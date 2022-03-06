Emily Broich, second from the right, works with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, where she is the new Pennsylvania Green Infrastructure Projects Coordinator. Emily shares information with Wanda Jones, Rev. John Knight and Francine Harley, all members of Team 24 at Brightside Baptist Church, in Lancaster, where they are working on plans for adding plants to their property that would help with stormwater management this spring on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.