“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Icy roads, patchy fog Wednesday morning

Multiple first responders reported icy roadways Wednesday morning when arriving at scenes of car crashes.

At least 13 crashes were reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications as of 6:30 a.m. A majority of those crashes had no injuries reported.

Patchy fog will settle throughout the county this morning, mainly before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today will be a high near 43, dropping to a low around 25 tonight.

WINDY & COLDER TODAY🌬️Gusty winds 25-35 mph will enhance the chill factor today 🧥Highs 30-45°F will feel-like 20-30° when factoring in the wind🌨️Snow showers developing over the western Alleghenies (C - <1")#PAwx pic.twitter.com/o9CzdJPaEb — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 22, 2021

Wind gusts could reach upward of 34 mph today, but will likely stay around 16 to 21 mph, NWS said.

Tomorrow is slated to be cloudy with a high of 40.

Click here for the seven-day forecast.

Funding to fight homelessness could be available this spring in Lancaster County

Millions of dollars in grant funding is expected to be available this spring to help Lancaster County officials address homelessness.

The $6.8 million will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion aid package passed by Congress in March.

A survey in January 2020 recorded 461 people were without a home in Lancaster.

Click here to read the full story.

City fire chief leaves for Manheim Township

January 14 will be fire chief Scott Little's final day at the helm of the City of Lancaster Fire Bureau.

PoplarStreetfire021419 Lancaster City Fire Chief Scott Little addresses media following the news that two people were dead after a row home fire in the city, Thursda…

After more than two years as chief, Little will leave the city to lead Manheim Township Fire Rescue.

“Looking at the opportunities of how they’re going to continue to grow in the near future was a very attractive opportunity for me to continue to grow professionally for my career,” Little said.

Click here for the full story.

Sports dispatch

McCaskey topped Lancaster Catholic Tuesday night in a crossover swim meet.

Despite the scarcity of swimmers on both teams, the atmosphere of a swim meet was still present.

McCaskey boys won 73-56; McCaskey girls won 88-63.

Click here to read the full story.

Catch up on the latest L-L League basketball action in this week's Basketball Roundtable.

Make at-home holiday treats

Do you Love peppermint patties, or know someone who does?

Making the sweet mint treat at home could be a great gift or a nice addition to your holidays.

Click here to learn how to make the chocolate-covered sweets, and maybe a poached clementine or two.

Holiday countdown

This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's and News-Journal's Christmas countdown from 100 years ago and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- New Chick-fil-A planned near Lancaster Airport at former Hoss's Family Steak & Sea

- Rare triplet calves born at Manheim's Kreider Farms

- Anti-government group Three Percenters hold 'recruitment' meeting at Miller's Ale House