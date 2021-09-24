“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Friday, September 24, 2021.
Today through the weekend: cool, sunny weather on tap for Lancaster
Today is going to be cool, clear and sunny, with a high of 72.
Similar temperatures are expected through the Sunday, with Saturday forecast to have the warmest weekend weather, with a high near 75.
Thursday's storm caused flooding, closed roads
Speaking of weather...
Yesterday's storms closed roads, knocked down trees and caused flooding issues for a handful of low spots in the county.
The eastern part of the county received the most rain, LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Tom Lisi wrote.
Family members plea guilty to more animal cruelty charges
The Esh Family in East Lampeter Township has a long history with animal abuse accusations and charges, beginning nearly three decades ago.
For the second year in a row, members of the family pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in relation to a dog kennel operation that had been ordered to stop.
At least one family member will serve time in jail for the charges.
Lebanon County wheelchair basketball player brings home Paralympics gold
A 27-year-old wheelchair basketball player from Lebanon is bringing home gold after he helped Team USA win the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Ryan Neiswender's efforts also helped Team USA become back-to-back Paralympic champions, after a two-decade drought, writes LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Ashley Stalnecker.
“When I look at 8-year-old Ryan, I don't think he knew all that it was going to take to get to that dream, but I think he believed it was possible,” Neiswender said
This weekend: 7 events to attend in Lancaster County
From free movies to a beer festival, there's a lot going on in the county this weekend.
There's an art show at Landis Woods, popup sketchbook creation and beer festival happening in Lititz.
On this date 100 years ago: Burger's Military Band
In a photo spanning five-columns on the third page of the Sept. 24, 1921 edition of The Lancaster Daily Intelligencer, 38 members of the Burger's Military Band are seen posing for a photo.
The headline boasts that the band is the "oldest musical organization" in Lancaster.
According to LNP|LancasterOnline's digital archives, regular advertisements were seen in the newspaper for the band dating back to 1893.
They played concerts at Rocky Springs Park and plenty of fairs.
