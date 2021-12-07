“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Winter weather makes comeback in Lancaster County
After a mild day in the high-50s, temperatures are dropping back down in Lancaster County.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 40 and a low of 29 expected tonight.
Good Tuesday morning! Here are the current temperatures and the 24 hour temperature change. Quite chilly out there across the Keystone State! Big difference from yesterday. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/fPwqAfmrj3— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 7, 2021
There's a 50% chance of snow tomorrow, with a high around 35 expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
But it will be more of a dusting of snow, if any sticks from the quick flurries, with less than an inch of snow accumulation expected.
2 dead after Ephrata shooting Monday
Two people are dead after a shooting in Ephrata Borough on Monday.
Police said the shooting seemed to be an apparent murder-suicide, but the bodies have yet to undergo an autopsy.
A 19-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man both died from gunshot wounds, police said.
Upper floors downtown
Downtown Lancaster city realty has been a hot commodity over the past two years, with a dozen big development projects being proposed.
But two local investors want to bring attention to the upper floors of historic downtown buildings.
Dan Gotwalt and Kris Kaufman said they hope their new $5 million project at Place Marie – a mini-mall at 50-54 N. Queen St. with three mostly vacant floors above – proves the concept’s viability.
80 years since Pearl Harbor attacks
A moment of silence will be observed today at 7:55 a.m., 80 years to the minute since the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, launching the U.S. into World War II.
The bombings killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops. Nearly half of the victims were Marines and sailors onboard the USS Arizona.
About 30 survivors and roughly 100 other WWII veterans are expected to attend this year's memorial ceremony, according to the Associated Press.
ICYMI: Read the story of this Lancaster County native who helped wounded U.S. troops after the Pearl Harbor attacks
Teresa Stauffer Foster was 25 years old when she arrived at Honolulu Harbor with the Army Nurse Corp.
She was in search of a bigger paycheck and the chance to travel.
What happened in early December, however, would forever change her time at Tripler General Hospital.
Looking to get outside this month?
From a full moon scavenger hunt to a group hike with the Lancaster Hiking Club, there's plenty of outdoor events happening in December.
Discussions about hibernating animals in Lancaster, hikes through miles of State Game Lands and more are all on tap.
Holiday countdown
This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.
