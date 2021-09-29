“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Clear, sunny days ahead
Today will be sunny and clear, with a high of 69.
Temps will stay around the high-60s, low-70s though the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Click here for the seven-day forecast. Local police face challenges recruiting new officers
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with local police and the Lancaster city mayor on Tuesday afternoon to discus continuing challenges in recruiting new officers.
One of Shapiro's suggestions on improving recruitment is giving new officers in understaffed departments a $6,000 signing bonus.
Lancaster City Police Bureau Chief, John Bey and Lancaster City Mayor, Danene Sorace, listen to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, center, as he discusses efforts to reduce police staffing shortages, improve recruitment efforts and increase crisis intervention and public safety resources in Lancaster, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
“We’ve got to get ahead of this," said Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace said. "And we're a little worried right now, given the fact that we are seeing the decline in applicants."
Click here to read the full story. Judge removes juror who refused to wear mask in courtroom
A juror was arrested and placed in a holding cell in the Lancaster County Courthouse last week after the man refused to follow the courthouse's mask mandate, according to reports filed by three sheriff's deputies. (President Judge David Ashworth disputed the accuracy of the deputies' reports, however.)
The incident happened during the jury selection process for a criminal trial on September 20, according to an incident report.
It's the first time an incident like this has happened in the county since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Click here to read the full story. All the numbers
LNP | LancasterOnline sports writer Jeff Reinhart digs into L-L League football statistics in today's three L-L League football facts.
Through Week 5, Annville-Cleona's Rogan Harter leads rushers, averaging 12.1 yards per play.
McCaskey's Isaac Burks leads receivers with his 14 catches for 383 yards, an average of 27.4 yards per catch.
Click here to read the full list of the league's top playmakers. Sports in photos Lancaster Catholic swept Lancaster Mennonite on Tuesday night.
Close
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Emmalin Kresse (7) dives for the ball against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Anna Dvorchak (26) with the kill against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Ella Deck (4) sets the ball for a teammate against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Gemma Navickas (16) reacts after a score against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Molly Wentz (9) gets the dig against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Lily Warren (8) with the hit against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Daniella Stringer (3) with the hit against Lancaster Catholic during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Molly Wentz (9) puts the ball over the net against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Ella Deck (4) blocks a shot by Lancaster Mennonite's Julia Fisher (22) during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Molly Wentz (9) puts the ball over the net against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Ella Deck (4) puts the ball over the net against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Julia Fisher (22) gets under the ball for a dig against Lancaster Catholic during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Ella Deck (4) sets the ball for a teammate against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Anna Dvorchak (26) puts the ball over the net against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Emmalin Kresse (7) dives for the ball against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Anna Dvorchak (26) with the kill against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Ella Deck (4) sets the ball for a teammate against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Gemma Navickas (16) reacts after a score against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Molly Wentz (9) gets the dig against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Lily Warren (8) with the hit against Lancaster Mennonite during third set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Daniella Stringer (3) with the hit against Lancaster Catholic during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Molly Wentz (9) puts the ball over the net against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Ella Deck (4) blocks a shot by Lancaster Mennonite's Julia Fisher (22) during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Molly Wentz (9) puts the ball over the net against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Ella Deck (4) puts the ball over the net against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Mennonite's Julia Fisher (22) gets under the ball for a dig against Lancaster Catholic during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Ella Deck (4) sets the ball for a teammate against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Lancaster Catholicvvs. Lancaster Mennonite - L-L Girls Volleyball
Lancaster Catholic's Anna Dvorchak (26) puts the ball over the net against Lancaster Mennonite during second set action at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Free coffee?
Coffee drinkers, today's your day.
Today is National Coffee Day and many national coffee chains and restaurants have deals to celebrate.
Yes, that includes some free coffee.
Click here to read the full story and see where the deals are. Oddities from the archives
Fifty years ago today, on September 29, 1971, an Associated Press photo appeared on the third page of the Daily Intelligencer Journal, showing a man carrying a fir tree across a one-foot steel beam atop New England's tallest building.
In this Associated Press photo from 1971, a man is seen carrying a tree across a one-foot steel beam atop the John Hancock, New England's tallest building. It was completed in 1976.
From the archives
The John Hancock is still the state's tallest building. It was finished in 1976.
Click here to explore hundreds of years of history through LNP | LancasterOnline's archive. Here's what else people are reading this morning:
-
These legislative districts in Lancaster County have some of the most, least vaccinated people in Pa.
-
Manheim Central superintendent to resign in November, earn $195K at Central York
-
Elanco to shut down secondary campus until Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases