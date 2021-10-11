Early Edition
Warmer weather this week

Residents in Lancaster County can look forward to some warmer-than-average temperatures this week.

Temperatures throughout the week should be about 10 degrees above normal for mid-October, reaching the 70s during the day and then dropping into the low-60s or upper-50s at night, according to David Martin, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in State College.

Elizabeth Farms heads to auction

Elizabeth Farms, a 346-acre Brickerville property that dates back to the American Revolution and known for its sought-after Mangalitsa pigs, will soon be on the market.

Elizabeth Farms
This aerial view shows the barn and event venue at Elizabeth Farms at 262 Hopeland Rd. in Elizabeth Township Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Pennsylvania Turnpike runs through the Elizabeth Township property.

A public auction on Oct. 29 will determine the fate of the historic property.

School mask exception

Despite the outrage many parents have displayed at school board meetings across Lancaster County since the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced its school mask order at the end of August, the number of approved mask exceptions is relatively low at local school districts.

Except at least one.

At 11 of the 12 county school districts that provided data to LNP | LancasterOnline this week, 7% or less of the student body requested a mask exception.

Gridiron report

Kicking off Week 8 of L-L League football, reporter Jeff Reinhart's 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 11 look at various preview items ahead of Friday's games.

2021 Penn Manor at Manheim Township Football

Erik Hinkle (9) of Penn Manor gets set to catch the ball against Manheim Township during L-L League week 7 action at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

If you missed out on coverage of Week 7's games, check out our coverage roundup.

Albatwitch merch

Paintings. Bumper Stickers. A pet Albatwitch in a mason jar.

These were just some of the souvenirs reporter Mickayla Miller saw during this year's Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park.

And if you're not familiar with the Albatwitch, watch the video below to learn more.

Biking through Lancaster County's farmland

Reporter Kevin Stairiker hopped on his bicycle and rode through 18 miles of Lancaster County's farmland. Stairiker's route was one created as a result of a collaboration between Lancaster Farmland Trust and a group of cyclists to create a sporting tribute to the many acres of farmland dotting the county.

Biking through Lancaster County's farmland [photos]

