Warmer weather with chance of rain

Today's weather will be a bit warmer than it has been over the past week.

A high near 56 is expected today, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning.

A mild, but blustery day is expected across central PA. High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal for early December, but an increasingly gusty westerly wind will make it feel chillier. #CTPwx pic.twitter.com/N1JdOE96Rx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 2, 2021

There's a 30% chance of rain, mainly from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures are expected to drop back into the upper 40s to lower 50s over the weekend.

Hospitals pause elective surgeries among rising COVID-19 patients

Elective surgeries at two local hospitals are on hold after a spike in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients.

Those hospitals are Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and WellSpan Ephrata Community hospital.

“In comparison to three weeks ago, we are seeing twice the amount of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at LGH," LG Health chief clinical officer Dr. Michael R. Ripchinski said in an email sent to LNP | LancasterOnline. "As capacity allows, we will work with the patients, their families, and surgeons on rescheduling those procedures.”

Of those hospitalized in WellSpan facilities, 88% are unvaccinated as are 92% in the ICU.

'Accidents happen': Artist who designed Lancaster city menorah

The York County artist who created the menorah on display in Lancaster city's Penn Square says he's grateful that the religious lampstand wasn't damaged intentionally.

“Accidents happen,” said Mark Lewin, 42. “I forgive the people who did it.”

Lewin used the repair opportunity to add new elements to the menorah, in hopes that it will be better illuminated at night and deter another accidental damage.

Top of the charts

Basketball season is quickly approaching.

Tip-off tournaments and the first weekend of nonleague games are set to begin on Dec. 10.

Ahead of the first games, take a look at some of the top returning L-L League scorers, 3-point shooters and notable news.

Looking to make a gingerbread house this holiday season?

If you're looking to make a gingerbread house this season, Tracie Gotshall has some tips.

Gotshall, who created the Dutch Wonderland gingerbread castle above, is the baking and pastry arts instructor at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center's Mount Joy Campus.

Her biggest tip for beginners? Start small.

23 days until Christmas!

This small reminder (pictured at right) ran at the bottom of the front page of the Examiner-New Era 100 years ago, reminding readers daily of the countdown to Christmas.

We'll be sharing the illustrations throughout the month in Early Edition and looking back at holiday's past.

Here's a look at gift ideas and prices from a newspaper ad in 1936.

One hundred dollars could go a long way 85 years ago.

