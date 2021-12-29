“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Soggy end to the year

Rain is in the forecast through New Year's Day, with at least a 20% chance every day from now until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There's a 70% chance of rain throughout today, and the forecast isn't showing sunshine until at least Friday, according to NWS.

Today will be a high around 48.

Experts weigh in: What could COVID-19 look like in the new year?

Let's cut right to the quick -- no one knows for sure what the pandemic will look like in 2022.

After nearly two years in the pandemic, the one thing that is certain is the unpredictability of the virus.

As of Dec. 22, Lancaster County had 86,000 infections and 1,350 deaths.

"There are too many variables at play to know what the next few months will hold — it could be anything from stabilization at current rates and falling within a month, to a major surge," said David Dowdy, a John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health epidemiologist.

County accepts applications for new Democratic commissioner

Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman, the sole Democratic commissioner, unexpectedly announced his resignation earlier this month.

Weekly Covid Presser 10.jpg County Commissioner Craig Lehman speaks May 29, 2020, during the weekly COVID-19 news conference at the Lancaster County Public Safety Trainin…

To fill the vacancy, a new Democrat will be selected by a panel of the county's 13 judges.

The new commissioner -- who must pledge not to seek reelection -- will fill the seat for the next two years.

L-L League football players honored

Columbia's senior quarterback Robert Footman and Lancaster Catholic punter Daniel Mueller caught the attention of the Pennsylvania Football Writers -- prep football writers from across the state.

Footman was named All-State Class 2A after his triumphant return from a serious knee injury.

Mueller, honored with the title of All-State Class 3A, is a specialist kicker for Lancaster Catholic, averaging 42 yards per kick.

Events in, near Lancaster County this week

Looking for a musical? How about a '60s and '70s revival cover band?

You can find all that around Lancaster County this week.

There's also country dance night, an indie rock band concert and even some standup comedy happening around our area.

The year in photos

Take a visual trip through 2021 with LNP | LancasterOnline's "photos of the year" collections.

Leading up to the new year, staff photographers are sharing their favorite captures from around the county and beyond over the past 365 days.

