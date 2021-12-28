“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Cloudy day on deck for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Temperatures will drop to around 38 tonight, with a 60% chance of rain, mainly expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The remainder of the year will be wet, with rain expected Wednesday and Thursday, before a partly sunny Friday, NWS said.

One of Lancaster County's warmest years since 1914

It's been a warm year in Lancaster County.

Data from Millersville University's Weather Information Center shows that 2021 was one of the top five warmest years on record since 1914.

Between May and August, temperatures rose to 90 degrees or higher 29 times.

No Red Rose Rose drop, but city plans 'mini dance parties' for NYE

The City of Lancaster will not be doing the traditional Red Rose Drop to ring in the new year on Friday night, but that doesn't mean there's no way to celebrate.

City officials announced plans for "mini dance parties" with roaming DJs, who will be visiting multiple neighborhoods on New Year's Eve.

The DJs plan to play music in 10-to-15-minute increments during their two-hour tour around the city.

Holiday hustle

Here's a glimpse into some holiday basketball from the past couple of days:

Hempfield boys basketball squeaked past Wilson during the first round of the Hempfield Holiday Classic in Landisville.

The victory, in large part, was because of the Black Knights' Miguel Pena.

Pena scored 28 points on 14 shots to lead Hempfield past Wilson, 51-50.

"He showed tremendous heart," head coach Danny Walck said of Pena.

In girls basketball, Lancaster Country Day is keeping their winning ways moving forward two weeks into the season.

The Cougars beat Belleville Mennonite 48-36 Monday night, during the opening day of Halifax's Candy Cane Classic.

Here's where to find New Year's Day pork and sauerkraut

Looking for a place to find a New Year's Day meal?

Five places around Lancaster County are serving up the staple dish of pork and sauerkraut, from Kinzers to Peach Bottom.

The year in photos

Take a visual trip through 2021 with LNP | LancasterOnline's "photos of the year" collections.

Leading up to the new year, staff photographers are sharing their favorite captures from around the county and beyond over the past 365 days.

Three photo collections have been publishes so far.

