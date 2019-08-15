BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
John and Amy Chapman, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Gigspots presents Sun and Rain, Fri. 9 p.m.; Bjorn Jacobsen, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com
ANNIE BAILEY’S
Mycenea Worley, Fri. 5-7 p.m.: Bodhi’s Ransom, Fri. 10 p.m. 28-30 E. King St., 717-393-4000. anniebaileys.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Death Valley Girls, tonight at 7; The Grip, Fri. 6 p.m.; VRSTY, Sat. 6 p.m.; Off With Their Heads, Tues. 7 p.m.; Nick Thomas of Spill Canvas, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Stone Biskit, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Callie Tomblin, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Peggy Grabowski, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Matt Miskie, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Screamin’ Daisys, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Bob Noble and Blue Voodoo, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; All Weather Band, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Hadassah Edith, Sat. 10 p.m.; Tom Witmer, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Deep Space 90s, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Buzzard Luck, tonight at 8; David Wilson, Fri. 8 p.m.; Fire in the Glen CD release party, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; country music acoustic open mic with Grant Bryan, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Arts Bongo Combo, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Stonerstock, two days of music to celeberate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Sat. and Sun. noon-10 p.m. $15 at gate; Mark Lentz, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Summer Series with Robin & Bjorn, Fri. 6 p.m.; The Phryg, Trey Alexander, Fri. 8 p.m.; Hadassah Edith and Friends Session, Sat. 2 p.m. One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Prechervan, Lydia Brittan, Sat. 8 p.m.; Andy Mowatt Jam Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; A Night of Words & Music, with Liz Fulmer and Jamie Beth Cohen, Sun. 7 p.m.; XPN Welcomes John Moreland, Sun. 8 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; folk/blues jam session with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Scott Parmer, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Wayne Thompson, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Liberty Creek, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by singer/songwriter Joe Miralles. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BACKSTREET BOYS
In concert. Sun. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.50. Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey. 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE
Country band performs, joined by Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen, plus guest Canaan Smith. Sat. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $34.65. Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey. 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
THE GOLDEN BOYS
Fabian, Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell in concert. Sun. 3 p.m. $69-$89. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
KISS
In concert. Wed. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34.60. Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey. 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
LEMONADE CONCERT SERIES
OperaLancaster's 2019 Lemonade Concert Series concludes with “The Heart of the Opera: An Evening of Favorite Opera Choruses.” Tonight at 7. Offering. Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road. operalancaster.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
MUSIC FRIDAY
Monthly celebration of music at a variety of downtown Lancaster locations. Fri. Most events 6-9 p.m. and most events free. This month’s Signature Concert: Fierce, a four-piece female rock band. Food trucks, beer and wine available. Fri. 6-8 p.m. Free. Binns Park, 100 N. Queen St. For full schedule, go to visitlancastercity.com.
STEVENS FIRE COMPANY CARNIVAL
Annual event features live music, bingo and food for two Saturdays. This year is the last, so don’t miss it. Closes with a performance by The Nomads. Sat. kitchen opens at 4 p.m., bingo at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. $6 adults, free children under 12. Stevens Carnival Grounds, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens.
STONERSTOCK
Two days of music by local bands to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Sat. and Sun. noon-10 p.m. $10 advance, $15 day of event. Stoner Commons, 605 Granite Run Drive, 717-208-6623. stonercommons.com/stonerstock2019.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
CONCERTS BY THE CREEK
Monthly series of eclectic musical performances. Food available. (No alcohol, smoking or vaping). Closes with a performance by Steal Your Peach. Tues. 5:30 p.m. Free. Grater Community Park, Cocalico Street, Ephrata. concertsbythecreek.org.
GRETNA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Larry McKenna’s Mt. Gretna Summer Concerts at the Tabernacle, a weekly series featuring an array of popular music styles. Next up: "The Music of Burt Bacharach," featuring Rachel Hendrickson, Nerissa Wolfson and Kendyll Young. Sat. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you want. Mt. Gretna Tabernacle, Third Street and Glossbrenner Ave., Mt. Gretna’s Campmeeting area. newvoicescabaret.com/mtgretnasummerconcerts.
L-S SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Series continues with a performance by the Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band. Bring lawn chairs. Sun. 6:30 p.m. Free. L-S YMCA Amphitheater, 800 Village Road, (Route 741) Lampeter. (Rain location: Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road.) 717-413-7126.
LONG’S PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
The Amphitheater Foundation’s 57th annual summer music series continues with Woodstock Anniversary Celebration. Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Davy Knowles, Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. Food available. Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. longspark.org.
MOUNTVILLE LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Outdoor concert series sponsored by Mountville Community Services Foundation. Bring lawn chairs. This week’s conclusion: New Holland Band. Sun. 6 p.m. Free. Lawn of Mountville Church of the Brethren, College Ave. and Clay St., Mountville. (In case of rain, concerts will be held inside the church.) 717-285-5122. mountvillecob.org.
MUSIC AT THE RIVER
Bring a chair, blanket and picnic if you like for this occasional series of live music. Next up: Crossfire3, Sun. 3-5 p.m. Free. Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia. 717-449-5607.
MUSIC IN THE GROVE
Weekly outdoor music program of bluegrass and gospel music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food available. This week: Remington Ryde. Sun. 6 p.m. Offering. Grounds of St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, south of Bowmansville. 717-445-5505. sjclutheran.org.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Annual weekly outdoor concert series continues with a performance by The Maxwell Project. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 21 and over only. Snacks and chilled wine available. Picnics welcome (but not other alcohol). Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. (Doors at 6 p.m.) $16. Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, 717-426-3514. nissleywine.com/music-in-the-vineyards/.
NEW HOLLAND SUMMER ARTS ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
Season continues with a performance by Mitch and the Mood Swings, Sat.; Dreadnought Brigade, Sun. All performances 7-9 p.m. Free. Community Memorial Park, 401 E. Jackson St., New Holland, 717-355-9795. facebook.com/newhollandsummerarts.
THE SOUNDS OF STRASBURG CONCERT SERIES
Annual series of concerts in the park concludes with a performance by The Celtic Martins. Bring lawn chairs. Sat. 6:30 p.m. Free. Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg, 717-572-6830. strasburgpark.org.