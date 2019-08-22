BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Skyla Burrell, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Bob Noble and Blue Voodoo, Fri. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, tonight at 8; Wild Llama, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; family karaoke, Wed. 6-11 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
ANNIE BAILEY’S
Melanie Ilanie, Fri. 5-7 p.m.: The 1.21, Fri. 10 p.m. 28-30 E. King St., 717-393-4000. anniebaileys.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
American Arson, tonight at 6; The Color Fred, Fri. 7 p.m.; Big Something, Sat. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
On Stride, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Jimmie the Whale, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Sonic Tonic, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn,, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Peggy Grabowski, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Street, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Steven Courtney Band Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Strange Symmetry, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Midnight Moonlight, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Turn the Page, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Tuck & Friends, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Special appearance by Carlos Elliott and the Cornlickers, tonight at 8; The Chapmans, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with guest host Eric Long from California, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
John Brown Band hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10; Mad Hatters, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Steven Courtney, Wed. 7-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Stray Local, tonight at 8; Summer Series with Vivace Live, Fri. 6 p.m.; New Direction Band, Hexbelt, Fri. 8 p.m.; Whiskey Before Breakfast Irish session, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Klusterphunk, The Wild Hymns, Sat. 8 p.m.; Irish session with Dave Pedrick, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Monday Night Jazz with Laura Lizcano, Mon. 6 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; jam session with Leo DiSanto, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Sherri Mullen Trio, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m.; Colebrook Road, Sat. 7 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Callie Tomblin, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Jared Mason, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by singer/songwriter Brad Yoder. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
THE BEACH BOYS
Iconic surf rockers in concert. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $67-$87. (Tickets nearly sold out at press time.) American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
THE GATLIN BROTHERS
Larry, Steve and Rudy perform, Sat. 8 p.m. $39. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
GRETNA MUSIC
Gretna Music continues its summer season with a classical performance by Song of the Earth, featuring Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; John Matthew Myers, tenor; Christopher Cano, piano. Sun. 7:30 p.m. $10-$29 adults; $1 children 18 and under. (Adults accompanying a child can get $5 tickets.) Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. 717-361-1508. gretnamusic.org.
ONE LOVE WORLD EVENT CONCERT
Performance by Carlos Elliot & The Cornlickers and D.C. & Co. Sun. 3-7 p.m. (Doors at 2 p.m.) $10 advance, $15 at gate. Marion Court Room, 7 E. Marion St. brownpapertickets.com.
SARA EVANS
Country singer/songwriter in concert. Sun. 7 p.m. $59. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
STARLIGHT TEA CONCERT SERIES
Music series continues with a performance titled “Summer Fun’’ by Musical Associates: A Chamber Chorus in Lancaster, PA. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., 717-397-4751. lancob.org.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
GRETNA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Larry McKenna’s Mt. Gretna Summer Concerts at the Tabernacle, a weekly series featuring an array of popular music styles. Next up: "Broadway’s Greatest Hits," featuring Andy Boettcher, Jessika Brust, Maria Panvini, Darryl Thompson Jr. and a five-piece band performing some of Broadway's best selections. Sat. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you want. Mt. Gretna Tabernacle, Third Street and Glossbrenner Ave., Mt. Gretna’s Campmeeting area. newvoicescabaret.com/mtgretnasummerconcerts.
LONG’S PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
The Amphitheater Foundation’s 57th annual summer music series concludes with Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. Food available. Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. longspark.org.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Annual weekly outdoor concert series continues with a performance by The Uptown Band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 21 and over only. Snacks and chilled wine available. Picnics welcome (but not other alcohol). Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. (Doors at 6 p.m.) $16. Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, 717-426-3514. nissleywine.com/music-in-the-vineyards/.
WOLF MUSEUM LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Monthly series continues with a performance by SongSmith. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Sun. 3-5 p.m. $10 suggested donation includes beer, wine and Rijuice. On museum grounds, 423 W. Chestnut St. wolfmuseum.net.