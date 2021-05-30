Earnest Jones, 44, Lancaster Township
Service: Initially enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating high school in Florida but had to get out for a family situation in December 2000. He joined the Army in February 2001. “I wanted to serve my country,” he said.
Jones was a mortuary affairs specialist.
“My job was to take care of the soldiers and the civilians and prepare their bodies to be sent to Germany. We would go through their personal effects and write up what happened. ... It was really horrible,” he said. “A friend of mine committed suicide. She wanted to go home, and, of course, you can’t go home. And she was married with kids. And she took an M16 and pulled the trigger in her mouth. And the job that I had, I had to see that and go through her personal effects. … That was just one of many horror stories.”
Jones estimated he probably dealt with the bodies of more than 50 people. “I saw the aftermath of combat, the horrors that normal civilians don’t see.”
Jones said he has been diagnosed with severe PTSD from the cumulative effects of his military service.
“I’ll never forget those people. … What I saw will never be erased from my mind,” he said. He is undergoing therapy for PTSD.
Jones also is in Lancaster County’s veterans court program, an alternative sentencing program aimed at giving veterans who’ve committed a crime the opportunity to get their lives back on track. Jones was arrested for DUI.
“I didn’t know how to deal with my emotions other than to drink it away, and that’s what I did,” he said. He’s expected to graduate from the program in June.
What he would like people to think about on Memorial Day: “Memorial Day should be every day, but (think of) those that gave the ultimate price, their lives, that we may be able to have a free country. And as we are fighting in other countries — I don’t mean to get all political — we are also helping them to find some normalcy in their country.”
Currently: Laid off from a maintenance position.