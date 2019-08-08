SPECIAL EVENTS
MAGIC LANTERN SHOW
“Underground Railroad Experience.’’ Cont. through Aug. Fri. 7 p.m.; Also, “This Is My Country,’’ patriotic show. Cont. through Aug. Sat. 7 p.m. $19.95 adults, $13.95 children 4-12. Amish Experience, on grounds of Plain and Fancy Farm, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike. 800-555-2303 or 717-768-8400. magiclanterntheater.com.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: IMAGINE’’
Inspired by Jules Verne, Harry Houdini, the Beatles and others, this family friendly magic show features illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Oct. 26. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 800-790-4069. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
PA. RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Queen Mary I of England has died, and Princess Elizabeth Tudor is about to become the new monarch. Celebrate the past with royalty and peasants, performances, vendors, food, games and fun in this annual interactive event. Opens Sat. Cont. through Oct. 27. Sat. and Sun. (and Labor Day Monday) 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $31.95 adults, $12.95 children 5-11. Grounds of Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. 717-665-7021, parenfaire.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’’
Gamut Theatre Group’s Popcorn Hat Players present this tale of the power of true love. Cont. through Aug. 17. Sat. 1 p.m. (Wed. and Thurs. matinees available by request. Call for details.) 15 N. 4th St., Harrisburg, 717-238-4111. gamutheatre.org.
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “The Wizard of Oz.’’ Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Cont. through Aug. 23. Tues. and Fri. 11 a.m. $15.; Also, “Aladdin & His Magic Lamp.’’ Cont. through Aug. 24. Sat. 7 p.m. $20. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
“MARY POPPINS JR.”
Cavod Academy presents this musical production based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Sat. and Sun. 2 and 7 p.m. Advance tickets: $18 adults, $13 students. The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. 717-459-3701.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
LANCASTER IMPROV PLAYERS
Grand opening of the Lancaster Improv Players new theater. Opens with a performance. Sat. 8 and 9 p.m. $5. 10 S. Prince St. Lancasterimprovplayers.org.
THEATER
Opening...
“CARRIE, THE MUSICAL”
Popovsky Performing Arts Studio presents A revamped, contemporary version of the famous (and infamous) 1988 production. Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7:30 pm.; Sun. 2 p.m. $15 advance, $20 at door. Steinman Theatre at Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road. popovskyperformingarts.com.
Continuing...
AMT SUMMER SHOW: “OVATION”
Original production is an “AMT Pops Orchestra Experience,’’ which takes the audience on a musical odyssey through genres and styles over the years. Cont. through Oct. 4. Shows various days and times. $35 adults, $17.50 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East. 800-648-4102, amtshows.com.
“ANNIE”
Everybody’s favorite super sunny orphan is back on stage. Cont. through Aug. 10. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road. 717-898-1900, dutchapple.com.
“DIVORCE SOUTHERN STYLE”
Ellie needs extra cash. She could get a job or simply remarry her ex-husband. Find out how divorce is handled, southern style. Cont. through Aug. 17. Various days and times. $25-$65. Rainbow’s Comedy Playhouse, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 800-292-4301. rainbowcomedy.com.
“JESUS”
An epic telling of the Gospel story with a cast of 45, one of the largest LED screens ever used theatrically in the world, and the largest moving set piece in Sight & Sound history. Cont. through Oct. 5. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“MAY YOU LIVE FOREVER”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“LET FREEDOM RING: MUSIC OF AMERICA”
Servant Stage Company presents this star-spangled song-and-dance revue. Cont. through Aug. 19 at a variety of venues around the county (check website for details). Featured performances are Aug. 4 at 3 and 7 p.m. at Lititz Springs Park (rain location, Grace Church); and Aug. 16-18 at Lancaster Alliance Church. All performances are pay what you will. 717-455-0255. servantstagecompany.com.
“PIPPIN”
Bob Fosse’s version of this coming-of-age musical. Cont. through Aug. 3. Wed., Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m. (and Sat. Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.) $15-$32. Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1. ephrataperformingartscenter.com.
“STOLEN”
A light-hearted, old-fashioned whodunit, based on author Wanda Brunstetter’s Daughters of Lancaster County series. Cont. through Oct. 23. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“SUMMER OF SONG”
Dinner theater musical revue. Cont. through Aug. 31. Tues.-Sat. 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets start at $31. Wed. matinee, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. show. Tickets start at $26. (Cash or check only.) Timbers Dinner Theatre, 350 Timber Road, Mt. Gretna. 717-964-3601. gretnatimbers.com.