Winter weather makes comeback in Lancaster County

After a mild day in the high-50s, temperatures are dropping back down in Lancaster County.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 40 and a low of 29 expected tonight. 

There's a 50% chance of snow tomorrow, with a high around 35 expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

But it will be more of a dusting of snow, if any sticks from the quick flurries, with less than an inch of snow accumulation expected. 

Click here for a full seven-day forecast. 

2 dead after Ephrata shooting Monday

Two people are dead after a shooting in Ephrata Borough on Monday. 

Police said the shooting seemed to be an apparent murder-suicide, but the bodies have yet to undergo an autopsy. 

Ephrata shooting

Officers with the Ephrata Police Department and officials with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Mortar Lane in Ephrata. The shooting happened during the early-morning hours of Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

A 19-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man both died from gunshot wounds, police said. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Upper floors downtown

Downtown Lancaster city realty has been a hot commodity over the past two years, with a dozen big development projects being proposed. 

Place Marie 4
This view shows the poor condition of back of the Bausman building at 12-16 W. Orange St., as seen from a window facing a courtyard at Place Marie in Lancaster city on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

But two local investors want to bring attention to the upper floors of historic downtown buildings. 

Dan Gotwalt and Kris Kaufman said they hope their new $5 million project at Place Marie – a mini-mall at 50-54 N. Queen St. with three mostly vacant floors above – proves the concept’s viability. 

Click here to read the full story. 

80 years since Pearl Harbor attacks

A moment of silence will be observed today at 7:55 a.m., 80 years to the minute since the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, launching the U.S. into World War II. 

Front Page 12081941

The front page of the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal from December 8, 1941, the day after the Pearl Harbor attacks. 

The bombings killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops. Nearly half of the victims were Marines and sailors onboard the USS Arizona. 

About 30 survivors and roughly 100 other WWII veterans are expected to attend this year's memorial ceremony, according to the Associated Press. 

Click here to read how the attack on Pearl Harbor was reported in local newspapers. 

ICYMI: Read the story of this Lancaster County native who helped wounded U.S. troops after the Pearl Harbor attacks

Teresa Stauffer Foster was 25 years old when she arrived at Honolulu Harbor with the Army Nurse Corp. 

She was in search of a bigger paycheck and the chance to travel. 

Winnie Welker and Teresa Stauffer Foster

Teresa Stauffer Foster (R) and her colleague and friend Winnie Welker explore the island during their service at Pearl Harbor in the early 1940s. Foster's daughter Winifred Woll is named after Welker and another colleague, Margaret Carroll. 

What happened in early December, however, would forever change her time at Tripler General Hospital. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Looking to get outside this month? 

From a full moon scavenger hunt to a group hike with the Lancaster Hiking Club, there's plenty of outdoor events happening in December. 

Discussions about hibernating animals in Lancaster, hikes through miles of State Game Lands and more are all on tap. 

Click here to view the full outdoors calendar for this month. 

Holiday countdown

This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives. 

JustToRemindYou 18 days

