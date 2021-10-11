This aerial view shows the barn and event venue at Elizabeth Farms at 262 Hopeland Rd. in Elizabeth Township Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Pennsylvania Turnpike runs through the Elizabeth Township property.
Warmer weather this week
Residents in Lancaster County can look forward to some warmer-than-average temperatures this week.
Temperatures throughout the week should be about 10 degrees above normal for mid-October, reaching the 70s during the day and then dropping into the low-60s or upper-50s at night, according to David Martin, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in State College.
Despite the outrage many parents have displayed at school board meetings across Lancaster County since the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced its school mask order at the end of August, the number of approved mask exceptions is relatively low at local school districts.
Except at least one.
At 11 of the 12 county school districts that provided data to LNP | LancasterOnline this week, 7% or less of the student body requested a mask exception.
Biking through Lancaster County's farmland
Reporter Kevin Stairiker hopped on his bicycle and rode through 18 miles of Lancaster County's farmland. Stairiker's route was one created as a result of a collaboration between Lancaster Farmland Trust and a group of cyclists to create a sporting tribute to the many acres of farmland dotting the county.
LNP | LancasterOnline writer Kevin Stairiker pedals up a hill during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Corn for sale during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
A farmer harvests corn during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
A bike route sign is seen in front of farm land during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Farm land in New Holland is seen during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
LNP | LancasterOnline writer Kevin Stairiker rides on the road during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Bulls are seen in a field during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
LNP | LancasterOnline writer Kevin Stairiker dodges a pile of manure during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
LNP | LancasterOnline writer Kevin Stairiker rides on the road during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Countryside Roadstand was one of the stops LNP | LancasterOnline staffers stopped at during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Countryside Roadstand was one of the stops during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
A sign advertising a chicken barbecue is seen during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Tomatos are seen for sale in one of the many roadside "stops" during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
One of many roadside "stops" during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
LNP | LancasterOnline writer Kevin Stairiker rides on the road during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
A sign advertising a chicken barbecue is seen during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Animals at Countryside Roadstand are seen during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Animals at Countryside Roadstand are seen during an 18-mile bike ride through New Holland on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lancaster Farm Trust published three routes to take cyclists through preserved farm lands throughout the county. The rides vary from 18 miles to 30 miles.
Biking through Lancaster County's farmland [photos]
