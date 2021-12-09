“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cloudy, cool day for Lancaster County

Cloudy skies are in the forecast today, with a high around 41.

Temperatures will start to warm up heading into the weekend, with a high around 51 expected for Friday, followed by a high of 67 on Saturday.

Interested in how much snowfall we've received so far this season? Take a look! Most of PA has gotten around an inch or 2, with higher amounts near Lake Erie. Compare this to last year (2020), which is very similar for this time. We'll see how the rest of the season goes! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/LytigCHEr6 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 9, 2021

Rain is expected to begin tomorrow night, according to the National Weather Center in State College. Rain is also likely on Saturday, with an 80 percent chance of rainfall predicted.

Skies will clear out once again on Sunday, and the temperature will drop to the upper 40s.

Police search for missing man

Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a man who was last seen in Bart Township on Wednesday morning.

Robert Hodson, 83, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt, brown coat, gray sneakers and glasses, police said.

Robert Hodson Robert Hodson, 83, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. near the first block of Dry Wells Road

Police ask anyone who sees Hodson to call 911.

The Village night club up for sale

After nearly 70 years as a staple in Lancaster's night life, The Village night club is up for sale.

A listing for the club indicates its price tag is $1.95 million.

The current owners, now in their late-60s, said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline that they want to retire and enjoy time with their family.

Tipping-off the season

The Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball season tips-off this weekend.

Tip-off tournaments are happening all around Lancaster, Lebanon and surrounding counties, where nearly all of the L-L League boys and girls basketball teams will be starting their season.

A Christmas wonderland

Hundreds of thousands of lights transformed Longwood Gardens into a Christmas wonderland.

This year's theme is fire and ice, and visitors walking through the 500,000 lights will see floating luminaries and fire pits, along with lights dangling like icicles.

"A Longwood Christmas" will be viewable until Jan. 9.

33 years ago: Celebrating Kwanzaa

Coverage of a Kwanzaa celebration in Lancaster County first hit the newspapers on this day in 1988, 22 years after it was introduced to the United States.

The celebration of life runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

The holiday was created in response to the commercialism of Christmas and celebrates seven principals important to Black culture.

This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) from 100 years ago and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

