BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Dangerously Sober, Sat. 9 p.m.; Dead Sunday with High Tied Side Show, Sun. 8 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
ANNIE BAILEY’S
Adam Blessing, Fri. 5-7 p.m.: traditional Irish music session, Sun. 2-5 p.m. 28-30 E. King St., 717-393-4000. anniebaileys.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Sink In, tonight at 7; Drivin’ n Cryin, tonight at 7; Michael Ray, tonight at 7; Hank Von Hell, Fri. 7 p.m.; Murphys Law, Fri. 7 p.m.; Benefit for Willy & Jas, Sat. 6:30 p.m.; The Crystal Method, Sat. 7 p.m.; The Obsessed, Mon. 7 p.m.; World/Inferno Friendship Society, Tues. 7 p.m.; Caleb Caudle, Tues. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
All Weather Band, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Blend, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FIRESIDE TAVERN
Towson Steele, Fri. 8-11 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.
FREEDOM HALL
Chameleon Club and SLP Concerts present Skillet & Sevendust: Victorious War Tour, Wed. 6 p.m.. $35, $38. Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St. chameleonclub.net.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Temple Avenue, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Chris Henkel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Pocketful O’ Soul, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Benjamin Vo Band, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Good Stew, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Troy Isaac Trio, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Wild Llama, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Leo DiSanto, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Open mic with host Moe Blues, tonight from 7-10; Screamin’ Daisys, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; PopScotch, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Mark Lentz, Wed. 7:30-10 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
The Schuylkill River Special, tonight at 8; Summer Series with Dillweed, Fri. 6 p.m.; Steven Courtney Band, Fri. 7:30 p.m.; The Company Stores, Mauvestrom, Fri. 8 p.m.; Irish session with Rich Dodson, Sat. 2 p.m.; Music for Everyone Key Krawl 2019, starts Sat. at 4 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat 6 p.m.; The Oderlies, Makooch, Sat. 8 p.m.; Nina DeVitry, Kiana Corley, Sat. 8 p.m.; Corty Byron Jam Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Rockoake, Tues. 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Josh Krevsky, Fri. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Johnny Levi, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Joe Lerman, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Cafe opens after its summer break with a performance by Three Strands. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
AARON LEWIS
Country singer on his “The State I’m In Tour.’’ Ben Danaher opens. Sat 8 p.m. p.m. $70. Tickets nearly sold out at presstime. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
BEATLES FILM/CONCERT
Showing of the documentary “Deconstructing the Beatles’ White Album,’’ followed by a performance by Beatles tribute band The Cavern Club. Sat. 7 p.m. $10. Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water St. 717-208-6572. zoetropolis.com.
CHARLEY PRIDE
Grammy-winning country music veteran in concert. Sun. 3 p.m. $65-$89. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
GRETNA MUSIC
Gretna Music continues its summer season with a performance by James “Blood’’ Ulmer, who Rolling Stone Magazine calls “the most original guitarist since Jimi Hendrix.’’ Sat. 7:30 p.m. Also, Akropolis Reed Quartet, Sun. 7:30 p.m. Tickets to either concert: $10-$30 adults; $1 children 18 and under. (Adults accompanying a child can get $5 tickets.) Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. 717-361-1508. gretnamusic.com.
FAMILY CONCERTS
GRETNA MUSIC FOR KIDS
Series of family-friendly concerts continues with a performance by GM4K Akropolis Reed Quintet Sat. 11 a.m. $10 adults, ($5 adults with youth) $1 children 18 and under. Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. 717-361-1508. gretnamusic.org.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
STEVENS FIRE COMPANY CARNIVAL
Annual event features live music, bingo and food for two Saturdays. This year is the last, so don’t miss it. Opens with a performance by Off Our Rockers. Sat. kitchen opens at 4 p.m., bingo at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. $6 adults, free children under 12. Stevens Carnival Grounds, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens.
STRASBURG BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL
2019 festival features a performance by returning duo Barley & Steele, along with featured act Serene Green. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Concert moves indoors in case of inclement weather.) Sat. 6:30 p.m. Free. Grounds of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg. 717-687-6030. straspres.org.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
CONCERT AND ICE CREAM SOCIAL
The Flipside Big Band performs. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Fri. 7 p.m. Free. Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive. 717-413-7126.
LITITZ HISTORICAL FOUNDATION EVENING OF MUSIC
Concert of traditional American folk music by The Susquehanna Travellers. Bring lawn chairs. Sun. 6:30 p.m. Free. Mary Oehme Gardens, behind the Lititz Historical Foundation, 137 E. Main St., Lititz. 717-627-4636.
LONG’S PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
The Amphitheater Foundation’s 57th annual summer music series continues with a performance by country singer Phil Vassar. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. Food available. Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. longspark.org.
MOUNTVILLE LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Outdoor concert series sponsored by Mountville Community Services Foundation. Bring lawn chairs. This week: The Herm Miller Big Band. Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Lawn of Mountville Church of the Brethren, College Ave. and Clay St., Mountville. (In case of rain, concerts will be held inside the church.) 717-285-5122. mountvillecob.org.
MUSIC IN THE GROVE
Weekly outdoor music program of bluegrass and gospel music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food available. This week: Potters Clay and Pine Ridge Ramblers. Sun. 6 p.m. Offering. Grounds of St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, south of Bowmansville. 717-445-5505. sjclutheran.org.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Annual weekly outdoor concert series continues with a performance by Josh Squared Band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 21 and over only. Snacks and chilled wine available. Picnics welcome (but not other alcohol). Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. (Doors at 6 p.m.) $16. Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, 717-426-3514. nissleywine.com/music-in-the-vineyards/.
NEW HOLLAND SUMMER ARTS ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
Season continues with a performance by Polka Woo, Sat.; Vinegar Creek Constituency, Sat.; Den & Terry Duo, Wed. All performances 7-9 p.m. Free. Community Memorial Park, 401 E. Jackson St., New Holland, 717-355-9795. facebook.com/newhollandsummerarts.
THE REST OF THE MUSIC
MUSIC EXPO
Keystone Record Collectors’ monthly event featuring vinyl, cassettes, CDs, picture sleeves, jukebox items and much more. Buy, sell, trade or just enjoy. Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Spooky Nook Sports Lanco (formerly Lanco Fieldhouse), 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. 610-932-7852. recordcollectors.org.