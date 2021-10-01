Edwin W. Nolt, 93, of Brownstown, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home.
He was born in Earl Township to the late Aaron H. and Mary (Weaver) Nolt and was the husband of the late Katie Z. (Martin) Nolt with whom he had shared 71 years of marriage before she passed away May 2020.
He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.).
Edwin was a farmer and worked at Leola Produce Auction and also was a taxi driver.
Edwin is survived by six sons, Ervin, husband of Arlene Nolt of Memphis, MO, Aaron, husband of Nancy Nolt of New Bloomfield, Edwin, Jr., husband of Mary Ann Nolt of New Bloomfield, Eugene, husband of Elizabeth Nolt of Landisburg, Marvin, husband of Nancy Nolt of Landisburg, Leonard, husband of LeAnne Nolt of Leola; three daughters, Vera Nolt of Leola, Arlene, wife of John Kurtz of Beavertown, Ruth, wife of Leonard Nolt of New Holland; 43 grandchildren; 181 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Willis, husband of Emma Nolt of Lititz and a sister, Emma, wife of Jonas Reiff of Ephrata.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kimberly Nolt; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Weaver Nolt, Allen Nolt, Raymond Nolt, Aaron Nolt and two sisters, Anna Mary (George) Burkholder, Esther (David) Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, with further services at 9:30 AM at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.