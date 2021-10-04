“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, October 4, 2021.
Warm, rainy weather in forecast this week
Today will be a high near 80 and low near 65.
There's a 30% chance of rain, with thunderstorms possible mainly after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Rain is in the forecast through Thursday.
Click here to read more about this week's weather.
Lancaster boy's homicide trial begins today
A Lancaster 16-year-old who was charged with homicide when he was 14 is scheduled to stand trial, beginning today.
Rahmir Hopkins was 14 when he was charged with shooting Luis A. Perez in the back on Oct. 9, 2019.
Hopkins is also charged with possessing a firearm as a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.
Click here to read the full story.
When will fall colors peak?
The best time to see fall foliage in Lancaster County is still a few weeks away.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources expects that Lancaster will peak sometime in late-October or Early-November.
Click here to read more about foliage in Lancaster County.
Still paddling
What started as an invitation put out in the newspaper 45 years ago has grown into a kayak and canoe club that's still floating today.
"In the 1970s, canoeing was not a well-known way of spending one’s time," Outdoors columnist Ad Crable writes. "Even more fringe was whitewater canoeing in open, unwieldy aluminum canoes that were difficult to control, took to rocks like magnets, and easily swamped and sank."
The club is celebrating its 45 years together next week, with an invite to the public.
Click here to read the full story.
Grief, grandparents and Mountain Goats
In this week's "Unscripted" column, writer Kevin Stairiker shares his journey with grief after a close loved one passes away.
"Standing in a room full of masked-up people shout-singing songs like 'Dance Music' and 'Woke Up New' was the visceral catharsis that I desperately craved," he writes.
Click here to read the full column.
Looking up
Click here to read this week's viewfinder column.
ICYMI over the weekend
Here are some of the top-read stories from the weekend:
- Penn State-Indiana: A ridiculous loss that, apparently, no longer resonates [column]
- Beer distributors forced to adapt 5 years after Pa. law transformed booze sales; 'We were probably in a rut'
- 'I knew there was hope': Former Conestoga Valley teacher, coach Gina Novak shares breast cancer journey
- Pedestrian struck, killed by 3 vehicles in East Drumore Township; police seek information
Here's what other people are reading this morning:
- County prison, with its faux castle facade, may be leaving Lancaster city. Its neighbors deserve some say about what replaces it. [editorial]
- East Lampeter Township police ask for help finding teen missing since Sept. 19
- Are Lancaster County schools 'indoctrinating' children with critical race theory? Educators, experts say no