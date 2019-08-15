SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
BENEFIT MOTORCYCLE RIDE
Benefit Ride for the Lebanon VA PTSD Program hosted by the Ephrata American Legion Riders from Ephrata Cloister American Legion Post 429. Guided ride through Lancaster and Lebanon counties with a couple brief stops. Sat. registration from 10-11:30 a.m., kickstands up at noon. $15 rider, $10 passenger. Starts and ends at the Ephrata American Legion, 300 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-572-5979 for info.
BOOKWORM FROLIC
More than 40,000 books for sale, priced between $1.50 and $3. Half price Saturday. Food available. Cont. today and Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Grounds of the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road. lmhs.org
BRITISH CAR SHOW
30th annual A Taste of Britain British Car Show and Polo Match sponsored by the Lanco MG Club. Sun. field opens at 10 a.m. $5 for spectators, $20 to register a car for the show. Forney Polo Field, 70 Church St., Rothsville. For details, call 717-285-7379 or email lcsoftball@comcast.net.
CARS FOR CRITTERS CAR SHOW
Annual car show to benefit animals in need through Speranza Animal Rescue. All types of cars, vendors, rescue animals and a special appearance by Libre, the abused little dog whose story of recovery made the headlines. Sat. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Event takes place from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free admission. Donations welcome. Grounds of the AACA Museum, 161 Museum Drive, Hershey, 717-566-7100. aacamuseum.org.
CORNWALL BLAST
8th annual beer, wine and spirits tasting event, includes a full meal, music and a raffle. Sat. 6-9 p.m. $40 advance, $45 event day. Designated driver, $25, 30. Grounds of the Cornwall Iron Furnace, 94 Rexmont Road, Cornwall. 717-272-9711.
GEM MINER’S JUBILEE
Gem, jewelry, bead, mineral and craft show and sale. Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $6 adults, free for children under 12. Lebanon County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon. 301-807-9745. gem-show.com.
POSTCARD EXPO
Lancaster County Postcard Club show features dealers from many states. Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $2.50. Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
LANCASTER CONTRADANCE
Bob Isaacs calls to Contra Intuitive. Sat. Potluck at 5:30 p.m.; new dancers’ workshop 6:15 p.m.; dance 7-10 p.m. $10 adults, $6 students, free for children 15 and under. Lancaster County Central Park Pavilion 11, 733 Williamson Road. 717-951-4317. lancastercontra.org.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
ELIZABETHTOWN FAIR
Lancaster County’s 2019 fair season kicks off with this popular fair. Food, rides, exhibits and more. Opens Mon. Cont. through Aug. 24. Mon. 5-11 p.m.; Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Free admission. Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown. etownfair.org.
RIVERTOWN HOPS
Festival sponsored by Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and Crocodile Marketing will have beer from 25 breweries, plus wine, cider, mead and spirits. Sat. 4-8 p.m. $40, $50 adults, $15 designated driver. Grounds of Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia. bit.ly/RTownHops.
SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL
2nd annual event held on a working farm includes wagon tours, live music, corn maze, pedal carts, giant slides, barnyard animals and more. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Cont. next weekend.) $9. Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, 717-872-1554. countrybarnmarket.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
CIVIL WAR LIVING HISTORY DAYS
Event includes reenactor demonstrations and displays, period craft demonstrations and more. Fri. 1-8 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $15 adults, $10 seniors, military and children 6-18, free for children 5 and under. Victorian Ball, Sat. 6-10 p.m. $75. Star Barn Village at Stone Gables Estate, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. thestarbarn.com.
JOURNALISM EXHIBIT
“Not Too Rash; Yet Not Fearful” 225 Years of Journalism in Lancaster County, a collaborative exhibit from LNP and LancasterHistory. Cont. through Sept. 7. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $8 youth 11-17, free for children 10 and under. LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org.