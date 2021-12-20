“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, December 20, 2021.

Mild, sunny Monday in Lancaster County

Today will be calm and sunny, with a high near 40.

Temperatures will stay a little more consistent this week, with highs expected to stay in the mid 40s.

No rain (or snow, for that matter) is in the forecast this week.

Click here to read what's expected for weather on Christmas day.

What's next for new county prison?

Lancaster County's push to build a new prison cleared a key hurdle last week, but the groundbreaking is likely still a year or two away, LNP | LancasterOnline's Tom Lisi reported.

Lancaster Township approved the new land use rules, allowing the prison to be built on the recently purchased 78-acre farm near the Lancaster city border.

County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino predicts the start of construction on the new facility to begin around 2023 or 2024, but a tentative date has not been mentioned for completion.

Click here to read the full story.

State court wants $500K tied to no-conviction drug bust in Lancaster County

State prosecutors want to keep cash and property they seized in a 2016 Lancaster County drug bust, including two houses, at least $162,000 in cash, five cars and thousands of dollars in car parts, tools and gift cards.

The state says the property was bought with drug money, making it subject to civil forfeiture -- the process by which the government seizes property it suspects is tied to illegal activity.

It's the largest forfeiture case in county history, based on review of LNP | LancasterOnline archives and court records.

Click here to read the full story.

A look back at 50 years of wrestling in the L-L League

It's been 50 years since wrestling began in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

At the inception of wrestling in the L-L League, only 16 public schools in Lancaster offered the sport, wresting on independent schedules.

Since then, countless local wrestlers have competed for the state title and 16 L-L League wrestlers have won that title.

Thomas Haines 6 2013 Solanco junior Thomas Haines, left, tangles with Coatesville's Michael Boykins during 2013's 220-pound quarterfinal round. Haines had one of h…

Take a look back through the past 50 years in L-L League wrestling history.

Click here for the full story.

After 3 years, plenty of deer hunters 'hate' the Saturday gun opener

Outdoors columnist P.J. Reilly asked readers how they felt about moving the opening day of firearms deer season to a Saturday, rather than the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

Nearly 200 people responded to the call, offering their opinion on the matter.

Of the 170 that replied, roughly 75% said they do not like the move to the Saturday opener.

Click here to read the full story.

Tree decorating, Bonsai-style

Members of the Lancaster Bonsai Society took a different approach to tree decorating this year.

Members added lights and ornaments to their Bonsais.

Click here to read the full story.

From the archives: The price of a 'Christmas feast you'll remember'

Take a look at this ad from the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal, published 50 years ago today.

Ice cream was $0.79 for a half-gallon, ham was $0.99 per pound and a loaf of bread was less than $0.40.

For comparison, a Kunzler ham today costs roughly $4.18 per pound.

This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) from 100 years ago and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Where does TV doctor Mehmet Oz hang his stethoscope at night? Pennsylvania voters will want to know

- Georgia man caught selling stolen $7,000 baseball card; burglar found hiding in leaves: Lancaster County police log, Dec. 20, 2021

- Columbia man indicted by federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges: Justice Department