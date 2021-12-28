“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Cloudy day on deck for Lancaster County
Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Temperatures will drop to around 38 tonight, with a 60% chance of rain, mainly expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The remainder of the year will be wet, with rain expected Wednesday and Thursday, before a partly sunny Friday, NWS said.
Click here for the seven-day forecast. One of Lancaster County's warmest years since 1914
It's been a warm year in Lancaster County.
A hazy morning sun rises in Lancaster County, Thursday, August 12, 2021.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Data from Millersville University's Weather Information Center shows that 2021 was one of the top five warmest years on record since 1914.
Between May and August, temperatures rose to 90 degrees or higher 29 times.
Click here to read the full story. No Red Rose Rose drop, but city plans 'mini dance parties' for NYE
The City of Lancaster will not be doing the traditional Red Rose Drop to ring in the new year on Friday night, but that doesn't mean there's no way to celebrate.
Fireworks along Thomas Armstrong Boulevard in Lancaster City Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
City officials announced plans for "mini dance parties" with roaming DJs, who will be visiting multiple neighborhoods on New Year's Eve.
The DJs plan to play music in 10-to-15-minute increments during their two-hour tour around the city.
Click here to read the full story. Holiday hustle Here's a glimpse into some holiday basketball from the past couple of days: Hempfield boys basketball squeaked past Wilson during the first round of the Hempfield Holiday Classic in Landisville.
The victory, in large part, was because of the Black Knights' Miguel Pena.
Pena scored 28 points on 14 shots to lead Hempfield past Wilson, 51-50.
"He showed tremendous heart," head coach Danny Walck said of Pena.
Close
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Wilson head coach Matt Coldren, on the sidelines as his team takes on Hempfield during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Miguel pena (20) looks up at the ball after he knocked it away from Wilson's madyx Gruber (20) during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield head coacj Danny Walck, gives instructions to his players during a time out against Wilson during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Parker Wolfe (20) takes the pass under the basket against Wilson during second half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Michael Hester 911) makes a move on Wilson's Madyx Gruber (20) during second half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Ben Troyer (30) takes a shot as Wilson's Ofure Odiale (10) defends during second half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Miguel Pena (2) knocks down a three pointer over Wilson's Cleveland Harding (4) during second half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Cole Overbaugh (4) takes a shot against Wilson during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Ben Troyer (30) goes to the basket against Wilson during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Michael Hester (11) takes a shot over Wilson's Cam Jones (1) during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Chase Calabretta (12) battles for a loose ball with Wilson's Cleveland Harding (4) during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Miguel Pena (2) makes a move on Wilson's Cam Jones (1) during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Miguel Pena (2) drives to the hoop against Wilson during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Miguel Pena (2) eyes up a three point shot against Wilson during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Ben Troyer (30) drives on Wilson's Foday Sillah (34) during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield student section goes crazy after Miguel Pena three pointer against Wilson during second half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Cole Overbaugh (4) gets a mouthful of Wilson's Cleveland Harding's arm as he steals the ball during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Parker Wolfe (20) goes to the hoop as Wilson's Cam Jones (1) defends during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Miguel Pena (2) knocks down a three point shot against Wilson during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Wilson - Hempfield Holiday Classic
Hempfield's Miguel Pena (2) goes to the hoop as Wilson's Foday Sillah (34) defends during first half action in game two of the Hempfield Holiday Classic at Hempfield High School Monday Dec. 27, 2021.
In girls basketball, Lancaster Country Day is keeping their winning ways moving forward two weeks into the season.
The Cougars beat Belleville Mennonite 48-36 Monday night, during the opening day of Halifax's Candy Cane Classic. Here's where to find New Year's Day pork and sauerkraut
Looking for a place to find a New Year's Day meal?
A plate of food shown for the volunteers to eat at their break during the pork & sauerkraut takeout at Kinzer Fire Co. in Paradise Township Friday Jan. 1, 2021.
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
Five places around Lancaster County are serving up the staple dish of pork and sauerkraut, from Kinzers to Peach Bottom.
Click here to see the 5 spots in Lancaster where you can get your good luck meal. The year in photos
Take a visual trip through 2021 with LNP | LancasterOnline's "photos of the year" collections.
Leading up to the new year, staff photographers are sharing their favorite captures from around the county and beyond over the past 365 days.
Three photo collections have been publishes so far.
