Edwin W. Loomis “Eddie” passed away at 103 years old on Wednesday December 16, 2021, at the Maple Farms Nursing Home, Akron, PA.
Originally from Shillington, PA, Eddie was born on August 5, 1918, to Russel and Kathryn Loomis. He is survived by his daughter, M. Louise (Loomis) Bowman, married to Dennis Bowman, and his son, James R. Loomis, married to Janice (Thar) Loomis. Also surviving is a niece, Kathie Brooks, married to Jeffery Brooks.
Grandchildren are: Heather (Bowman) Larrimore (husband, Scot), Laura (Bowman) Pimentel, James R. Loomis,Jr. (wife, Madelyn White), Christine (Loomis) Jurgielewicz (husband, Joseph III). In addition, he has seven great-grandchildren, the latest James R. Loomis III, born December 15, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 75 years, Mary Elizabeth (Homan) Loomis, his brother, Walter Loomis, and his sister, Fern Derr.
Eddie started his professional career as an insurance agent, forming his own agency, The Loomis Company, which now is located in Wyomissing, owned and operated by his son, James Loomis, CEO and grandson, James Loomis, Jr., COO.
Eddie loved to play the drums, starting in his teens playing in local big band orchestras as well as many local venues. He was an avid Yachtsman and fisherman. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in Europe as a warrant officer in the 4th Armored Division under General Patton.
His lifelong memberships included the VFW, the American Legion, the Northern Masonic Scottish Rite Temple, Shriner’s International, the Elks Club of Ephrata, and member and Past President of the Lions Club.
He was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran church in Adamstown, where he and Mary lived and worshiped for over 60 years.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 80 E Main Street Adamstown, Pa 19501.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eddie’s memory may be made to Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, or the Shriners Hospital for Children at a location nearest you.
Arrangements by Stradling funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com