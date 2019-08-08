SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
BOOKWORM FROLIC
More than 40,000 books for sale, priced between $1.50 and $3. Half price Saturday. Food available. Opens Wed. Cont. through Aug. 17. Wed.-Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Grounds of the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road. lmhs.org
LITITZ SECOND FRIDAY
Monthly evening of music, art, special events and merchant promotions. Fri. 5-9 p.m. Free. Main and Broad sts., Lititz. lititzpa.com.
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
“The Power of Children: Making a Difference,’’ a traveling exhibit that shares the stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White, and how they made a positive difference in the world. Cont. through Aug. 11. Included with reg. museum admission. Reg. hours and admission: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $9, $13 adults, $8, $12 children 3-17 and seniors. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
MUDDY RUN STAR AND SKY FESTIVAL
Celebration of Muddy Run Park’s 50th anniversary features family fun, vendors, food, music, bounce house, wagon rides and fireworks, followed by night sky viewing. Sat. noon-11 p.m., Muddy Run Park and Observatory, 172 Bethesda Church Road West, Holtwood.
FILM SERIES/MOVIES
PRIMA SUMMER SINGALONGS
Summer series of three movie singalongs with interactive elements. Patrons are welcome to dress in movie character. Continues with “Grease.’’ Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m. $20 adults, $15 children 12 and under. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., 717-327-5124. primalancaster.org.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
JOURNALISM EXHIBIT
“Not Too Rash; Yet Not Fearful” 225 Years of Journalism in Lancaster County, a collaborative exhibit from LNP and LancasterHistory. Cont. through Sept. 7. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $8 youth 11-17, free for children 10 and under. LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org.