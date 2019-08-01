SPECIAL EVENTS
FIRST FRIDAY ORGAN SERIES
First Friday “Organic Reflections” series of 30-minute organ concerts on the church’s vintage 1958 analog Allen organ continues with a performance by Ken Krause. Fri. 8 p.m. Free. First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange St. firstreformedlancaster.org.
WOODSTOCK TRIBUTE
Celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock features music from that moment in time, plus a gallery adorned with the tie-die art of Michael Martelli. Fri. 8:30 p.m. $12 at door, $10 in advance or if you show up wearing tie dye! Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry St., 717-295-1949. mulberryartstudios.com.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Canyon, Fri. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
The Faint, tonight at 7; The Pink Spiders & the Dollyrots, tonight at 7; Copper Chief, Fri. 7 p.m.; Wifisfuneral, Sat. 6 p.m.; Dorothy, Sat. 8 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Rooster Stone, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Bodhi’s Ransom, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Two Pints Shy, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Ric Iannone, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Back in Motion, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Collinsville Discount Band, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; annual 70s review with Kelly Buchanan, Sat. 9 p.m.; Corty & Scott, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Jack Roberts, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Justin Angeloi, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Open mic with host C.J. Filak, tonight from 7-10; Cavern Club, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Corty Byron Band, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7-10 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Grateful Dead Tribute Crippled but Free, tonight at 8; Tellus3city Fest, Fri.-Sun.; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Mark and Jordan Rast bluegrass session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; jam session, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Dreadnought Brigade Duo, Fri. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Melanie Ilana, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Vaughn Hummel, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BRIAN SETZER’S ROCKABILLY RIOT!
With special guest the James Hunter Duo. Mon. 7:30 p.m. $65-$85. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
JOSH TURNER
Country singer in concert. Sat. 8 p.m. $69. Tickets were nearly sold out at presstime. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
MARTIN SMITH
Christian singer on his “Great and Glorious’’ tour, joined by daughter Elle Limebear. Fri. 7 p.m. $20-$35. Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, 717-459-3701. thejunctioncenter.com.
ST. EDWARD’S CULTURAL EVENTS SERIES
Music by Chopin, Brahms, Bach and more by pianist Xinyue “Sissi” Zhang. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Offering. St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, 717-898-6276. sainteds.org.
ST. PETER’S MUSICAL ARTS CONCERT SERIES
Season concludes with a performance by the Lancaster British Brass Band. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, 717-569-9211. stpeterslutheran.org/musical-arts.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
TELLUS3CITY FEST
Weekend-long music fest featuring 40 local artists. Fri. beginning at 4:30 p.m.; Sat. beginning at 1:30 p.m.; Sun. beginning at 1 p.m. $10 for Fri. or Sat.; $5 Sun., $15 for a weekend pass. Tellus360, 24 E. King St., 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
TWO TOWERS JAMBOREE
Outdoor music festival featuring performances by Mark DeRose & The Dreadnought Brigade, Silver 63 andThe Moonlight Mutts. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Food available. Sat. 5-9 p.m. Free. East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg. eastpetersburgday.com.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
KIDS ROCK THE PARK!
Students on tour with The Paul Green Rock Academy will perform a concert of classic rock songs to benefit Music for Everyone. Some MFE camp students will take part in several numbers. Concert also features local group One Too Many. Artist Loryn Spangler-Jones will create artwork onsite. Tonight from 5-8. Free, but donations welcome. Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St. musicforeveryone.org.
LAMPETER-STRASBURG COMMUNITY BAND
The band performs a concert to recognize veterans. Bring lawn chairs. Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Lawn of the Strasburg Library, 145 Precision Ave., Strasburg. (Rain location, Strasburg Fire Station, 203 Franklin St., Strasburg.) 717-413-7126.
LITITZ COMMUNITY BAND
An evening of music featuring classic hits and new music. Fri. 7-8 p.m. Free. Bandshell at Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz.
LONG’S PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
The Amphitheater Foundation’s 57th annual summer music series continues with a performance by Danny Kortchmar & Friends. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. Food available. Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. longspark.org.
MOUNTVILLE LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Outdoor concert series sponsored by Mountville Community Services Foundation. Bring lawn chairs. This week: The Den & Terry Duo. Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Lawn of Mountville Church of the Brethren, College Ave. and Clay St., Mountville. (In case of rain, concerts will be held inside the church.) 717-285-5122. mountvillecob.org.
MUSIC IN THE GROVE
Weekly outdoor music program of bluegrass and gospel music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food available. This week: Amazing Grass. Sun. 6 p.m. Offering. Grounds of St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, south of Bowmansville. 717-445-5505. sjclutheran.org.
MUSIC IN THE ORCHARD
The Hans Herr House concludes its 8th season of outdoor concerts with a performance by Smokehouse 4. Terry Strongheart opens. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Picnics welcome. No alcohol. Sat. 6 p.m. $8 adults, free for children under 12. Grounds of the Hans Herr House, 1849 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. 717-393-9745. hansherr.org.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Annual weekly outdoor concert series continues with a performance by Cheeze Brothers & Sisters. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 21 and over only. Snacks and chilled wine available. Picnics welcome (but not other alcohol). Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. (Doors at 6 p.m.) $16. Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, 717-426-3514. nissleywine.com/music-in-the-vineyards/.
NEW HOLLAND SUMMER ARTS ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
Season continues with a performance by John Bressler, Sat.; West Chester Band, Sun.; CAISO Steel Drum Band, Wed. All performances 7-9 p.m. Free. Community Memorial Park, 401 E. Jackson St., New Holland, 717-355-9795. facebook.com/newhollandsummerarts.
THE SOUNDS OF STRASBURG CONCERT SERIES
Annual series of concerts in the park continues with a performance of “Let Freedom Ring’’ by Servant Stage Co. Bring lawn chairs. Sat. 6:30 p.m. Free. Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg, 717-572-6830. strasburgpark.org.