“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Icy roads, patchy fog Wednesday morning
Multiple first responders reported icy roadways Wednesday morning when arriving at scenes of car crashes.
At least 13 crashes were reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications as of 6:30 a.m. A majority of those crashes had no injuries reported.
Patchy fog will settle throughout the county this morning, mainly before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Today will be a high near 43, dropping to a low around 25 tonight.
WINDY & COLDER TODAY🌬️Gusty winds 25-35 mph will enhance the chill factor today 🧥Highs 30-45°F will feel-like 20-30° when factoring in the wind🌨️Snow showers developing over the western Alleghenies (C - <1")#PAwxpic.twitter.com/o9CzdJPaEb
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
Donegal's Grant Liebfried, swims the 100 yard freestyle against Lancaster Catholic and McCaskey during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
Lancaster Catholic's Sean Cox, wins the 100 yard breaststroke against McCaskey during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
Donegal's Kyleigh Wilikinson, swims the 500 yard freestyle against Lancaster Catholic and McCaskey during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
Donegal's Emma Myers, swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard IM against Lancaster Catholic and McCaskey during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
Lancaster Catholic's Addison Elliott, swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard IM against McCaskey during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
Lancaster Catholic's Isabelle Caramenico, swims the 200 yard freestyle against McCaskey during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
McCaskey's Alexa Alhadeff, swims the 200 yard freestyle against Lancaster Catholic during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
McCaskey's Drew Keener, swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay against Lancaster Catholic during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
Lancaster Catholic's Addison Elliott, swims the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay against McCaskey during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
McCaskey's Alexa Alhadeff, swims the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay against Lancaster Catholic during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
McCaskey's Lachlan McLane, wins the 500 yard freestyle against Lancaster Catholic during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
Lancaster Catholic's Scott Moore, swims the 200 yard freestyle against McCaskey during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.
Lancaster Catholic vs. McCaskey - L-L League swimming
McCaskey's McKenna Kraft, wins the 100 yard breaststroke against Lancaster Catholic during an L-L League swim meet at the Kunkel Aquatic Center on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021.