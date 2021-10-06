“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Mostly cloudy, chance of rain
Today will be a high near 73 with a low around 631.
There could be areas of patch fog before 10 a.m. and there's a 10% chance of rain.
Click here for the seven-day forecast. Agencies in Lancaster County await arrival of Afghan refugees
Bethany Christian Services and Church World Services, both Lancaster-based refugee resettlement agencies, are still waiting for Afghan refugees to arrive.
Last week, a measles outbreak put a hold on the resettle effort, named Operation Allies Welcome, the Associated Press reported.
“It looks like significant resettlement may not happen until the spring now, which is very disappointing,” assistant director of public affairs and governance Allison Preston-Smith said.
Click here to read the full story. New director leads Millersville University's weather center
For the first time in the past three decades, the Millersville University Weather Information Center has a new director.
Kyle Elliott, 29, took over the position in September, about a year after Eric Horst retired after 32 years as director.
Kyle Elliott, the director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, points down at one of many charts in the WIC on Friday, October 1, 2021.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
It's a dream job for Elliott, who graduated from the university in 2014, before getting his master's degree from Penn State and working for AccuWeather until 2020.
Click here to read the full story and learn more about the weather information center. Seven in a row
The Manheim Township girls tennis team won its seventh-straight Lancaster-Lebanon League team tournament on Tuesday night.
The Blue Streaks beat Hempfield, 3-1.
Click here to read the full story.
Close
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Kayla Kurtz, returns a shot to Hempfield's Sophia Carson, during the number two singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Hempfield's Sophia Carson, returns a shot to Manheim Twp.'s Kayla Kurtz, during the number two singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Hempfield's Megan Wendell, returns a shot to Manheim Twp.'s Sophie Yost and Madeline Sanchez, during the number one doubles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, serves to Hempfield's Grace Lehman, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Madeline Sanchez, returns a shot to Hempfield's Lydia Sullivan and Megan Wendell, during the number one doubles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Hempfield's Lydia Sullivan, returns a shot to Manheim Twp.'s Sophie Yost and Madeline Sanchez, during the number one doubles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Hempfield's Grace Lehman, returns a shot to Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, returns a shot to Hempfield's Grace Lehman, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, returns a shot to Hempfield's Grace Lehman, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, returns a shot to Hempfield's Grace Lehman, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Hempfield's Grace Lehman, returns a shot to Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Hempfield's Grace Lehman, returns a shot to Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Hempfield's Lydia Sullivan, returns a shot to Manheim Twp.'s Sophie Yost and Madeline Sanchez, during the number one doubles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Sophie Yost, returns a shot to Hempfield's Lydia Sullivan and Megan Wendell, during the number one doubles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Kayla Kurtz, returns a shot to Hempfield's Sophia Carson, during the number two singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, returns a shot to Hempfield's Grace Lehman, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp.'s Avery Palandjian, returns a shot to Hempfield's Grace Lehman, during the number one singles match at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Manheim Twp. vs. Hempfield - L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals
Manheim Twp. and Hempfield line up for player introductions at the L-L Girls Team Tennis Finals at the Hempfield Rec Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.
Albatwitch Day
Saturday, Oct. 9, people will be celebrating Lancaster's urban legend in Columbia.
The event, held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will have live music, vendors and daytime haunted trolley tours (the nighttime tours are sold out).
Click here for more info on Albatwitch Day.
A cutout of an albatwitch, which is a small, man-like creature (similar to Bigfoot) is seen at the sixth annual Albatwitch Day festival at Columbia River Park on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Lebanon city names day after 9-year-old taekwondo prodigy
Lebanon city mayor Sherry Capello announced that Oct. 2 would be Joshua Aguirre Day, named after the 9-year-old taekwondo black belt from Lebanon who has collected more than 150 awards from around the world.
The announcement was made at the city's multicultural festival on Oct. 2.
“Lebanon Pennsylvania is very proud to call him our son and we believe his accomplishments are a shining example of ‘Lebanon -- the place to grow’,” the proclamation reads. Click here to read the full story. Workers walk the picket line Local union workers at the Kellogg's Company's East Hempfield location went on strike Tuesday, joining roughly 1,400 other union workers across the U.S. The walkout was only the second in the 45-year-old plant's history. Click here to read more about the strike.
Close
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
KelloggsStrike100521
Union workers at the Kellogg plant on State Road in East Hempfield Township walk the picket line on the first day of their strike, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Here's what other people are reading this morning:
-
Elizabethtown man now charged with homicide after beating wife to death last week: police
-
East Petersburg man loses $15,000 after fraudulent cattle purchase: police
-
Weekly COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County rise as cases, hospitalizations remain high