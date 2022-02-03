Editor's note: This story was initially published on Feb. 28, 2014.
The elderly woman gets out of the BMW with the Pennsylvania license plate, tentatively climbs a snow bank, then begins a methodical march across a corn field, clapping her hands vigorously to make a snowy owl on the ground fly.
She succeeds, the owl flies away, using up energy that owls need to use wisely in hard winters.
That may have been the end of the ugly incident, except that a dumbfounded birdwatcher photographed the whole scene.
Steve Ferendo of Frederick, Md., posted a series of photos on Facebook under the title, “How to Make a Snowy Owl Fly: A Sad Tutorial on Human Behavior.”
The photos and incident have gone viral, at least in birdwatching circles.
The deliberate stalking of a rare visitor here has outraged many. It’s also touched off a debate on whether the woman should be prosecuted or pulled aside and educated on why disturbing North America’s largest owl can be harmful to the raptor and spoil a rare sight for thousands of onlookers flocking here to see the owls.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has gotten involved and is attempting to contact the woman from the license plate number on the car.
Although she definitely violated state game laws against disturbing wildlife — an offense punishable by a fine of $1,000 to $1,500 and possible jail time — the woman will not be prosecuted, Greg Graham, a wildlife conservation officer for northeast Lancaster County, said Friday.
Instead, Graham, who called the incident “particularly egregious,” wants to talk to the woman to give her a warning and explain why what she did was wrong on several levels.
“This is a perfect opportunity for her to get educated,” Graham said. “Most likely, she didn’t know it wasn’t a good idea. Most people haven’t a clue about wildlife.
“The primary issue is the fact that here we have wildlife in the middle of a relatively difficult winter. All wildlife is being stressed at the moment and need to conserve energy to find food.”
Graham also rued that the woman had spoiled a wondrous sight for others that day.
Ferendo and his wife had made the two-hour drive from their Maryland home on Monday to see what have become celebrated as the Voganville snowy owls.
Up to a handful have been sighted regularly in the area just east of New Holland, including two recently relocated from Philadelphia International Airport.
Ferendo and his wife had just located one of the snow owls out in a field and pulled off the side of the road to watch at a respectful distance through binoculars, as hundreds of owl fans have done this winter in the area.
Suddenly, the couple heard a car honking. They looked up to see three women waving their hands frantically inside a car.
When that didn’t scare the owl, one of the women, a passenger Ferendo guessed to be about 70 years old, got out and started walking directly toward the owl, clapping briskly. The woman had no camera or binoculars in hand.
“My impulse was to chase her down but I wasn’t sure what she was doing. Maybe she was just going 20 yards closer to get a better look,” Ferendo recalled.
Ferendo’s sequence of photos on Facebook included the back of the car, four of the woman walking and clapping as she moved across the field and one of the owl flying.
The owl flew a short distance and landed in a field nearer the road. A flock of crows arrived and harassed the owl, Ferendo said, until it flew back to near its original location. It was then that he noticed the owl had been feeding on the carcass of a snow goose it had likely killed.
A second owl appeared and five more vehicles of owl watchers showed up. The BMW with the three women drove away.
Scott Weidensaul, a Schuylkill County ornithologist who has captured, banded and relocated several snowy owls, surmised that the woman’s actions were “simple ignorance.
“We forget that not everyone who stumbles on a bird like this (or reads about it in the paper and decides to go see) has any experience with wild birds.
“The good thing is that the owls this winter have, in our experience, all been in excellent physical condition, so this may have been more of a strain on the witnesses than on the owl.
“But, boy, she would have gotten a big piece of my mind if I’d seen this behavior.”
Doug Gross, the Game Commission’s endangered bird specialist, observed that snowy owls spend much of daytime resting after a night of hunting.
“If you’re flushing them, you’re making them expend precious energy. These guys are conserving their energy so they can hunt at night.
“It’s just bad etiquette to do this and birders know it and they’re on the lookout for it.”
The reaction to the photos on Facebook seems divided between those who would like to see the woman prosecuted and those who would prefer an educational intervention.
One birder called the woman and her friends “selfish, ignorant women.”
“What is wrong with people? Ugh!” wrote another.
But others pleaded for tolerance.
“Perhaps a gentle explanation of why she might best stay back might go a long way,” said one Facebook poster.
Responded another, “I really don’t think a functional adult needs to be told that deliberately frightening a wild animal for their own entertainment is a bad idea.”