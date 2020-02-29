Elizabethtown Area High School will hold its 12th annual Mini-THON on March 6-7 for the benefit of the Four Diamonds Fund, which supports pediatric cancer research and offers financial assistance to families with children who have cancer. Elizabethtown’s fundraising goal is $90,000 this year. Senior Erin Barton and junior Angelina Hemsch are co-chairs for the student-led philanthropic initiative.
The 2020 slogan is “Make This Cancer’s Last Rodeo.’’ Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, student dancers participate in competitions, dance, sing, play games all night, while standing and patiently waiting for the final fundraising reveal at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Community hours are 8-11 p.m. March 6. Entrance is $5 for adults, $3 for students; free for children under age 5. For more information, visit etownschools.org.