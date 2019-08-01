SPECIAL EVENTS
AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE WALKING TOURS
Historic downtown Lancaster walking tours that focus on African American heritage. Tours last up to 90 minutes. Sat. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18, free for children under 6. Depart from the Lancaster City Visitor Center, 38 Penn Square. aahsscpa.org.
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
COWORKING COMMUNITY FESTIVAL
Family-friendly fun with live music, food, face paintings, games and tours of the facility. Fri. 6-9:30 p.m. Free. The Candy Factory, 342 N. Queen St. candyissweet.com/events.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL
Annual Ice Cream Social with live music and visits by K-Pets therapy dogs. Sun. 1-4 p.m. $5. Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-733-6600. ephratacloister.org.
MOUNT GRETNA TOUR OF HOMES AND GARDENS
Self-guided walking tour of some of the homes and gardens in the village of Mt. Gretna. Tour also includes a trolley ride to one home near the lake. Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20 advance, $25 day of tour, $5 children 12 and under. Tour day tickets available at Mt. Gretna Post Office, 101 Princeton Ave. and in front of the Mt. Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., both in Mt. Gretna. For details or advance tickets, call 717-361-1508 or visit gretnamusic.org
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
“The Power of Children: Making a Difference,’’ a traveling exhibit that shares the stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White, and how they made a positive difference in the world. Cont. through Aug. 11. Included with reg. museum admission. Reg. hours and admission: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $9, $13 adults, $8, $12 children 3-17 and seniors. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
KID’S CUPCAKE CARNIVAL/FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
4th annual Kid’s Cupcake Carnival features games, crafts and cupcake making for children. Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. And also an outdoor food truck festival, plus live music. Sat. noon-6 p.m. Free admission. Flower & Home Marketplace, 196 Broad St., Blue Ball, 717-351-0015. flowerandhome.com/events.
KITCHEN KETTLE VILLAGE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Three-day celebration of “65 Years of Cannin’ and Jammin’ ” with live entertainment, scavenger hunts, children’s activities and other fun. Today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 800-732-3538 or 717-768-8261. kitchenkettle.com
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
JOURNALISM EXHIBIT
“Not Too Rash; Yet Not Fearful” 225 Years of Journalism in Lancaster County, a collaborative exhibit from LNP and LancasterHistory. Cont. through Sept. 7. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Reg. admission is $15 adults, $13 seniors, $8 youth 11-17, free for children 10 and under. (Includes admission to Lancaster History exhibits and Wheatland.) LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org.