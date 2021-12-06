“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Rain, wind expected in Lancaster today
Today forecast will include a high of 61 degrees, with a breezy wind that will likely increase throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
There's an 80% chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m.
A mild day is in store for central PA. Scattered rain showers will accompany a cold front across the area, with winds becoming more blustery following the frontal passage. Here are today's expected highs, storm-total rainfall, and peak wind gusts across the area. #CTPwx pic.twitter.com/h7qUv3esX7— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 6, 2021
Wind gusts between 7 to 20 mph are expected today, NWS said. Some gusts could reach upward of 32 mph.
Wintery weather could make an appearance in Lancaster later this week, with a 50% chance of snow on Wednesday.
Chick-fil-A's traffic troubles
Lancaster Watchdog took a look at the traffic troubles caused by hungry customers heading to the Chick-fil-A drive-thru.
The restaurant, located off Fruitville Pike, has been the cause for two improvement projects in hopes to help the flow of traffic since its opening in 2018.
“The traffic issue is not Chick-fil-A’s fault. I’ve eaten there. They are a popular restaurant and that’s good for them,” Christopher Bracken, 39, said. “It’s always a busy area and I just hope someone can fix the situation before an accident happens.”
A look back at the weekend
It was a festive weekend in Lancaster city.
The Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting and the lighting of the menorah brought crowds to Penn Square for the holiday celebrations.
'She's relentless': Pearl Harbor nurse, Lancaster County native remembered by daughter
When Teresa Stauffer Foster, of Lancaster, was 25 years old in 1941, she decided she wanted a bit of a larger paycheck and to travel more.
When she arrived at Honolulu Harbor with the Army Nurse Corp, she was stationed at Tripler General Hospital shortly before the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
Her daughter, Winifred Woll, now tells her mother's story, and the chaos that ensued after the attacks following Foster's arrival on the island.
“The nurses were surrounded by all this disaster,” Woll said.
Do you miss Monday opener for firearm deer season?
Outdoors writer P.J. Reilly thought about the recent changes in Pennsylvania's firearms deer season opener while he was in his tree stand on this year's opening day, Saturday, Nov. 26.
He doesn't miss having to wait until Monday to hunt, which comes along with the added annoyance of using vacation days to be in the woods on opening day.
"Back when the opening-day switch was made in 2019, I asked hunters here to tell me their feelings about the change," he penned in his column. "Now, three years into the Saturday opener, I’d like to do the same."
Send him your views on Pennsylvania’s weekend opener by email to PREILLY@LNPNEWS.COM.
Filming for movie 'Brave the Dark' based on Lancaster County native wraps up
"Brave the Dark" is a movie based on the true story of the relationship between Stan Deen, a popular Garden Spot High School theater instructor, and a troubled teen, Nate Deen (then Busko).
Stan Deed died in 2016. Nate Deen changed his name from Busko to Deen to honor his mentor and father figure for helping him change his life.
Nate Deen, now 53, was present for every day of shooting, which was done in and around Lancaster County.
100 years ago: First snow of the year
Looking back at the front page of the Lancaster Examiner-New Era on Tuesday, December 6, 1921, the newspaper covered the first snowfall of the year.
This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.
