10:45 a.m. Reg. hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-509-5490, landishomes.org.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
THE GALLERY AT GARTH
Summer Group Exhibit featuring the works of 16 artists. Cont. through Aug. Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 22 S. Second St., Columbia, 717-847-1718. garthart.co.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Small Landscapes Plus,” 25 paintings by Patricia Tomes. Cont. through Sept. 12. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER CITY VISITOR CENTER GALLERY
“Guglielmo Botter: An Italian Artist in Lancaster,’’ featuring sketches of Lancaster city’s notable, historic buildings. Cont. through Sept. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (First and third Fridays until 8 p.m.) 38 Penn Square, 717-517-5718. guglielmobotter.com.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Drawings and Other Works,’’ by Jeff Geib, Evan Kitson, David M. Stallings and Tina Yannit. Cont. through Sept. 28. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
“Tie Dye with a Twist,” an eclectic collection of tie-dyed fabric designs from award-winning tie dye artist Michael Martelli. Cont. through Aug. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Pen, ink, brush, chalk: friends share the arts,’’ an exhibit by graphic designer/painter Jim King and fraktur folk artist Lynn Sommer. Cont. through Aug. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
“Extra Mundane,’’ an exhibit by British-born artist James Brook. Cont. through Sept. 15. Artist talk Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
Regina Martin’s “Stacking History’’ and Nicole Michaud’s “Dreams and Memories.’’ Highlight artist: Terry Wise; emerging artist: Tyler Allen. Cont. through Aug. 31. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Photo exhibit by Stacy Zimmerman. Cont. through Aug. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
THE WARE CENTER
“Old Beauties’’ by Phyllis Patterson. Cont. through Aug. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600, artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
Opening...
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“Pennsylvania Watercolor Society's 40th International Juried Exhibition.’’ Opens Sat. Artist reception, Sept. 8 from 1-4 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART
Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Currently: “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles.’’ Opens Tues. Reception, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Gibson Gallery; also “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists.’’ Opens Tues. Reception, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Cont. through Dec. 6. Rothman Gallery; and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Dana Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.
Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
Museum of regional American art focusing on the Wyeth family. Among the current exhibitions: “N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives,’’ the most in-depth presentation of the renowned 20th-century artist’s work to date. Cont. through Sept. 15. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Currently: works by Elizabethtown College students in the Human Anatomy and Physiology course; photography by Bill Cifuni; and watercolors by James Drake Iams. Viewing is included with reg. admission. Cont. through Aug. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART
Some of the museum’s many current exhibits: “Souls Grown Deep: Artists of the African American South,’’ an exhibition including paintings, sculptures and quilts. Cont. through Sept. 2. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $20 adults, $18 seniors, $14 children 13-18 and students with ID, free for children 12 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.
STATE MUSEUM OF PENNSYLVANIA
“Art of the State,” varied exhibition of works by artists across the commonwealth. Cont. through Sept. 8. Wed.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children 1-11. 300 North St., Harrisburg. 717-787-6778. statemuseumpa.org.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 adults, $18 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.