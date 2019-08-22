SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
BENEFIT CAR SHOW
Car show to benefit Hands Free America. Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. bit.ly/carshowlnp.
MOUNT JOY FOURTH FRIDAY
Monthly event features special entertainment, vendors and retail specials. This month’s theme: Date Night! Fri. 5-8 p.m. Free. Main Street between New Haven and Jacob sts., Mount Joy. Mainstreetmountjoy.com.
UZRC CAR AND MOTORCYCLE CRUISE
12th annual event is open to all vehicles. Food available. Celebrity judges. Wed. 6 p.m. until dark. Free admission to spectators, $20 to show a vehicle. New location: grounds of St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
VINTAGE REVIVAL MARKET
More than 45 vintage vendors along with a few handmade with a vintage vibe vendors, plus food and fun. Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Drive. instagram.com/vintagerevivalmarketlancaster.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
AIRPORT COMMUNITY DAYS
Two days of flight and family fun. View aircraft including the Yankee Air Museum B-25, Yankee Warrior, Berlin Airlift Foundation C-54 Spirit of Freedom, Liberty Warbirds, Vietnam era aircraft and others. Also helicopter and airplane rides, food trucks, WWII encampment, airshows, bounce house and more. Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission, $10 parking fee. Grounds of Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road, Lititz. lancasterairport.com.
ELIZABETHTOWN FAIR
Lancaster County’s 2019 fair season kicks off with this popular fair. Food, rides, exhibits and more. Cont. today-Sat. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Free admission. Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown. etownfair.org.
INFLATAFEST
More than 15 infatable bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses and water attractions for all ages. Sat. 4-8 p.m. $10 per person or $25 per family up to six people. York Revolution’s Peoples Bank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York. 717-801-4487. yorkrevolution.com.
KIDS COOKIE BREAK
8th annual festival features music, games, inflatables, pedal cars, barrel train rides and more. Geared for kids 12 and under. Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Free, but tickets are required. The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Rd, Manheim. thejunctioncenter.com.
LANCASTER CRAFT BEERFEST
Craft beer, food and live music are part of this annual event. 21 and over. Two sessions: Sat. noon-3 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. $45, $12 for designated driver. Binns Park, 100 block of N. Queen St. lancastercraftbeerfest.com.
SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL
2nd annual event held on a working farm includes wagon tours, live music, corn maze, pedal carts, giant slides, barnyard animals and more. Cont. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $9. Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, 717-872-1554. countrybarnmarket.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
JOURNALISM EXHIBIT
“Not Too Rash; Yet Not Fearful” 225 Years of Journalism in Lancaster County, a collaborative exhibit from LNP and LancasterHistory. Cont. through Sept. 7. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $8 youth 11-17, free for children 10 and under. LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org.