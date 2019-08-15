SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
FRIENDSHIP COMMUNITY ART GALLERY OPEN HOUSE
Open house to introduce the community to the new Lititz gallery, the second location for Friendship Community to display works by various Heart artists. Tonight from 4:30-7. Free. Shoppes at Bloomfield Village, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz. 717-656-2466. friendshipcommunity.net.
MYRTLE TREMBLAY RETROSPECTIVE EXHIBIT
Two-fold exhibit of works by the late Myrtle Tremblay: “The Myrtle You Knew,’’ 16 recent works; and “Unseen Works of Myrtle Tremblay,’’ earlier works. Cont. through Sept. Reg. hours: Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. New Holland Historical Society Museum, 207 E. Main St., New Holland. nhhistorical.com.
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
MOUNT GRETNA OUTDOOR ART SHOW
Juried show features 260 exhibitors from across the U.S. and Canada, plus emerging artists, entertainment, a children’s area, food and more. Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 adults ($18 for two-day pass), free for children under 12. Chautauqua section of Mount Gretna, between Route 117 and Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. Gate entrances at Route 117 and Princeton Ave., Princeton Avenue South and the corner of Lehigh and Pennsylvania aves. Parking available at Soldiers Field on Timber Road. 717-964-3270. mtgretnaarts.com.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Opening...
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
“Extra Mundane,’’ an exhibit by British-born artist James Brook. Opens today. Cont. through Sept. 15. Artist talk Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
Continuing...
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
COMMUNITY ROOM ON KING
“The REProject Part 2.’’ Sarah Rowles, Jemma Lindquist, Vanessa Fetrow and Sammy created art out of both pollutants and natural materials found on a trip to the Chesapeake Bay. Photos document the process. Cont. through Aug. Open by appt. Free. 106 W. King St. 717-572-5914. communityroomonking.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Art Auction Preview Exhibit, featuring an array of originals and prints from local artists, which will be auctioned on Sept. 14. Continues through Sept. 11. Auction takes place Sept. 14 at 10:45 a.m. Reg. hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-509-5490, landishomes.org.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
THE GALLERY AT GARTH
Summer Group Exhibit featuring the works of 16 artists. Cont. through Aug. Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 22 S. Second St., Columbia, 717-847-1718. garthart.co.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Small Landscapes Plus,” 25 paintings by Patricia Tomes. Cont. through Sept. 12. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER CITY VISITOR CENTER GALLERY
“Guglielmo Botter: An Italian Artist in Lancaster,’’ featuring sketches of Lancaster city’s notable, historic buildings. Cont. through Sept. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (First and third Fridays until 8 p.m.) 38 Penn Square, 717-517-5718. guglielmobotter.com.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
“Keep it Cool!’ membership exhibit; and in the Steinmetz Gallery: works by Henrietta Holton-Thomas. Cont. through Aug. 22. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Plein Air: Paintings & Drawings,’’ by gallery artists and alumni of Mt. Gretna School of Art. Cont. through Aug. 17. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appt. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY
Summer Photography Exhibit featuring work by the No Fear Photography group that meets at the library, as well as local amateur and professional photographers. Cont. through Aug. 23. Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thurs. and Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 595 Granite Run Drive, 717-560-6441. mtpl.info.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
“Tie Dye with a Twist,” an eclectic collection of tie-dyed fabric designs from award-winning tie dye artist Michael Martelli. Cont. through Aug. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Pen, ink, brush, chalk: friends share the arts,’’ an exhibit by graphic designer/painter Jim King and fraktur folk artist Lynn Sommer. Cont. through Aug. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
“Still Sparkling,’’ 75th anniversary exhibition featuring works in a variety of media by artists and artisans at least 70 years old. Cont. through Aug. 17. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday until 9 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
Regina Martin’s “Stacking History’’ and Nicole Michaud’s “Dreams and Memories.’’ Highlight artist: Terry Wise; emerging artist: Tyler Allen. Cont. through Aug. 31. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
UNITED ZION ART GALLERY
Photo exhibit by Travis Boyd. Cont. through Aug. Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. 717-626-2071. uzrc.org.
THE WARE CENTER
“Old Beauties’’ by Phyllis Patterson. Cont. through Aug. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600, artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
Museum of regional American art focusing on the Wyeth family. Among the current exhibitions: “N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives,’’ the most in-depth presentation of the renowned 20th-century artist’s work to date. Cont. through Sept. 15. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: “Return of Sunnyside: Off the Wall,’’ display of the original Sunnyside Mural from 1930. Cont. through Aug. 25. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“57th Annual Community Art Exhibition.’’ Cont. through Aug. 18. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
NORTH MUSEUM STEAM ART GALLERY
Gallery shows art inspired by the sciences and nature. Currently: works by Elizabethtown College students in the Human Anatomy and Physiology course; photography by Bill Cifuni; and watercolors by James Drake Iams. Viewing is included with reg. admission. Cont. through Aug. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Reg. admission: $9 adults, $8 children 3-17 and seniors, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org.
PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART
Some of the museum’s many current exhibits: “The Impressionist’s Eye,’’ featuring a broad range of Impressionist sculpture, painting and works on paper. Cont. through Aug. 18. “Souls Grown Deep: Artists of the African American South,’’ an exhibition including paintings, sculptures and quilts. Cont. through Sept. 2. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wed. and Fri. main building is until 8:45 p.m.) $20 adults, $18 seniors, $14 children 13-18 and students with ID, free for children 12 and under. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 26th Street, Philadelphia. 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org.
STATE MUSEUM OF PENNSYLVANIA
“Art of the State,” varied exhibition of works by artists across the commonwealth. Cont. through Sept. 8. Wed.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children 1-11. 300 North St., Harrisburg. 717-787-6778. statemuseumpa.org.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 adults, $18 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.