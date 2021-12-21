“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Cloudy, calm day for first day of winter
Today is the Winter Solstice, marking the astronomical start of winter.
It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
There will be a "light and variable wind," according to the National Weather Service.
The official start of astronomical winter, the #WinterSolstice, arrives at 10:59 a.m. EST, marking the shortest day/longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere. Daylight will start to increase tomorrow, adding 5 hours, 51 minutes by the #SummerSolstice on 6/21/22. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ABctX1kwKA— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 21, 2021
Saturday, when many around are celebrating Christmas, is predicted to be a high near 51 and 30% chance of rain, NWS said.
Other forecasts say Saturday could be as warm as 57.
Click here for the seven-day forecast.
Anti-government militia group meetup in Lancaster
Members of an anti-government militia group met earlier this month at Miller's Ale House on Harrisburg Pike.
About 20 to 25 people, some wearing patches associated with the Three Percenters militia, gathered at the restaurant and seemingly conducted a meeting in full view of other restaurant-goers.
Three percenter groups or individuals exposing their ideology have been involved in terrorist plots inside the United States, been in armed standoffs with the federal government, and Canada’s government has declared Three Percenters to be a “terrorist entity.”
Click here to read the full story.
Rare triplet calves born at Manheim's Kreider Farms
Three calves born on Dec. 15 were an early Christmas gift for Kreider Farms in Manheim.
The odds of having triplets is incredibly high, Kreider Farms marketing manager Khalee Kreider said.
“We were told from our vets that the odds of having triplets is 1 in 10,000," she said. "And ours are three girls, and those odds were 1 out of 100,000.”
Click here to read the full story.
Lancaster teen fights his way to spot on USA Boxing Junior National Team
A 15-year-old boxer from Lancaster is the number-one-seeded bantamweight boxer in the country.
Jerimiah Munoz earned that ranking and a spot on the 2022 USA Boxing Junior National team after winning the USA Boxing's 2021 National Championships for bantamweight on Dec. 11 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
It's the first time for Munoz, his team at Lancaster City Boxing Academy and Lancaster.
Click here to read the full story.
Need some last-minute ways to celebrate the holiday?
From musical performances to a historical immersion experience to a Christmas-themed drag show, there's a lot going on in Lancaster County around the holidays.
LNP | LancasterOnline found 12 things to do in the county leading up to, and even, after Christmas.
Options range from light shows to ziplining.
Click here to read the full story.
