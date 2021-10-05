“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Fog, rain expected in Lancaster County today

Patches of dense fog will disrupt visibility at times this morning, the National Weather Service in State College said.

A special weather statement was issued for most of central and western Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, until 9 a.m.

Visibility will be reduced to a half-mile or less, NWS said.

Locally dense fog will reduce visibility to one half mile or less early this morning and impact travel conditions across much of the area. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/L8QxOxMLwv — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 5, 2021

Tuesday will be a high of 72 and a low of 65, with a 30% chance of rain.

Mom gets probation to resolve underage drinking, pot parties charges

A Manheim Township woman who was accused of letting her teenage children host parties that included underage drinking and marijuana has entered a probation program to resolve the criminal charges.

Makrides Andrew and Lisa Makrides were arrested Oct. 30 for hosting underage drinking parties at their Manheim Township home.

Lisa Makrides, 53, was accepted into the probation program under the same terms as her husband, Andrew Makrides, 49, who was accepted into the program last month.

Police said that the couple let their children host the parties which involved drinking and smoking marijuana. After one party in May 2020, a teenage girl got into a DUI in Lancaster city.

Penn Manor superintendent will retire in 2022

Penn Manor School District Superintendent Mike Leichliter will retire from his position no later than August 31, 2022.

Leichliter is one of the longest-tenured superintendents in Lancaster County.

He announced his retirement on Monday in a letter to the school board.

Protecting the net

Manheim Township field hockey goalkeeper Maddie Eckert was recruited from the Blue Streaks' lacrosse program.

But the junior is making a name for herself in field hockey, LNP | LancasterOnline sports writer Steve Navaroli writes in his L-L League field hockey notebook this week.

Eckert says she takes her "scrappiness" from lacrosse and applies it to field hockey. A tactic that seems to be working, highlighted by her 88.8% save percentage.

Lancaster That Was

Take a trip to Lancaster 100 years ago (or 75, or 50, or 25).

Some of the headlines in 1921 were "Boy Scout heroes save passenger train from wreck" and "Japan to tell her troubles to arms conference."

Mrs. Fiske, 1921 Famed actress Minnie Maddern Fiske, known professionally as Mrs. Fiske, appeared on the Fulton Opera House stage in 1921.

But the bigger news at the time was "Mrs. Fiske" would be making an appearance at Fulton Opera House.

She was regarded as one of the leading American stage actresses of her day, LNP | LancasterOnline's Jed Reinert writes.

Gearing up for Halloween

Four Halloween parades have been organized so far in Lancaster County.

The parades are scheduled to happen in Columbia, Lititz, Lancaster and Quarryvville.

