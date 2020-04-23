Many college students across the country find themselves disappointed this spring, as the plays and musicals in which they were participating are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But at Elizabethtown College, the show must go on. And it will, online, starting Thursday, April 23.

The college theater department’s scheduled spring show, the play “Silent Sky,” by Laura Gunderson, will be performed live, via the Zoom videoconferencing platform, for those who get a free “virtual ticket” for one of four performances this weekend.

“I know a lot of college theater productions that didn’t go on,” says the show’s director, Elizabethtown College theater professor Michael Swanson. “And we really didn’t want to lose our efforts, or lose what will be the last production of an academically organized theater program with a major at the college.”

Swanson is also director of the theatre and dance department at Elizabethtown College. The theater major and minor are among the academic programs being phased out at the end of June, and Swanson will be one of the faculty members losing his job.

Shutdown

Before the college announced March 12 that campus was closing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, “Silent Sky” had about two weeks of rehearsal on campus.

The cast started rehearsing online when they realized they’d have to perform the show that way, too, once it was clear the college was closed for the rest of the semester, Swanson says.

“Silent Sky” tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, one of a group of early 20th-century women who worked at the Harvard College Observatory as “computers.” Leavitt made significant discoveries in astronomy despite women’s professional limitations at the time.

“There are some parallels to (the 2016 film) ‘Hidden Figures,’ in that the women were doing the work, they were getting paid dirt, and yet they were making discoveries on their own — not just what the male astronomers in charge were telling them to look for,” Swanson says. “And Henrietta basically discovered how to read the blinking of a star to help understand its distance from us.”

Gunderson is currently the most-produced playwright in the United States, after William Shakespeare, Swanson says, despite not being a household name.

The production

The two-hour online presentation of “Silent Sky” is “going to look like any Zoom meeting, in some ways, in that it’ll be individual screens for the individual actors,” Swanson says.

Along with seeing the faces of the actors in the Zoom gallery grid on their smartphones, tablets or computer monitors, the audience will see projections of images of the sky and some of the locations where the play is set, Swanson says.

The students obviously don’t have to work on blocking, since they’ll be sitting in front of computer screens in their homes, Swanson says.

The five student actors — four female and one male — will perform their roles from memory.

Swanson says they’ve had to learn to adjust their cues — to say their lines in a way that compensates for a slight lag in the digital feed that often happens with Zoom.

Some of the music in the show will be played live on the piano by one of the actors.

Costumes will be as close to appropriate to the early-20th-century period as is possible within the 21st-century closets of the actors, Swanson says. Actors have been sent YouTube tutorials to learn to style their hair to the period.

Cutting edge

Swanson says “Silent Sky” is “our cutting edge play for the year ... because of it’s being new and challenging, structurally, and certainly advancing a progressive topic.”

It also connects to academic subjects such as astronomy and history, he adds, “and it also provided what we thought could be a good lead role for Mika Cook, who’s a graduating performance major who’s playing Henrietta as her senior project.”

“I was able to do actual historical research for the character, and not just what kind of actresses have played it and where it has been performed,” Cook, a Manheim resident and Manheim Central High School graduate, says.

“I think that most of the challenge for me is not being able to move,” Cook says, “because when we rehearsed at the college, we had a set that was built and we had done our blocking. For me, blocking helps me with my line memorization.”

At-home rehearsals are “very interesting,” she says. “I thought it would be more difficult. I guess it’s just the technology in general. We all have different Wi-Fi hookups” to perform from.

Cook expresses admiration for Leavitt, a woman raised in a religious Wisconsin home who went on to become a scientist.

“She had an incredible, strong will and went out on her limb. She went to college; she graduated from Radcliffe. I just think she’s a great, strong, feminist character,” Cook says.

“I think that we are connected in multiple ways,” she says. “She is very headstrong and hardworking and determined, which is how I would also describe myself. ... She’s a fierce woman.”

Cook has been acting in shows throughout her four years at Elizabethtown and hopes eventually to go into a Master of Fine Art program in acting so she can teach.

Another student completing her senior project with this show is Tasha Lewis, who already had built most of the set, in conjunction with professor and technical director Richard Wolf-Spencer, before the students had to abandon it on campus.

For the online production, she worked on finding the images that she will help to project into the Zoom broadcast.

“We have pictures of the room at Harvard that the women actually worked in,” Lewis says. “There’s a nice home living room in Wisconsin. There are pictures of ocean liner decks at night, with the sky in the background.”

Play as ‘closure’

“This play does have some interesting applications in terms of our current times,” Swanson says, “primarily in terms of plot. Henrietta and a boyfriend get interested in each other, and then they are called apart by their various scientific responsibilities. They’re just on the verge of starting a relationship.”

Leavitt’s love interest, Peter, says “We’ll be afar, but not apart.”

Swanson says theater groups that have performed “Silent Sky” use this line to sum up this social distancing period of the current pandemic.

Lewis, who plans to make a career in technical theater, says she’s grateful she still gets to collaborate with her fellow students.

“Obviously it’s very different and it’s not what I really saw happening, but I’m happy that I can still hang out with these people and still make something with them,” Lewis says. “It’s my senior year, and it’s the last show (the theater department) will be putting on.”

“This means a lot to me,” Cook says. “This was kind of my closure point for college. And seeing that I don’t really get to be near my friends or my other castmates and crew members, and I don’t even know if I’ll be able to have a graduation ceremony, ... I feel like being able to do this show is giving me the closure that I would like to have at the end of my senior year.

“Without this, I think I would feel pretty lost.”