The staff gets emotional after Doreen D'Agostino, APRN, administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Gregory Picart, 35, of Lancaster, he is the last person to receive a shot at Vaccinate Lancaster 's mass vaccination center in the old Bon-Ton building at Park City Wednesday June 30, 2021.
Experts weigh in: What could COVID-19 look like in the new year?
Let's cut right to the quick -- no one knows for sure what the pandemic will look like in 2022.
After nearly two years in the pandemic, the one thing that is certain is the unpredictability of the virus.
As of Dec. 22, Lancaster County had 86,000 infections and 1,350 deaths.
"There are too many variables at play to know what the next few months will hold — it could be anything from stabilization at current rates and falling within a month, to a major surge," said David Dowdy, a John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health epidemiologist.
Cars drive on Hershey Road through thick fog in Elizabethtown near Route 283 on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021. The National Weather Service in State College issued a frozen fog advisory Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low-30s.
Freezing fog creates hazardous morning commute in Lancaster County on Tuesday [photos]
Freezing fog reduced visibility and created slippery road conditions in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Freezing fog occurs when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or lower, according to National Weather Service. The fog produces drizzle, the droplets freeze when they come into contact with an object, creating a coat of ice.
Dense fog settles on Prospect Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021. The National Weather Service in State College issued a frozen fog advisory Tuesday morning.
Dense fog settles onHershey Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021. The National Weather Service in State College issued a frozen fog advisory Tuesday morning.
Dense fog settles on Hershey Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021. The National Weather Service in State College issued a frozen fog advisory Tuesday morning.
The year in photos
Take a visual trip through 2021 with LNP | LancasterOnline's "photos of the year" collections.
Leading up to the new year, staff photographers are sharing their favorite captures from around the county and beyond over the past 365 days.
River Barry, of Camp Hill, entertains kids by making a giant bubble during Festival Latinoamericano, Latin American Alliance's Latin American Festival, at Community Memorial Park, in New Holland Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Kyle Schlinkman talks about medications he his taking, during an interview in his East Donegal Township home Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Schlinkman, who was infected with COVID-19 in Dec. 2020, is one of a growing number of people called “long haulers” experiencing the effects of the novel coronavirus weeks, months, even a year after being infected.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, talks to striking workers and union leaders outside the Kellogg plant on Yellow Goose Road in East Hempfield Township Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. At far left is Anthony Shelton, BCTGM international president.
Margaux Benson 7, is comforted by her mother Stephanie Benson, as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine inside the vaccination clinic at Fulton Elementary School, 225 W. Orange St. in Lancaster city, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Law enforcement officers and firefighters stand at attention outside Lancaster city's police station at 39 W. Chestnut St. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, as the procession approaches to honor Axel, a Lancaster city police dog, who died last week of a terminal illness.
Penn Manor’s Colt Barley, left, wrestles Joey Milano, of Spring-Ford, in their class 3A 189 pound quarter final bout at the PIAA Wrestling Championships Saturday, March 13, 2021. Milano defeated Barley in a decision.
Darrio Parham, of East Lampeter Township, receives the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Patti Lee, a certified nurse midwife, at a pop-up vaccine center inside Bright Side Opportunity Center Friday, March 19, 2021. The Lancaster NAACP, Patients R Waiting, the South Asian Association of Lancaster, Bright Side Baptist Church and Bright Side Opportunities Center collaborated to provide COVID-19 vaccines for about 400 people inside the Bright Side Opportunities Center Friday, March 19, 2021.
A construction trailer was blown onto Harrisburg Pike just east of Rt. 30 during a thunderstorm Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The trailer was on the site of the former Toys R Us store, at 1430 Harrisburg Pike.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, right, joins kids playing with a parachute at Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, 601 S. Queen Street in Lancaster city Thursday, July 8, 2021. Wolf visited CAP to talk about the $30 million increase in early childhood education funding as part of the 2021-22 state budget.
A crew from Allen Myers applies the top coat of asphalt to North Prince Street, at West Orange Street in Lancaster city, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Jim Jeffries, of VE Engineering, who is inspecting at the project, confirmed that this is the top coat which is called the wearing course.