Note to readers: Early Edition will not publish tomorrow (Friday) because of New Year's Eve. It will resume on January 3.
“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Patchy fog throughout county, rain later
Patchy fog throughout parts of Lancaster could make the morning commute a bit more difficult Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service released a special weather statement on the fog, warning drivers to be vigilant and warning of dense fog limiting visibility.
Patchy fog has developed across portions of PA, especially in the higher terrain of the northern tier. Please drive slowly in areas of fog, leaving plenty of space between vehicles. Use low-beam lights instead of high-beams as much as possible. #StaySafe#PAwxpic.twitter.com/X0yWCpQQtb
Unemployment rate drops, but doesn't mean all good news, economists say
For the first time in nearly two years, the unemployment rate in Lancaster County has dropped to pre-pandemic levels.
The county's unemployment rate in November was reported at 3.6%, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
That doesn't necessarily make it a good thing, however.
“Unemployment creates an exaggerated impression of the strength of the labor market at the moment,” said Lancaster resident and economist Adam Ozimek. “You are only counted as unemployed if you are actively looking for work.”
Manheim Township coach Mark Evans and his team stand during the Star-Spangled Banner before kickoff against Hempfield during L-L League week 8 action at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg catches a long pass against Raaker Smith (22) of Lancaster Catholic during L-L League week 6 action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
2021 Archbishop Carroll at Lancaster Catholic Football
Tony Cruz (3) of Lancaster Catholic celebrates his TD with Raaker Smith (22) against Archbishop Carroll during L-L League week 3 action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 10, 2021.
Judd Novak (3) of Manheim Central tries to breakup a pass intended for Richie Karstien (6) of Exeter during District 3 Class 5A playoff action at Manheim Central High School in Manheim on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Hempfield Thomas Minnich is prevented and tackled by Central Dauphin East’s Jared Porter for a touchdown in the first half during the District Three Class 6A football game at Speed Ebersole Stadium in Harrisburg Friday Nov. 5, 2021
Manheim Central’s Kahlen Watt blocks a pass from Conestoga Valley quarterback Macoy Kneisley in the first half during the Section Two league game at Conestoga Valley high school in West Lampeter Township Friday Oct. 15, 2021.
Penn Manor’s Noah Bolin attempting to block the punt from Conestoga Valley’s Jaden Walker, but it was ruled a penalty in the first half of the opening night of L-L League football at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville Friday August 27, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - District 3 4A football championship
Lampeter-Strasburg's Eric Lukusa (68) reacts after losing to Bishop McDevitt 7-0 in the District 3 4A football championship game at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium on the campus of Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg Friday Nov. 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Kennard-Dale - District 3 4A football semifinal
Lampeter-Strasburg's Luke Hines (55) applies the pressure to Kennard-Dale quarterback Jacob Copenhaver (8) during first half action of a District 3 4A football semifinal game at Lampeter-Strasburg High School Friday Nov. 19, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg quarterback Berkeley Wagner (9) is short of the endzone as he dives for the pylon against Donegal during first half action of an L-L section three football game at Lampeter-Strasburg High School Friday Oct. 8, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley- L-L Football
Lampeter-Strasburg's Nick Del Grande (56) walks off the field with Lampeter Trophy after beating Conestoga Valley 19-0 in an L-L football game at Conestoga Valley High School in Witmer Friday September 10, 2021.
Manheim Central's Justin Heffernan (26) with the stiff arm against Hempfield's Brayden Felsinger (11) during second half action of an L-L football game at Elden Rettew Stadium in Manheim Friday September 3, 2021.
Warwick's Cooper Eckert (11) hauls in a passin front of Lampeter-Strasburg's Payton Cunningham (20) during first half action of an L-L football game on Grosh Field at Warwick High School in Lititz Saturday August 28, 2021.
Unity, faith, purpose: Community gathers to celebrate Kwanzaa principles, culture
With food, fellowship, entertainment and the lighting of candles, members of the Lancaster community gathered at the Bright Side Opportunities Center Wednesday evening for the annual celebration of Kwanzaa.
Those attending the event, co-hosted by Crispus Attucks Community Center, shared a meal and the experience of watching spoken-word and African-inspired dance performances.
Kwanzaa, which began Dec. 26 and lasts until Jan. 1, was created to support the social, cultural and economic fabric of the African American community in the U.S. by strengthening its connection to African culture.
Those gathered for the celebration were also reminded of the seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, faith and creativity.