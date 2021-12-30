Note to readers: Early Edition will not publish tomorrow (Friday) because of New Year's Eve. It will resume on January 3.

Patchy fog throughout county, rain later

Patchy fog throughout parts of Lancaster could make the morning commute a bit more difficult Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service released a special weather statement on the fog, warning drivers to be vigilant and warning of dense fog limiting visibility.

Patchy fog has developed across portions of PA, especially in the higher terrain of the northern tier. Please drive slowly in areas of fog, leaving plenty of space between vehicles. Use low-beam lights instead of high-beams as much as possible. #StaySafe #PAwx pic.twitter.com/X0yWCpQQtb — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 30, 2021

Rain is expected later in the morning, with a 40% chance of showers beginning after 7 a.m., NWS said.

Today will be a high around 50, with temperatures continuing to warm throughout the holiday and weekend.

Unemployment rate drops, but doesn't mean all good news, economists say

For the first time in nearly two years, the unemployment rate in Lancaster County has dropped to pre-pandemic levels.

The county's unemployment rate in November was reported at 3.6%, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

That doesn't necessarily make it a good thing, however.

“Unemployment creates an exaggerated impression of the strength of the labor market at the moment,” said Lancaster resident and economist Adam Ozimek. “You are only counted as unemployed if you are actively looking for work.”

WellSpan Ephrata requests federal help with staffing

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital needs help with staffing.

The hospital has requested help from Lancaster County Emergency Management, who forwarded the request to the state. But it's unclear what the outcome will be.

WellSpan York Hospital was approved on Wednesday for a strike team to be deployed to help with staffing issues, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said.

Football favorites

As you may have seen, photographers at LNP | LancasterOnline have been sharing their favorite photos from 2021 leading up to the new year.

Published today are the top picks from the L-L League football season this fall.

Where to celebrate NYE in Lancaster

There's been some changes to celebrating New Year's Eve in Lancaster County, like the cancellation of the Red Rose drop.

EL New YEar D30.jpg A member of the crowd gets ready for an early New Year's Eve celebration at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elzabethtown, in this file pho…

But there's still plenty happening: from mini dance parties throughout the city to a car drop at Buck Motorsports Park.

Even a giant beer can is planned on being dropped to ring in the new year.

Celebrating Kwanzaa

