Lancaster County has more miles of impaired streams than any other county in the state. Nearly 90% of our streams are impaired by things like mine drainage, farm runoff and storm sewer runoff.
All of this pollution and sediment flows downstream, making Lancaster County the state’s largest polluter in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
Solving this problem requires action from local government, community partners and every Lancaster County resident. It sounds daunting but these actions can be as small as turning off the water while brushing your teeth or a little bigger, such as adding a green roof.
Emily Broich is helping spread the word about these types of conservation as the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay’s new green infrastructure projects coordinator for Pennsylvania. The group’s Pennsylvania field office covers an area of central Pennsylvania within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. The office is based in Lancaster County with a lot of the work focused on the city of Lancaster.
In Lancaster, Broich partners with the city to identify public and private areas to limit runoff into the sewer system. That could mean identifying a spot for a rain garden, connecting people with free trees or sharing a grant program for water-related residential projects.
Her work in conservation has taken Broich from the Hempfield area to wildlife refuges throughout the country and then back to Lancaster County.
While she is more interested in focusing on conservation work, Broich shared more about her career path. Growing up in West Hempfield Township, she spent a lot of time outdoors. At University of Pittsburgh, Broich gravitated toward natural sciences and earth sciences, which led to a degree in environmental studies.
“So many of the environmental issues captured my attention,” she said.
After college, Broich provided classroom support and after-school help at La Academia Partnership Charter School in Lancaster through the AmeriCorps program.
To get back into conservation work, she accepted seasonal positions with the federal Fish and Wildlife Service. She led field trips at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge in Minnesota, a host site for more than 250 species of birds. At Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge in Florida, she helped ensure manatees could get to protective spaces in the site’s warm natural springs.
An avid birdwatcher, Broich saw more birds in Florida during the winter that would stop briefly or infrequently in Lancaster County during migration.
“That was definitely one aspect of the position that I really, really enjoyed,” she said.
One highlight was seeing roseate spoonbills, and not just the one-day wonder sighting seen in Lancaster.
Closer to home, Broich joined Lancaster County Conservation District, where she worked in erosion and sediment control for five years. She joined the Alliance in the fall to focus on conservation throughout a wider region: the entire watershed.
One major focus is connecting with the community to find areas to add green infrastructure and share what people can do to reduce runoff. Communicating these ideas may be difficult, she said, but these small steps can be more cost-effective than spending millions on storage tanks.
A simple step that doesn’t even involve a shovel is to limit water use when it’s raining.
“Wait to do that load of wash until the storm is over,” Broich said.
This is especially important in Lancaster city, where rainwater rushes into a system that combines sewage and stormwater. When the treatment plant can’t keep up, the water goes into the river.
Take the simple actions a step further and add a rain barrel. Redirect a rain spout to drip onto plants, not pavement. Look into planting a rain garden or adding permeable pavers. Plant a tree to absorb water and support wildlife. Broich will assess a site to see what’s possible, share grant information and connect them with a contractor.
Much of this work is happening in Lancaster city but long term, Broich would like to take these ideas into other areas, especially historic areas developed before stormwater management rules were in place.
“We’re excited to think about those efforts on a larger scale,” she said.